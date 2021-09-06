U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Reverse Osmosis Membrane Industry to 2026 - Featuring Axeon Water Technologies, Keensen Technology and LG Chem Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global reserve osmosis (RO) membrane market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Reverse osmosis (RO) refers to a technology that deionizes or purifies water by pushing it through a semi-permeable membrane under high pressure. The RO membrane is a thin layer of filtering material that separates contaminating agents and dissolved salts from drinking water. It consists of three layers, namely a polyester support web, a microporous polysulfone interlayer and an ultra-thin polyamide barrier layer. These membranes can be used in both industrial processes and for obtaining potable water. Nowadays, they are increasingly being used across the globe for water purification, as the RO process offers an environment-friendly and cost-effective alternative to the conventionally used techniques such as distillation and evaporation.

In recent years, the rising pollution levels, industrial development, population growth, and climate change have resulted in the high demand for clean and fresh water worldwide. This, in turn, has prompted consumers to opt for numerous water filtration technologies, the most preferred among which is RO. Additionally, a significant number of countries are employing seawater desalination, which relies on the process of RO for removing the excessive amount of salt from water to make it fit for use. Apart from this, the governments of various nations are spreading awareness among the masses about water-borne diseases and promoting the use of water filtration systems. Moreover, the leading companies are developing hybrid and advanced membrane technologies that can provide longer membrane life and lower the replacement rate. These advancements are expected to escalate the utilization of RO membranes in power plants, municipal water treatment, and mining and chemical industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Axeon Water Technologies, Dow Water & Process Solutions Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Hydranautics (A Nitto Denko Group Company), Keensen Technology Co. Ltd., Lanxess, LG Chem, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Vontron Membrane Technology Co. Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global reverse osmosis membrane market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global reverse osmosis membrane market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the filter module?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global reverse osmosis membrane market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Cellulose-Based Membranes
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Cellulose Acetate (CA) Membranes
6.1.2.2 Nitrocellulose Membranes
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Thin Film Composite Membranes
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Polyamide (PA) Composite Membranes
6.2.2.2 GO-Based Polyacrylonitrile Membrane
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Filter Module
7.1 Plate and Frame (PF)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Spiral
7.1.2.2 Pillow-Shaped
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Tubular-Shaped
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Spiral-Wound
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Hollow-Fiber
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-Use
8.1 Desalination Systems
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Major Types
8.1.2.1 Seawater
8.1.2.2 Brackish Water
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Ro Purification Systems
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Major Types
8.2.2.1 Residential and Commercial
8.2.2.2 Municipal
8.2.2.3 Industrial
8.2.3 Market Forecast
8.3 Medical Devices and Diagnostics
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Axeon Water Technologies
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 Dow Water & Process Solutions Inc.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 GE Water & Process Technologies
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Hydranautics (A Nitto Denko Group Company)
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Keensen Technology Co. Ltd.
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6 Lanxess
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 LG Chem
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 Microdyn-Nadir GmbH
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.9 Toray Industries Inc.
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 Toyobo Co. Ltd.
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.11 Vontron Membrane Technology Co. Ltd.
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8anh7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-reverse-osmosis-membrane-industry-to-2026---featuring-axeon-water-technologies-keensen-technology-and-lg-chem-among-others-301369715.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

