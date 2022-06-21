U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,764.86
    +90.02 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,443.99
    +555.21 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,105.65
    +307.30 (+2.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,699.83
    +34.14 (+2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.85
    +1.29 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.00
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2980
    +0.0590 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2268
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3100
    +1.2250 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,476.28
    +937.46 (+4.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.49
    +19.42 (+4.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

The Worldwide Restorative Dentistry Industry is Expected to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2027

·8 min read

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Restorative Dentistry Market by Product (Restorative Material (Glass-ionomers, Bonding Agents, Biomaterial), Implant, Prosthetic, Equipment (Handpiece, Articulator, Furnace), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Laboratory) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global restorative dentistry market is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2027 from USD 16.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The prosthetic materials segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market

The prosthetic materials segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market in 2021. Rise in the edentulous population worldwide drives the growth of the restorative dentistry market.

The implantology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market

The implantology segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market in 2021. The rising demand for dental implants in developed countries supports market growth.

The dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the restorative dentistry market

The dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global restorative dentistry market in 2021. The increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals worldwide and growing dental tourism in emerging markets drives the growth of the market.

Europe to dominate the restorative dentistry market during the forecast period

Europe is the largest regional market for restorative dentistry with a share in 2021. The growing geriatric population is a key factor driving the growth of the restorative dentistry market in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Restorative Dentistry Market Overview
4.2 North America: Restorative Dentistry Market, by End-user and Country (2021)
4.3 Restorative Dentistry Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Restorative Dentistry Market, Regional Mix, 2022?2027

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Cases of Dental Caries & the Subsequent Increase in Tooth Repair Procedures
5.2.1.1.1 Edentulism
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures
5.2.1.3 Growing Market for Dental Tourism in Emerging Countries
5.2.1.4 Development of Technologically Advanced Solutions
5.2.1.5 Lifestyle Changes and Unhealthy Food Habits
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Costs of Dental Implants and Limited Reimbursements
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in Cad/Cam Technologies
5.2.3.2 Growing Focus on Emerging Markets & Rising Disposable Income Levels
5.2.3.3 Impact of Dsos on the Dental Industry
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Industry
5.3 Technology Analysis
5.4 Industry Trends
5.4.1 Rising Number of Minimally Invasive Dental Procedures
5.4.2 Market Consolidation
5.4.3 Rising Number of Product Launches
5.4.4 Automated Patient Tracking & Management Software
5.4.5 Dentronics
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.6 Supply Chain Analysis
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Ecosystem Analysis
5.9 Regulatory Landscape
5.9.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.11.1 Key Stakeholders in the Buying Process
5.11.2 Buying Criteria
5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.13 Yc-Ycc Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business
5.14 Patent Analysis
5.14.1 Patent Publication Trends for Restorative Dentistry
5.14.2 Top Applicants (Companies) for Restorative Dentistry Patents
5.15 Trade Analysis
5.16 Case Studies
5.17 Impact of COVID-19 on the Restorative Dentistry Market

6 Restorative Dentistry Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Restorative Materials
6.2.1 Direct Restorative Materials
6.2.1.1 Amalgams
6.2.1.1.1 Tolerance to a Wide Range of Clinical Placement Conditions Drives the Adoption of Amalgams Among Dentists
6.2.1.2 Composites
6.2.1.2.1 Composite Restoration Benefits Such as Minimal Tooth Preparation & Bonding Propel the Growth of this Segment
6.2.1.3 Glass-Ionomer Cement
6.2.1.3.1 The Low Load-Bearing Strength of Glass-Ionomer Cements Could Restrict Their Adoption in the Coming Years
6.2.1.4 Other Direct Restorative Materials
6.2.2 Biomaterials
6.2.2.1 Dental Bone Grafts
6.2.2.1.1 Dental Bone Grafts are Used in Dental Implant Procedures; Key Factor Driving the Market Growth
6.2.2.2 Tissue Regenerative Materials
6.2.2.2.1 Growing Number of Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures to Support the Growth of this Segment
6.2.2.3 Dental Membranes
6.2.2.3.1 Dental Membranes are Used in Both Oral and Periodontal Surgeries to Prevent Infections
6.3 Implants
6.3.1 Titanium is the Most Used Material for Dental Implants
6.4 Prosthetic Materials
6.4.1 Indirect Restorative Materials
6.4.1.1 Metal-Ceramics
6.4.1.1.1 Strong Durability, Higher Resistance to Fractures, and High Compatibility to Support the Growth of this Segment
6.4.1.2 Dental Ceramics
6.4.1.2.1 Dental Ceramics Increasingly Mimic Natural Teeth; Key Factor Driving Adoption
6.4.1.3 Other Indirect Restorative Materials
6.4.2 Other Prosthetic Materials
6.5 Restorative Equipment
6.5.1 Cad/Cam Systems
6.5.1.1 Reductions in Treatment Time and Increased Digitization Have Propelled the Adoption of Cad/Cam Technologies in Dentistry
6.5.2 Dental Handpieces
6.5.2.1 Advanced Technologies in the Market are Expected to Fuel the Adoption of Dental Handpieces in the Coming Years
6.5.3 Rotary Instruments
6.5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry is Expected to Drive the Uptake of Rotary Instruments by Dental Professionals
6.5.4 Light-Curing Equipment
6.5.4.1 The High Efficiency and Power of Led Light-Curing Equipment Drive the Growth of this Segment
6.5.5 Casting Devices
6.5.5.1 The Growing Number of Dental Laboratories is Driving the Uptake of Casting Devices
6.5.6 Mixing Devices
6.5.6.1 Mixing Devices are Used to Mix Restorative Materials with the Rotation Mixing Principle
6.5.7 Furnaces
6.5.7.1 Rising Use of Customized Dental Materials to Drive the Growth of this Segment
6.5.8 Articulating Equipment
6.5.8.1 The Lower Cost of Articulating Equipment and Reduced Treatment Time Drive the Growth of this Segment

