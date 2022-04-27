U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.96
    +8.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.93
    +61.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,488.93
    -1.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.04
    -6.44 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.03
    +0.33 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.60
    -18.50 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    -0.0082 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2543
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3910
    +1.1810 (+0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,146.93
    +1,136.43 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.65
    +13.74 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

The Worldwide RNA Based Therapeutic Industry is Expected to Reach $25 Billion by 2030

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNA Based Therapeutic Market by Disease Type, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global RNA based therapeutics market generated $4,938.38 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $25,121.95 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

RNA based therapeutics is a class of medications based on ribonucleic acid (RNA). RNA based therapeutics provides or modifies ribonucleic acid (RNA) to patients' cells. Now it has the potential to treat a wide variety of diseases, including cardiovascular disease, hemophilia, and cancer. Based on messenger RNA (mRNA), the main types of RNA therapeutics include antisense RNA (asRNA), RNA interference (RNAi), the agents of RNA interference (RNAi), catalytically active RNA molecules (ribozymes), and RNAs that bind proteins and other molecular ligands (aptamers).

In addition, messenger RNA (mRNA) can be used as protein replacement therapy to treat diseases caused by a lack of protein, or by defective proteins, such as cystic fibrosis. Moreover, Prominent players in the global RNA based therapeutics market have opted various strategies such as type launches, approvals, and investments in R&D for advancement in RNA based therapeutics to strengthen their position in the market and sustain the competitive environment

The global RNA based therapeutics market has garnered significant attention in the recent years due to its potential to treat variety of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, Human immunodeficiency virus infection and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), Tuberculosis and certain cardiovascular conditions and rise in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle.

Furthermore, rise in health awareness significantly contributes toward the growth of the market. However, factors such as dearth of skilled professionals and end-user budget constraints in developing countries are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, surge in number of applications in molecular diagnostics, particularly in cancer and improving synthetic delivery carriers and chemical modifications to RNA is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the market players in the near future. Furthermore, increase in demand for genomic sequencing in laboratories, and research centers, also increasing molecular diagnostics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in near future.

RNA based therapeutics is segmented into by type, by application, and by end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into RNA interference (RNAi) technologies and RNA antisense technologies. Based on application, the market is segmented into genetic disorders and auto immune disorders. Based on end user, the market is segmented into research institutes, and hospitals & clinics. Region wise, it is classified into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global RNA based therapeutic market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

  • Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and end users of RNA based therapeutic used across the globe.

  • Key market players and their strategies have been analysed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1- INTRODUTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Top player positioning, 2020
3.4. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3. Threat of new entrants
3.4.4. Threat of substitutes
3.4.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Target Specificity and Selectivity of Treatment
3.5.1.2. Initiatives From Government for Large-Scale Sequencing Projects
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Hurdles In Drug Delivery
3.5.2.2. High Cost of Research and Threat of Failure
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Early Commercialization of Pipeline Therapeutics Assists to Gain Competitive Advantage
3.5.3.2. Multifactorial Disease Targeting
3.5.4. Impact Analysis
3.1. COVID-19 impact analysis on the RNA based therapeutics market

CHAPTER 4: RNA BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Type
4.2. RNA Interference (RNAi)
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. RNA Antisense
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: RNA BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user
5.2. Genetic Disorders
5.2.1. Market size and forecast
5.2.2. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Auto immune disorders
5.3.1. Market size and forecast
5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: RNA BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY END USER
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end user
6.2. Research Institutes
6.2.1. Market size and forecast
6.2.2. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Hospitals & Clinics
6.3.1. Market size and forecast
6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: RNA BASED THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Operating business segments
8.1.4. Product portfolio
8.1.5. Business performance
8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Operating business segments
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.2.5. Business performance
8.3. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Operating business segments
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.3.5. Business performance
8.4. Benitec Biopharma Inc.
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Operating business segments
8.4.4. Product portfolio
8.4.5. Business performance
8.5. Biogen
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Operating business segments
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.5.5. Business performance
8.6. Gradalis, Inc.
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Operating business segment
8.6.4. Product portfolio
8.7. Genzyme (Sanofi), Inc.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Company snapshot
8.7.3. Operating business segments
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.7.5. Business performance
8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Operating business segments
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Business performance
8.9. Sarepta Therapeutics
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Operating business segments
8.9.4. Product portfolio
8.9.5. Business performance
8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. Silence Therapeutics plc
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Operating business segments
8.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhrtnt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-rna-based-therapeutic-industry-is-expected-to-reach-25-billion-by-2030-301534592.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Here's Why Beyond Meat Stock Skyrocketed Only to Come Back Down to Earth

