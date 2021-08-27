U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

Worldwide Regenerative Medicine Industry to 2030 - Featuring AbbVie, Medtronic and Thermo Fisher Scientific Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicine Market by Product, by Material, by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global regenerative medicine market is expected to reach USD 172.15 billion by 2030 from USD 13.96 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 28.9%. Regenerative Medicine are used to regenerate, repair, replace or restore tissues and organs damaged by diseases or due to natural ageing. These medicines help in the restoration of normal cell functions and are widely used to treat various degenerative disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, orthopedic disorders and others.

The rising demand for organ transplantation and increasing awareness about the use of regenerative medicinal therapies in organ transplantation along with implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act, a U.S. law enacted by the 114th United States Congress in December 2016 are creating growth opportunities in the market. However, high cost of treatment and stringent government regulations are expected to hinder the market growth.

The global regenerative medicine market is segmented based on product type, material, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is classified into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and small molecule & biologic. Depending on material, it is categorized into synthetic material, biologically derived material, genetically engineered material, and pharmaceutical. Synthetic material is further divided into biodegradable synthetic polymer, scaffold, artificial vascular graft material, and hydrogel material. Biologically derived material is further bifurcated into collagen and xenogenic material. Genetically engineered material is further segmented into deoxyribonucleic acid, transfection vector, genetically manipulated cell, three-dimensional polymer technology, transgenic, fibroblast, neural stem cell, and gene-activated matrices. Pharmaceutical is further divided into small molecule and biologic. By application, it is categorized into cardiovascular, oncology, dermatology, musculoskeletal, wound healing, ophthalmology, neurology, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across four regions, i.e., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

The key players operating in the global regenerative medicine market include Integra Lifesciences Corporation, AbbVie Inc., Merck KGaA, Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Smith+Nephew, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc, Cook Biotech, and Organogenesis Inc., among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Regenerative Medicine Market - Executive Summary

3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition and Scope
4.2. Market Dynamics

5. Global Regenerative Medicine Market, by Product Type
5.1. Overview
5.2. Cell Therapy
5.3. Gene Therapy
5.4. Tissue Engineering
5.5. Small Molecules & Biologics

6. Global Regenerative Medicine Market, by Material
6.1. Overview
6.2. Synthetic Materials
6.3. Biologically Derived Materials
6.4. Genetically Engineered Materials
6.5. Pharmaceuticals

7. Global Regenerative Medicine Market, by Application
7.1. Overview
7.2. Cardiovascular
7.3. Oncology
7.4. Dermatology
7.5. Musculoskeletal
7.6. Wound Healing
7.7. Opthalomolgy
7.8. Neurology
7.9. Others

8. Global Regenerative Medicine Market, by Region
8.1. Overview
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.5. Rest of World

9. Company Profile
9.1. Integra Lifesciences Corporation
9.2. Abbvie Inc.
9.3. Merck Kgaa
9.4. Medtronic plc
9.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
9.6. Smith+Nephew
9.7. Becton, Dickinson and Company
9.8. Baxter International Inc
9.9. Cook Biotech
9.10. Organogenesis Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pl6r1p