7 Restorative Dentistry Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Conservative and Endodontics
7.2.1 The Rising Number of Permanent Tooth Decay Cases and Trauma Drives the Growth of this Segment
7.3 Implantology
7.3.1 Rising Demand for Dental Implants in Developed Countries to Support the Growth of this Segment
7.4 Prosthodontics
7.4.1 Growing Edentulous Population to Support the Segment Growth
7.5 Other Applications

8 Restorative Dentistry Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dental Hospitals and Clinics
8.2.1 Increasing Number of Dental Hospitals and Clinics in Emerging Countries to Drive the Growth of this End-User Segment
8.3 Dental Laboratories
8.3.1 The Rising Trend of Cosmetic Dentistry Propels the Market Growth for Dentist Labs
8.4 Other End-users

9 Restorative Dentistry Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Competitive Scenario
10.4.1 Product Launches & Approvals
10.4.2 Deals
10.4.3 Other Developments
10.5 Competitive Benchmarking
10.6 Company Geographic Footprint
10.7 Restorative Dentistry Market: R&D Expenditure
10.8 Company Evaluation Matrix
10.8.1 Star
10.8.2 Emerging Leaders
10.8.3 Pervasive Player
10.8.4 Emerging Company
10.9 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMEs/Start-Ups)
10.9.1 Progressive Companies
10.9.2 Starting Blocks
10.9.3 Responsive Companies
10.9.4 Dynamic Companies

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Institut Straumann Ag
11.1.2 Envista Holdings Corporation
11.1.3 Dentsply Sirona Inc.
11.1.4 3M Company
11.1.5 Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.
11.1.6 Coltene Group
11.1.7 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
11.1.8 Gc Corporation
11.1.9 Henry Schein, Inc.
11.1.10 Ivoclar Vivadent Ag
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Septodont Holding
11.2.2 Voco GmbH
11.2.3 Bego GmbH & Co. Kg
11.2.4 Kuraray Co., Ltd.
11.2.5 Dmg Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH
11.2.6 Keystone Dental, Inc.
11.2.7 Diadent Group International
11.2.8 Ultradent Products, Inc.
11.2.9 Brasseler USA
11.2.10 Shofu Inc.
11.2.11 Sdi Limited
11.2.12 Zhermack Spa
11.2.13 Dentaurum GmbH & Co. Kg
11.2.14 Bisco, Inc.
11.2.15 Dental Technologies Inc.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qv1s1y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-restorative-dentistry-industry-is-expected-to-reach-22-2-billion-by-2027--301571920.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 500 Promising Individuals Worldwide Receive Linux Foundation IT Training & Certification Scholarships

    LiFT aims to increase diversity in open source technology by providing access to online and in-person training and certification exams for underserved demographics at no cost to the recipient. Since 2010, The Linux Foundation has awarded over 1,600 scholarships for millions of dollars worth of specialized, technical training to those who may not have the ability to afford this opportunity otherwise.