    Then a report surfaced saying that fast-food giant McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) had added the McPlant burger to its menu permanently, and Beyond Meat stock skyrocketed. The first article comes from the website Fast Company. The plant-based burger isn't co-branded with Beyond Meat, but McDonald's does use Beyond Meat as its plant-based beef supplier.

  • Meta earnings: What to look for when Facebook parent reports Q1 results

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi sits down with the Live show to check out what to look for in Meta's Q1 earnings report, including subscriber growth, TikTok competition, and leadership responses.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Surging Higher Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) continue to run higher on Wednesday, with the blank check company rising 13.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET. It's the second consecutive day of double-digit stock gains following the announcement that Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) board of directors has agreed to Elon Musk's buyout offer. Digital World, of course, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public.

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Why F5 Networks Plummeted 13% Today

    Shares of F5 Network (NASDAQ: FFIV) were plummeting today, down 13% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. The company, which makes both hardware and software that houses, governs, protects and deploys business software applications, issued light guidance for the rest of the year, even as last quarter's revenue met and earnings per share beat expectations. In the fiscal second quarter of 2022, which ended March 31, F5's total revenue was down 2%, but there was a big difference between its segments.

  • Why NCR Corporation Stock Crashed Today

    The maker of ATM machines and cash registers fell short of Wall Street's expectations in the first quarter.

  • Facebook parent Meta posts mixed earnings results

    Meta posted mixed Q1 results as revenue fell short of expectations.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE): Only for the Most Patient Investors

    When eye-catching losses meet the broad market decline, the stock gets hit with a double whammy. Such is the case with General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) which tumbled 10% on the earnings, sinking to a 17-month low. With the rising costs of materials and supply chain disruptions, the company now sees full-year earnings at the low end of its guidance.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • Why Visa and Mastercard Are Rising Today

    Shares of the two largest payment rails, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), had risen nearly 8% and 6%, respectively, as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after Visa reported strong earnings results for its second fiscal quarter of the year. Mastercard, which will report its latest earnings results tomorrow morning, is also benefiting considering how similar the two companies are. "The Omicron variant impacts were short-lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued," Visa CEO Alfred Kelly Jr. said in an earnings statement.

  • Trulieve Acquires Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the closing of the acquisition of Greenhouse Wellness West Virginia Dispensaries LLC ("Greenhouse"), holder of a West Virginia dispensary permit. Trulieve paid an immaterial amount of cash consideration for the transaction.

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Near Their 52-Week Lows

    If you're an income investor, you always want to keep an eye on falling dividend stocks. A couple of dividend stocks that currently are down and trading near their 52-week lows include Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO). Investing $5,000 in these two stocks can generate a modest amount of dividend income, and these payouts could grow over time as well.

  • Why Hawaiian Holdings Is Losing Altitude Today

    Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) reported first-quarter results that came in slightly better than expected, but the airline suspended its full year guidance due to continued uncertainty surrounding its Asian business. On Tuesday after markets closed, Hawaiian reported a first-quarter loss of $2.54 per share on revenue of $477.2 million. International travel restrictions have led to strong demand from the U.S. mainland to the Hawaiian islands, but that demand has also led to a number of U.S. airlines increasing their capacity to the islands.

  • Why Teck Resources Stock Jumped 12% at the Open Today

    Shares of Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK), a Canadian miner with material copper, zinc, and coal operations, rose sharply in early trading on April 27, gaining as much as 12% at the open. On the sales front, Teck reported first-quarter 2022 revenues of just over CA$5 billion, up from a little under CA$2.6 billion in the same stanza of 2021. The biggest driver here was material year-over-year (YOY) commodity price increases across all the miner's major products.