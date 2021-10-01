U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

Worldwide Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Industry to 2031 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher's report on the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. the report provides the overall revenue of the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market for the period of 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. the report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market.

The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market. these indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market. the next section of the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market report highlights the USPs, which includes, import scenario of refurbished medical devices, good refurbishment practices for dental equipment, regulatory scenario of refurbished dental equipment, and COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market.

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market. Key players operating in the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market report.

Key Questions Answered in Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Report

  • What are the sales/revenue generated by refurbished dental equipment & maintenance across the globe during the forecast period?

  • What are the key trends in the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

  • Which refurbished dental equipment & maintenance segment will have the highest revenue by 2031 and which segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Market Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2031
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5. Key Insights
5.1. Import Scenario of Refurbished Medical Devices
5.2. Good Refurbishment Practices for Dental Equipment
5.3. Regulatory Scenario of Refurbished Dental Equipment
5.4. COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market.

6. Global Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast, by Equipment
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Global Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2031
6.3.1. X-ray Systems
6.3.2. Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems
6.3.3. Intraoral Scanners & Cameras
6.3.4. Dental Lights
6.3.5. Dental Chairs
6.3.6. Dental Handpieces
6.3.7. Chairside CAD/CAM Systems
6.3.8. Others
6.4. Global Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Equipment

7. Global Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast, by Maintenance
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Global Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Maintenance, 2017-2031
7.3.1. X-ray Systems
7.3.2. Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems
7.3.3. Intraoral Scanners & Cameras
7.3.4. Dental Lights
7.3.5. Dental Chairs
7.3.6. Dental Handpieces
7.3.7. Chairside CAD/CAM Systems
7.3.8. Others
7.4. Global Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Maintenance

8. Global Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Global Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Latin America
8.2.5. Middle East & Africa
8.3. Global Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9. North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Equipment, 2017-2031
9.3. North America Refurbished Dental Equipment Market Analysis, by Equipment, by Country
9.4. North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis, by Maintenance, 2017-2031
9.5. North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis, by Maintenance, by Country, 2017-2031

10. Europe Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Europe Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Equipment, 2017-2031
10.3. Europe Refurbished Dental Equipment Market Analysis, by Equipment, by Country/Sub-region
10.4. Europe Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis, by Maintenance, 2017-2031
10.5. Europe Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis, by Maintenance, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2031

11. Asia Pacific Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Asia Pacific Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Equipment, 2017-2031
11.3. Asia Pacific Refurbished Dental Equipment Market Analysis, by Equipment, by Country/Sub-region
11.4. Asia Pacific Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis, by Maintenance, 2017-2031
11.5. Asia Pacific Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis, by Maintenance, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2031

12. Latin America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Latin America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Equipment, 2017-2031
12.3. Latin America Refurbished Dental Equipment Market Analysis, by Equipment, by Country/Sub-region
12.4. Latin America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis, by Maintenance, 2017-2031
12.5. Latin America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis, by Maintenance, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2031

13. Middle East & Africa Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Middle East & Africa Refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Equipment, 2017-2031
13.3. Middle East & Africa Refurbished Dental Equipment Market Analysis, by Equipment, by Country/Sub-region
13.4. Middle East & Africa Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis, by Maintenance, 2017-2031
13.5. Middle East & Africa Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis, by Maintenance, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2031

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
14.2. Company Profiles
14.2.1. American Dental Refurbishment
14.2.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.2.1.2. Product Portfolio
14.2.1.3. Strategic Overview
14.2.1.4. SWOT Analysis
14.2.2. Atlas Resell Management
14.2.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.2.2.2. Product Portfolio
14.2.2.3. Strategic Overview
14.2.2.4. SWOT Analysis
14.2.3. A & K Dental Equipment
14.2.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.2.3.2. Product Portfolio
14.2.3.3. Strategic Overview
14.2.3.4. SWOT Analysis
14.2.4. Capital Dental Equipment
14.2.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.2.4.2. Product Portfolio
14.2.4.3. Strategic Overview
14.2.4.4. SWOT Analysis
14.2.5. Collins Dental Equipment, Inc.
14.2.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.2.5.2. Product Portfolio
14.2.5.3. Strategic Overview
14.2.5.4. SWOT Analysis
14.2.6. DENTAL Equipment Liquidators, Inc.
14.2.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.2.6.2. Product Portfolio
14.2.6.3. Strategic Overview
14.2.6.4. SWOT Analysis
14.2.7. Dental Planet, LLC
14.2.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.2.7.2. Product Portfolio
14.2.7.3. Strategic Overview
14.2.7.4. SWOT Analysis
14.2.8. Henry Schein, Inc.
14.2.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.2.8.2. Financial Overview
14.2.8.3. Product Portfolio
14.2.8.4. Strategic Overview
14.2.8.5. SWOT Analysis
14.2.9. Independent Dental, Inc.
14.2.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.2.9.2. Product Portfolio
14.2.9.3. Strategic Overview
14.2.9.4. SWOT Analysis
14.2.10. North America Imaging Resources
14.2.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.2.10.2. Product Portfolio
14.2.10.3. Strategic Overview
14.2.10.4. SWOT Analysis
14.2.11. Pre-Owned Dental, Inc.
14.2.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.2.11.2. Product Portfolio
14.2.11.3. Strategic Overview
14.2.11.4. SWOT Analysis
14.2.12. Renew Digital, LLC
14.2.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.2.12.2. Product Portfolio
14.2.12.3. Strategic Overview
14.2.12.4. SWOT Analysis
14.2.13. SPS Dental
14.2.13.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
14.2.13.2. Product Portfolio
14.2.13.3. Strategic Overview
14.2.13.4. SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsu864

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


