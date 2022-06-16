U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

Worldwide Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Industry to 2027 - Increasing Disposable Income is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market
Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Operation Mode, Types, Sales Channel, End Use, End Users, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market was valued at USD 6.01 Billion in the year 2021. With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as the United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, the adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners is very high. The advancements in robotic vacuum cleaners and their increased usage drive the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market.

Furthermore, the increasing penetration of robotic vacuum cleaners in Fully-Automatic, and Semi-Automatic and increasing demand for Cleaner and Hybrid vacuum cleaners will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including end use and end-users in the Asia Pacific region will significantly drive the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market growth in subsequent years.

In operation mode, Fully-Automatic Vacuum Cleaner in the Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner manufacturing companies and increasing production of newer technologies.

The Hybrid type of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market is expected to grow at a robust rate and gain a fair amount of market share in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market than cleaner types of robotic vacuum cleaners in the market. Moreover, increasing demand for efficient and more affordable robotic vacuum cleaners among consumers all over the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners in the future.

In the End Use sector of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, the floor cleaning robotic vacuum cleaners are taking over the other vacuum cleaners such as window cleaning or pool cleaning as according to the consumer's need for floor cleaning vacuums are much more.

During the forecast period, the residential end users are expected to lead the cleaning robot market. Cleaning robots are used by residential end users to perform tasks such as mopping and cleaning. Employing domestic workers is prohibitively expensive in some countries. Cleaning robots can easily perform cleaning tasks in such cases. Every day, technological advancements make these robots more practical and usable.

Amongst the regions, the Asia Pacific accounts for a large regional share in the global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market in 2027. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing electronic technologies activities in different countries, the rise in the demand to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for a better and green environment is a major factor driving the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market growth in the Asia Pacific Region.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report presents the analysis of the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

  • The report analyses the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Value (USD Billion).

  • The report analyses the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Operation Mode (Semi-Automatic, Fully-Automatic).

  • The report analyses the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Types (Cleaner, Hybrid).

  • The report analyses the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Sales Channel (Online, Offline).

  • The report analyses the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by End Use (Floor Cleaning, Window Cleaning, Pool Cleaning, Others).

  • The report analyses the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by End Users (Residential, Commercial).

  • The Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market has been analyzed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Japan, India).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Operation Mode, Types, Sales Channels, End Use, End Users, Region, and Country.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new type development. The companies analyzed in the report include: iRobot, Ecovacs Robotics, Dyson, LG Electronics, Beijing Roborock Technology, Neato Robotics, Bissell Homecare Inc, Xiaomi, Bosch, Samsung.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Product Overview

4. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: An Analysis
4.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market
4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2021
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

5. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Segment Analysis
5.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation, By Operation Mode (Value)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: By Operation Mode (2021 & 2027)
5.3 By Semi-Automatic- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.4 By Fully-Automatic- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation, By Types (Value)
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: By Types (2021 & 2027)
6.2 By Cleaner- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
6.3 By Hybrid- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation, By Sales Channel (Value)
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: By Sales Channel (2021 & 2027)
7.2 By Online- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
7.3 By Offline- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation, By End Use (Value)
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: By End Use (2021 & 2027)
8.2 By Floor Cleaning- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
8.3 By Window Cleaning- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
8.4 By Pool Cleaning- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
8.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

9. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation, By End Users (Value)
9.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: By End Users (2021 & 2027)
9.2 By Residential- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
9.3 By Commercial- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

10. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: Regional Analysis
10.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

11. Americas Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

12. Europe Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

13. Asia Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

14. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Dynamics
14.1 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Drivers
14.2 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Restraints
14.3 Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends

15. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
15.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - By Operation Mode (Year 2027)
15.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - By Types (Year 2027)
15.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - By Sales Channel (Year 2027)
15.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - By End Use (Year 2027)
15.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - By End Users (Year 2027)
15.6 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - By Region (Year 2027)

16. Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Share of Global leading companies
16.2 Market Share of China leading companies
16.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis- Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market

17. Company Profiles
17.1 iRobot
17.2 Ecovacs Robotics
17.3 Dyson
17.4 LG Electronics
17.5 Beijing Roborock Technology
17.6 Neato Robotics
17.7 Bissell Homecare Inc
17.8 Xiaomi
17.9 Bosch
17.10 Samsung

18. About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5i3ufx

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


