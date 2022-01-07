U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

The Worldwide Resilient Flooring Industry is Expected to Reach $67.7 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Resilient Flooring Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Product (LVT, Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile, Linoleum, Cork, Rubber), by Application (Residential, Non-residential), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global resilient flooring market size is expected to reach USD 67.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2028. Product benefits including cost efficiency, lower maintenance, and improved aesthetics are anticipated to drive the demand for resilient floorings over the forecast period.

Factors such as rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyle along rising disposable income in the emerging economies of India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and others have spurred market growth. The increasing real estate sector in these economies has substantially driven the market demand for resilient flooring solutions.

The market is struggling due to the underperformance of the construction sector caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. This has resulted in a decline in the demand for resilient flooring products from the residential and non-residential sectors. Despite the relaxation in restrictions, construction and manufacturing sectors are not expected to resume normal operations until the end of 2021.

The market has witnessed extensive competition on account of increasing innovations and growing demand for resilient flooring products. A large number of manufacturers are engaged in R&D activities to introduce sustainable flooring materials. Moreover, players in the market are extending their geographical presence and enhancing their product portfolios to sustain the competitive environment

Resilient Flooring Market Report Highlights

  • The Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) segment accounted for USD 14.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028 owing to its utilization for creating exceptional visual appeal replicating concrete, wood, and natural stone flooring

  • The residential segment accounted for the revenue share of 35.8% in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth on account of the growing housing sector in developed and emerging markets including the U.S., China, and India

  • Asia Pacific is projected to witness a substantial CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the surging real-estate industry and developing infrastructure facilities across the region

  • China contributed the largest revenue share of 27.3% in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the estimated time owing to increasing demand from residential and commercial constructions

  • Major players in the industry are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, contract and agreements, and new product developments in order to enhance their market presence

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Resilient Flooring Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Technology Overview
3.4. Regulatory Framework
3.4.1. U.S. & Canada
3.4.2. Europe
3.4.3. Japan
3.4.4. Australia
3.4.5. India
3.5. Business Environment Analysis : Resilient Flooring Market
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Analysis
3.5.1.1. Supplier Power
3.5.1.2. Buyer Power
3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.5.2.1. Political Landscape
3.5.2.2. Environmental Landscape
3.5.2.3. Social Landscape
3.5.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.5.2.5. Economic Landscape
3.5.2.6. Legal Landscape
3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.5.3.1. Joint Ventures
3.5.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
3.5.3.2.1. MOHAWK Industries
3.5.3.2.2. Beaulieu International Group
3.5.3.2.3. Interface, Inc.
3.5.3.2.4. Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
3.5.3.2.5. Others
3.6. Market Entry Strategies
3.7. Case Studies

Chapter 4. Resilient Flooring - Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Market Segmentation
4.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects
4.3. Resilient Flooring - Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Raw Material Trends
4.3.1.1. Major Raw Materials Analysis
4.3.1.1.1. Linoleum
4.3.1.1.2. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
4.3.1.1.3. Vinyl resin
4.3.1.1.4. Vinyl composites
4.3.2. Manufacturing Trends
4.3.2.1. Technology Trends
4.3.2.2. Outsourcing & Contract Manufacturing Trends
4.3.2.3. Cost Structure Analysis
4.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis
4.3.4. Vendor Selection Criteria Analysis
4.3.5. Profit Margin Analysis
4.4. Resilient Flooring - Market Dynamics
4.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
4.4.1.1. Growth of construction industry
4.4.1.2. Rising awareness regarding insulation
4.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
4.4.2.1. Rising Environmental concerns
4.5. Trade Analysis
4.5.1. Trade Balance Assessment, by Key Countries
4.5.2. Net Importers, Key Country Analysis (USD Billion)
4.5.3. Net Exporters, Key Country Analysis (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Resilient Flooring Market - Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definition & Scope :
5.2. Resilient Flooring Market - Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.3. Luxury Vinyl Tiles
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion)
5.4. Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile
5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion)
5.5. Linoleum
5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion)
5.6. Cork
5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion)
5.7. Rubber
5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Resilient Flooring Market - Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definition & Scope :
6.2. Resilient Flooring Market - Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.3. Residential
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion)
6.4. Non-residential
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2028 (Million Sq. Meters) (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Resilient Flooring Market - Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Vendor Landscape
8.1.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
8.1.2. Key company market share analysis, 2020
8.2. Competitive Environment
8.3. Competitive Market Positioning
8.4. Strategy Framework
8.5. Public Companies
8.5.1. Company Market Position Analysis
8.5.2. Company Market Ranking, by region
8.5.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
8.5.3.1. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances
8.5.4. SWOT
8.5.5. Tarkett S.A.
8.5.5.1. Strengths
8.5.5.2. Weakness
8.5.5.3. Opportunities
8.5.5.4. Threats
8.5.6. Forbo Flooring
8.5.6.1. Strengths
8.5.6.2. Weakness
8.5.6.3. Opportunity
8.5.6.4. Threats
8.5.7. AFI Licensing LLC
8.5.7.1. Strength
8.5.7.2. Weakness
8.5.7.3. Opportunity
8.5.7.4. Threat
8.5.8. Gerflor
8.5.8.1. Strength
8.5.8.2. Weakness
8.5.8.3. Opportunity
8.5.8.4. Threats
8.5.9. Responsive Industries Ltd.
8.5.9.1. Strength
8.5.9.2. Weakness
8.5.9.3. Opportunities:
8.5.9.4. Threats
8.6. Private Companies
8.6.1. List of key emerging companies and geographical presence
8.6.2. Company market position analysis

Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1. Beaulieu International Group
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Product Benchmarking
9.1.3. Strategic Initiatives
9.2. Mohawk Industries, Inc.
9.2.1. Company Overview
9.2.2. Financial performance
9.2.3. Product Benchmarking
9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.3. Shaw Industries Group, Inc.
9.3.1. Company Overview
9.3.2. Financial performance
9.3.3. Product Benchmarking
9.4. Gerflor
9.4.1. Company Overview
9.4.2. Product Benchmarking
9.5. Forbo Flooring Systems
9.5.1. Company Overview
9.5.2. Financial Performance
9.5.3. Product Benchmarking
9.6. Fatra a.s.
9.6.1. Company Overview
9.6.2. Product Benchmarking
9.6.3. Strategic Initiatives
9.7. Interface, Inc.
9.7.1. Company Overview
9.7.2. Financial Performance
9.7.3. Product Benchmarking
9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.8. Tarkett S.A.
9.8.1. Company Overview
9.8.2. Financial Performance
9.8.3. Product Benchmarking
9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
9.9. IVC Group
9.9.1. Company Overview
9.9.2. Product Benchmarking
9.10. MONDO S.p.A.
9.10.1. Company Overview
9.10.2. Product Benchmarking
9.10.3. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v77olo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


