Worldwide RISC-V Technology Industry to 2027 - by Application, End-user Industry and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RISC-V Technology: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market scope is defined through consideration of RISC-V technology based on applications, end-user industry and geography. The report provides an overview of the global RISC-V technology market and analyses market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on applications, end-user industry and geography. Market values estimates were based on the total revenue of RISC-V technology providers. The report estimates the global market for RISC-V technology in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.

The study endeavors to quantify the RISC-V technology market, to explore market dynamics that could impact the future of the market (including drivers, restraints and opportunities), to identify areas of growth and to study recent innovation in the RISC-V technology market.

The report identifies impacts of RISC-V technology adoption on diverse end-user application industries. The report also analyzes the growing use of RISC-V technology in automotive and consumer electronics. RISC-V processor prices are inelastic, and this report examines the RISC-V pricing based on end-user applications.

Report Includes

  • A detailed review and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for RISC-V technology

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Highlights of the market potential for RISC-V technology, industry growth drivers, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

  • Estimation of the actual market size for global RISC-V technology marketplace in USD million values, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by application, end-user industry, and geographic region

  • In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), government policies for manufacturing of homegrown semiconductor chips, and other macroeconomic forces affecting the current and future market outlook

  • Updated information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the global RISC-V technology market

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., SiFive and Western Digital Corp.

RISC-V is an open standard instruction set architecture (ISA) based on the reduced instruction set computer (RISC) principles. RISC simplifies the instructions given to the processor to accomplish various tasks. However, unlike most ISAs, RISC-V is provided under open-source licenses, which require no fees to use and anyone can contribute to its development. Every processor utilizes an ISA to function along a set of prescribed parameters, and almost all of them are proprietary. Though some are licensable, few are free, which makes RISC-V unique in that anyone can use the instruction set to develop their own processors.

Further, the instruction set provides a variety of advantages, including its openness, simplicity, clean-slate design, modularity, extensibility, and stability to handle the latest computer workloads. The objective behind developing the RISC-V ISA was to remove the complexity in designing processor cores, which has evolved into a software-visible interface for multiple implementations, including embedded systems and supercomputers alike. RISC-V also leverages established and common IP building blocks with the development of the maker community's growing set of shared tools and development resources. Contributions from the user base reduce costs associated with R&D and accelerate time to market, adding to its overall efficiency.

The growing demand for securing the IoT devices is a major driver of the RISC-V technology market. Apart from drivers and restraints, growth in high-performance computing (HPC) is expected to create humongous opportunities for vendors in the market.

Based on application, the global market for RISC-V technology is segmented into smartphones, 5G devices, data centers, personal computer and game consoles, cellular network devices, and IoT devices. Based on end-user industry, RISC-V technology market has been segmented into communication infrastructure, networking devices; medical and healthcare; aerospace and military; consumer electronics and home appliances; computing and storage; industrial; automotive and transportation; and others.

By geographic region, the global market for RISC-V technology has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The presence of leading global RISC-V technology manufacturing bases, robust technology infrastructure, favorable political and economic environment, and surge in demand for smartphones and wearables and high adoption of advanced technologies, such as AI, IoT and cloud are some of the key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market. Asia-Pacific is also currently the fastest growing market for RISC-V technology globally.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Current Market Scenario
3.2 History of Risc-V
3.3 Macroeconomic Factors of Risc-V Technology Market
3.3.1 Risc-V Technology Market: Covid-19 Impact
3.3.2 Sifive Pledge for Open Access During Covid-19
3.3.3 Chips Alliance Launches Free Hardware
3.3.4 Government Policies: Manufacturing Homegrown Semiconductor Chips
3.4 Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market Drivers
3.4.2 Market Restraints
3.4.3 Market Opportunities
3.4.4 Market Challenges

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies
4.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
4.1.1 Internet-Of-Things (Iot)
4.1.2 5G

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application and End-User Industry
5.1 Risc-V Technology Market Breakdown by Application
5.1.1 Smartphones
5.1.2 5G Devices
5.1.3 Data Centers
5.1.4 Personal Computers and Game Consoles
5.1.5 Cellular Network Devices
5.1.6 IoT Devices
5.1.7 Market Size and Forecast
5.2 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
5.2.1 Computing and Storage
5.2.2 Communication Infrastructure
5.2.3 Consumer Electronics
5.2.4 Automotive and Transportation
5.2.5 Medical
5.2.6 Aerospace and Military
5.2.7 Industrial
5.2.8 Others
5.2.9 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
6.1 Introduction
6.2 North America
6.2.1 U.S.
6.2.2 Canada
6.2.3 Mexico
6.3 Europe
6.3.1 Germany
6.3.2 U.K.
6.3.3 France
6.3.4 Rest of Europe
6.4 Asia-Pacific
6.4.1 China
6.4.2 Taiwan
6.4.3 Japan
6.4.4 India
6.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Top Companies
7.2 Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Andes Technology Corp.

  • Futurewei Technologies, Inc.

  • Google

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Shanghai Saifang Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Sifive

  • Stream Computing Inc.

  • Western Digital Corp.

  • Zte

Chapter 9 Project Scope and Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pt2cx

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