  • Acadia's stock down 30% in premarket trading on Tuesday after last week's FDA committee vote

    Shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. were still down 30.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday, days after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted against approval of the company's treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis. The committee on Friday voted 9-3 that the benefits of pimavanserin do not outweigh the risks. The FDA, which is not required to follow the advice of the committee but often does, is expected to decide whether to app

  • Why Acadia Pharma Shares Are Plunging Today

    A panel of the FDA's outside experts voted 9-3 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ACAD) pimavanserin doesn't appear to be effective at treating patients with Alzheimer's-related psychosis. The drug, Nuplazid, is already indicated for Parkinson's-related psychosis. Acadia tried and failed last year to get another FDA approval for Alzheimer's psychosis. Related: Acadia Stock Drops After FDA CRL For Pimavanserin Application In Hallucinations and Dementia-Related Psychosis. "We are disappoin

  • Buying From Mark Cuban’s Pharmacy Could Save Medicare Billions, Study Says

    The government health-insurance program for seniors could have saved as much as $3.6 billion over one year if it had bought generic drugs from the pharmacy, Harvard Medical School researchers estimate.

  • Exclusive-Heir to McDonald's Russia craves success but Big Mac a 'big loss'

    Big Macs and McFlurrys may be off the menu at McDonald's successor restaurants in Russia, but the new firm has ambitious growth targets after it sold almost 120,000 burgers, a record, on its opening day, its chief executive told Reuters. McDonald's Corp has fully exited Russia, selling all the restaurants it owned to a local licensee in May. Under new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," 50 restaurants in and around Moscow reopened on June 12 and June 13. Chief Executive Oleg Paroev is keen to add locations, but acknowledged the challenge of replacing some ingredients and suppliers, as well as dealing with other franchisees still using McDonald's branding.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • LinkedIn CEO reveals the generational data behind the Great Reshuffle—and the Gen Z trend should frighten employers

    Ryan Roslansky has issued a word of warning to employers grappling with an intensifying battle for talent.

  • Kellogg announces plan to split into three separate businesses

    Kellogg Co. shares jumped 8.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after the food company announced a plan to split into three businesses: "Global Snacking Co.," which will represent about $11.4 billion in sales and include international cereal and noodles, North American frozen breakfast, as well as snacks; "North America Cereal Co.," which represents about $2.4 billion in sales and includes U.S., Canada, and Caribbean cereals; and "Plant Co.," a business of about $340 million anchored by the MorningS

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Baltimore Apple store unionizes, Mondelez buys Clif Bar, 'Lightyear' sees $51 million opening

    Notable business headlines include Apple’s Baltimore store becoming the first to unionize, Mondelez buying Clif Bar for $2.9 billion, and ‘Lightyear’ seeing a $51 million opening across the U.S.

  • Valneva Shares Are Soaring. Pfizer Is Buying a Stake.

    Pfizer's $95 million investment for an 8.1% stake will fund development of Valneva's Lyme disease vaccine.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Australian Tesla-Supplier Targets First Lithium Shipment

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium miner in Australia that counts Tesla Inc. as a future customer said its first shipment of the key battery material from its flagship project is expected by the end of the year.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarMusk, Roubini

  • SaaS platform LeadSquared becomes unicorn with $153 million fresh funding

    LeadSquared, a SaaS startup that is helping sales teams become more efficient with its CRM platform, is the latest Indian startup to become a unicorn. LeadSquared said on Tuesday it has raised $153 million in a Series C funding round that valued it at $1 billion (post-money). The round was led by WestBridge Capital, the 11-year-old startup said.

  • UPDATE 3-Kellogg to focus on snacks with surprise three-way split

    Snack and cereal giant Kellogg said on Tuesday it would split into three independent companies, in the latest U.S. corporate overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and focusing on expanding its snack business. Shares of the company, which began life in 1894 when W.K Kellogg created Corn Flakes and became known around the world for its breakfast cereals, jumped 6% in premarket trading. Its North American cereal unit and plant based segment, which includes brands such as MorningStar Farms, will be spun off to its shareholders in a tax-free transaction, the Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal maker said.

  • How Much Tax Do You Pay on a Roth IRA Conversion?

    You’ll owe income taxes on all the money you convert to a Roth IRA in the year when you make the switch.

  • Global Food Inflation Gets Reprieve as Wheat and Oilseeds Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Agricultural commodities fell, offering some reprieve to rampant food inflation, as traders weigh incoming data on harvests and looming recessions in some major economies.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarMusk, Roubini and Goldman Wa

  • Asia’s Shortage of Empty Containers May Worsen on Rotterdam Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- Empty container boxes crucial for Asia’s exporters are getting stuck in the port of Rotterdam as a growing backlog of undelivered goods at Europe’s export hub forces ocean carriers to prioritize shipments of filled boxes.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the