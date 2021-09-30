U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.10
    +0.27 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.40
    +34.50 (+2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.68 (+3.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3470
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2480
    -0.7110 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,481.05
    +2,308.72 (+5.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

The Worldwide Roaming Tariff Industry is Expected to Reach $100.93 Billion by 2028

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Roaming Tariff Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Roaming Type (National, International), by Distribution Channel (Retail, Wholesale), by Service (Voice, Data, SMS), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global roaming tariff market size is expected to reach USD 100.93 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Adopting roaming analytics and expanding VoLTE networks worldwide is anticipated to favor market growth. The growing inclination of telecom service providers to rollout 5G services is presumed to pave the way for market growth over the forecast period. In recent times, Blockchain has started making in-roads into the roaming industry. Blockchain gives clear visibility into users' activities on a network. This helps carriers or communication service providers in payment reconciliation and keep track of any fraudulent activity. Recently, companies, such as Telefonica SA, Deutsche Telekom AG, and Vodafone Group Plc, have also shown interest in integrating Blockchain in their business operation.

In 2020, COVID-19 disrupted the market, primarily due to the international travel restrictions and lockdown imposed across several countries that resulted in a shortfall in international roaming revenue. This trend is anticipated to continue in 2021, with the virus making a resurgence with a new variant and prospects of a lockdown back on cards in several nations. To mitigate the losses incurred, operators began to focus on diversifying revenue streams by capitalizing on video conferencing and OTT services while exploring new opportunities to generate long-term prospects. Carriers are expected to offset the declining revenue by emphasizing new services.

Roaming Tariff Market Report Highlights

  • The demand for national roaming services is expected to witness slow growth from 2021 to 2028, as against pre-covid forecasts

  • Although the situation began to improve towards the end of 2020, a new variant of the virus resulted in global travel restrictions hampering the segment growth

  • In addition to tourism, another major challenge the industry faced came from a drop in business travel

  • Amidst the pandemic, business travel took a massive hit due to the newly minted work-from-home model and proliferation of virtual conferences/events

  • Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR exceeding 6% from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising adoption of travel SIMs, new tariff plans, and penetration of connected devices

  • M&A will play a crucial role in helping vendors expand their presence globally. Tie-ups with local incumbents will go a long way in establishing regional footprints for international vendors

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Roaming Tariff Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation
3.2. Roaming Tariff Market-Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Roaming Tariff Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4. Key Company Ranking - Roaming Tariff Market
3.5. Roaming Tariff Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping
3.6. Roaming Tariff Market - Porter's Five Forces
3.7. Roaming Tariff Market - PEST Analysis
3.8. Regulatory Framework
3.9. Technology Framework
3.10. Financial Clearing Agents

Chapter 4. Roaming Tariff Roaming Type Outlook
4.1. Roaming Tariff Market, By Roaming Type, 2020 & 2028
4.2. National
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3. International
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Roaming Tariff Distribution Channel Outlook
5.1. Roaming Tariff Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Retail Roaming
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3. Wholesale Roaming
5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Roaming Tariff Service Outlook
6.1. Roaming Tariff Market, By Service, 2020 & 2028
6.2. Voice
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3. SMS
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4. Data
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Roaming Tariff Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. America Movil
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Financial performance
8.1.3. Product benchmarking
8.1.4. Recent developments
8.2. AT & T Inc.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Financial performance
8.2.3. Product benchmarking
8.2.4. Recent developments
8.3. Bharti Airtel Ltd.
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Financial performance
8.3.3. Product benchmarking
8.3.4. Recent developments
8.4. China Mobile Ltd.
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Financial performance
8.4.3. Product benchmarking
8.4.4. Recent developments
8.5. Deutsche Telekom AG
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Financial performance
8.5.3. Product benchmarking
8.5.4. Recent developments
8.6. Digicel Group
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Financial performance
8.6.3. Product benchmarking
8.6.4. Recent developments
8.7. Sprint Corporation
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Financial performance
8.7.3. Product benchmarking
8.7.4. Recent developments
8.8. Telefonica SA
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Financial performance
8.8.3. Product benchmarking
8.8.4. Recent developments
8.9. Verizon communications Inc.
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Financial performance
8.9.3. Product benchmarking
8.9.4. Recent developments
8.10. Vodafone Group plc
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Financial performance
8.10.3. Product benchmarking
8.10.4. Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1mpbc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-roaming-tariff-industry-is-expected-to-reach-100-93-billion-by-2028--301389181.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Trade Body Rules Against Import of IQOS Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Devices

    Altria and Philip Morris International must halt imports and sales of their IQOS heated tobacco device, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in a patent case brought by rival R.J. Reynolds Tobacco.

  • Why Macy's, Nordstrom, and Party City Just Crashed

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of retail stocks Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), and Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) crashed in quick succession Thursday, and were trading down by 7.9%, 9.1%, and 12.4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT. You can probably blame another retail stock -- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) -- for all of that. You see, there was no particularly bad news on the wires concerning Macy's, Nordstrom, or Party City Thursday.

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Senate Passes Shutdown Bill; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. The Senate passed a bill to avert government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Market Recap: Thursday, September 30

    Stocks turned negative on Thursday in the final session of September and the third quarter. Scott Wren, Wells Fargo Investment Institute Senior Global Equity Strategist and Stephen Dover, Franklin Templeton Chief Market Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend on the 1st of November to US$0.64. Although the...

  • Palantir Technologies Stock Plummets, Options Traders Place Big Bets

    Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) lost its uptrend on Sept. 23 when it failed to make a higher high above the Sept. 17 price of $29.29. When the stock failed to continue its uptrend, Palantir created a bearish double top pattern and between Monday and Wednesday fell 12% lower. On Wednesday morning Palantir lost support at the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock has turned bearish. Options traders saw another leg down was in the cards and began hamm

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls short of earnings estimates

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • Virgin Galactic cleared to resume flights, Lordstown to sell Ohio plant, Carmax’s earnings miss

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the latest early market movers, which include: Virgin Galactic receiving authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration to resume launches, Lordstown experiencing a boost in its stock after the company revealed plans to sell its Ohio plant to Foxconn, and Carmax taking a tumble in shares after reporting an earnings miss.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Energy stocks are still a buy after big gains — here are 12 to consider

    Energy stocks are on fire — up 19% in September alone. The move is so big, energy stocks are even attracting the endorsement of popular financial media commentators. 1. Energy stocks are up a lot in the past year, but they still are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels — while energy prices are back up there or much higher.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. A post-pandemic economic recovery has been slowed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the […]

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • Shareholders OK Denver oil company's $17B merger that will move HQ to Houston

    The industry's odd couple is expected to shack up Oct. 1, but what they'll be called remains a mystery.

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • 3 Reasons Wells Fargo Won't Be Broken Up

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently asked the Federal Reserve to rescind Wells Fargo's financial holding company license and make it sell its non-banking and investment banking operations.