Worldwide Reusable Water Bottles Industry to 2030 - APAC will Dominate the Market

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Reusable Water Bottles Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global reusable water bottles market is growing proficiently, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the expected period from 2022 to 2030, starting from US$ 9.78 billion in 2021.

Intensifying demand for reusable water bottles over past few years has increased the growth of reusable water bottles market globally. Additionally, convenience, cost effective nature, growing concern over hygiene, convenience needs and product availability have fuel the market for reusable water bottles.

Growing lifestyle, increasing consumer preferences, and enhancement in standard living, owing to rising disposable income of consumer specifically in the developing countries is projected to strengthen the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, rising penetration of online shopping is further projected to fuel the demand for reusable water bottles by 2030.

Furthermore, inhibiting growth potential for bottled water brand will significantly amidst an intensified competition among reusable bottled manufacturer in beverage and bottle packaging industries. For instance, in 2020, Hindustan Unilever has launched its new "100% rPET" packaging solutions for their sunlight hand dish wash bottles in South Africa, Thailand, and Vietnam. Moreover, in March 2020, Pathwater have introduced a new alkaline and sparkling refillable water bottles.

Sales Channel Analysis:

Introduction of e-commerce platforms along with presence of top manufacturers will drive the demand for supermarket/hypermarket globally

The supermarket and hypermarket sales channel hold a market share of around 42% in 2020, owing to its products variability which stimulus the buying capacity of consumers, presence of store associates, and instant buying power. Additionally, upswing penetration of smart devices and e-commerce platforms, tranquil payment system, and discounts offering from numerous competitors are likely to drive the market for reusable water bottles in the coming years.

Growing preference option of personalised selection coupled with easy comparison of variety of products is lashing the market in order to meet the consumer base demand over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, PepsiCo unveiled its brand new 20-ounce reusable water bottle comes with flavor pods which will offers a healthier substitute to soda.

Regional Analysis:

Dominance is led by the large population coupled with low cost manufacturing process to drive the market growth

The Asia Pacific will dominate the reusable water bottles market with holding a maximum revenue share of around 41% in 2020. In addition, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with Eastern European will anticipated to have a bourgeon CAGR in the upcoming years. Rising urbanization, increase in disposable income of consumer, and changing demographics are likely expand the market growth. Moreover, budding preferences for supermarket and hypermarket will further puts a positive impacts for global reusable water bottle market. Growing research & development coupled with massive investments in emerging countries like Japan, Indonesia, India, and China will enhance the market growth.

Moreover, according to industry report by Mintel Group Ltd., India's bottled water sector have outpaced a significant growth rate of around 19% among other global markets between 2019 and 2020. The growth is being driven by convenience needs of consumers, rising income level, and growing concerns over hygienic for drinks and food is likely to outspace the revenue growth for reusable water bottles market in the upcoming years.

List of Companies Covered:

  • S'Well Corporation

  • Tupperware Brands Corporation

  • Nalge Nunc International Corporation

  • Thermos LLC

  • BRITA GmbH

  • Camelbak Products LLC

  • Nathan Sports, Inc.

  • Klean Kanteen, Inc.

  • AQUASANA, Inc.

  • Cool Gear International LLC

  • Bulletin Bottle

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Sigg Switzerland AG

Key Industry Development:

  • In August 2021, LARQ have developed a self cleaning water bottle integrated with advanced technology "UV-C Led" in order to deliver pure water with just 60 seconds. This bottle offers a wide scale of application in work commute, gym, outdoor activities, and capable of handling bumps of bruises.

  • In November 2021, Hidrate a company involved in daily monitoring health and wellness habits, offering its consumers with three new brand of "HidrateSpark 3" water bottles. This bottles are equipped with innovations & technology which the hydration and numerous issues associated with cronic health issues.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Reusable Water Bottles market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Reusable Water Bottles market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Reusable Water Bottles market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Reusable Water Bottles market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Reusable Water Bottles market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Reusable Water Bottles Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Value, 2020-2030, (US$ Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers
3.3.2. Market Restraints
3.3.3. Key Challenges
3.3.4. Key Opportunities
3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.5. See-Saw Analysis
3.6. Porter's Five Force Model
3.6.1. Supplier Power
3.6.2. Buyer Power
3.6.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.6.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. PESTEL Analysis
3.7.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2. Economic Landscape
3.7.3. Technology Landscape
3.7.4. Legal Landscape
3.7.5. Social Landscape

4. Reusable Water Bottles Market: by Material, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.3.1. Polymer
4.3.2. Metal
4.3.3. Glass
4.3.4. Silicon

5. Reusable Water Bottles Market: by Usage, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.3.1. Daily Use
5.3.2. Sports
5.3.3. Travel

6. Reusable Water Bottles Market: by Sales, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.3.1. Hypermarket/Supermarket
6.3.2. Online Store
6.3.3. Others

7. North America Reusable Water Bottles Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union Reusable Water Bottles Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Asia Pacific Reusable Water Bottles Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America Reusable Water Bottles Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa Reusable Water Bottles Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profiles
12.1. S'Well Corporation
12.1.1. Company Overview
12.1.2. Financial Performance
12.1.3. Product Portfolio
12.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.2. Tupperware Brands Corporation
12.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2. Financial Performance
12.2.3. Product Portfolio
12.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.3. Nalge Nunc International Corporation
12.3.1. Company Overview
12.3.2. Financial Performance
12.3.3. Product Portfolio
12.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.4. Thermos LLC
12.4.1. Company Overview
12.4.2. Financial Performance
12.4.3. Product Portfolio
12.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.5. BRITA GmbH
12.5.1. Company Overview
12.5.2. Financial Performance
12.5.3. Product Portfolio
12.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.6. Camelbak Products LLC
12.6.1. Company Overview
12.6.2. Financial Performance
12.6.3. Product Portfolio
12.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.7. Nathan Sports, Inc.
12.7.1. Company Overview
12.7.2. Financial Performance
12.7.3. Product Portfolio
12.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.8. Klean Kanteen, Inc.
12.8.1. Company Overview
12.8.2. Financial Performance
12.8.3. Product Portfolio
12.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.9. AQUASANA, Inc.
12.9.1. Company Overview
12.9.2. Financial Performance
12.9.3. Product Portfolio
12.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.10. Cool Gear International LLC
12.10.1. Company Overview
12.10.2. Financial Performance
12.10.3. Product Portfolio
12.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.11. Bulletin Bottle
12.11.1. Company Overview
12.11.2. Financial Performance
12.11.3. Product Portfolio
12.11.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.12.1. Company Overview
12.12.2. Financial Performance
12.12.3. Product Portfolio
12.12.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.13. Sigg Switzerland AG
12.13.1. Company Overview
12.13.2. Financial Performance
12.13.3. Product Portfolio
12.13.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.14. HYDAWAY
12.14.1. Company Overview
12.14.2. Financial Performance
12.14.3. Product Portfolio
12.14.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.15. Contigo
12.15.1. Company Overview
12.15.2. Financial Performance
12.15.3. Product Portfolio
12.15.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.16. O2COOL, LLC
12.16.1. Company Overview
12.16.2. Financial Performance
12.16.3. Product Portfolio
12.16.4. Strategic Initiatives
12.17. Klean Kanteen, Inc.
12.17.1. Company Overview
12.17.2. Financial Performance
12.17.3. Product Portfolio
12.17.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l5nl09

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-reusable-water-bottles-industry-to-2030---apac-will-dominate-the-market-301689200.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

