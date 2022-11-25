U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

The Worldwide Robotic Welding Cell Industry is Expected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2028

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Welding Cell Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering, Cell Type, End-use Industry" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global robotic welding cell market share is expected to grow from US$ 1,240.18 million in 2022 to US$ 1,919.62 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Smart factories are a key feature of Industry 4.0. A smart factory adopts a so-called calm system. A calm system can manage both the physical world and the virtual. Such systems are called background systems and work somewhat behind the scenes. A calm system is aware of its surrounding environment and the objects around it. It can also be provided with soft information related to generated objects, such as drawings and models. Smart Factory containing hundreds or even thousands of smart devices capable of self-optimizing production will result in virtually zero downtime in production. This is leading to robotic welding cell market growth.

Collaborative robots or cobots are designed to safely work alongside humans in tedious, dull, and hazardous environments. Unlike traditional industrial robots working in fenced facilities to avoid proximity with humans, cobots operate in a shared workspace alongside human labor. Conventional industrial robots have long allowed manufacturers to take advantage of automation and compensate for labor shortages, but they are often designed to perform a specific task.

Furthermore, they lack cognitive capabilities due to which humans need to reprogram their operations based on new circumstances. In contrast, cobots do not require heavy, pre-programmed actuators to drive them. For instance, Robotics 2020 is focused on strategic research on robotics, including industrial robots in the region. Under the Horizon 2020 project, the government has supported several research and innovation programs in robotics. Other initiatives include Germany's Industry 4.0., which drives the adoption of industrial automation in the region. Further, the government is also supporting SMEs in implementing industrial robots.

Cobot's movements are directed by computer-controlled operators, such as robotic arms, which humans monitor. Thus, cobots facilitate effective human-machine collaboration in the workplace.

Cobots can be programmed to perform a wide range of tasks in a factory setting, such as handling materials, assembling items, palletizing, packaging, labeling, inspecting product quality, welding, press-fitting, driving screws and nuts, and tending machines. While cobots attend these mind-numbing tasks, human workers can focus on tasks that require skills and reasoning. These advantages of cobots are likely to propel the growth of the robotic welding cell market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has the potential to dominate the market share of robot welding due to advances in manufacturing and increased industrial automation. In addition, the advent of Industry 4.0 welding technology is expected to drive industry progress. The emergence of multiple manufacturing sites is expected to support market progress.

For example, in February 2021, OLA chose ABB as one of its partners to open a Mega Scooter plant in India. Several regional government agencies are increasingly promoting manufacturing through increased foreign direct investment (FDI), tax cuts, subsidies, and other funding allocations to attract manufacturing bases in the new region. Some of the most important initiatives across the region are "Made in China 2025" and "Made in India" by their respective government agencies.

Increased investment in manufacturing sectors, such as electronics and machinery, is likely to boost the demand for the robotic welding cell market over the forecast period. In North America, the presence of some prominent players can stimulate the demand for the robotic welding cell market.

In addition, large investments in robot welding cells can drive market development. The region is increasingly adopting automated systems in the automotive and other sectors. Improved working conditions and technological advances increased the region's demand for robotic welding cells. Europe (especially Germany, the UK, and France) is an important global robotic welding cell market region. Manufacturing is the backbone of the European economy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Robotic Welding Cell Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Robotic Welding Cell Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rise in adoption of Industry 4.0 principles
5.1.2 Growing adoption of welding robots in automotive industries
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Fear of skill-force of loosing jobs due to automation
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rise in adoption of laser and plasma welding technologies
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Implementation of collaborative robots to bridge the skill gaps
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Robotic Welding Cell Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Robotic Welding Cell Market Overview
6.2 Robotic Welding Cell Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players

7. Robotic Welding Cell Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Robotic Welding Cell Market, By Offering (2021 And 2028)
7.3 Solution
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Solution: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Services: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Cell Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Robotic Welding Cell Market, By Cell Type (2021 And 2028)
8.3 Pre-Engineered Cells
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Pre-Engineered Cells: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Custom Cells
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Custom Cells: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - End-User Industry
9.1 Overview
9.2 Robotic Welding Cell Market, By End-User Industry (2021 And 2028)
9.3 Automotive
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Automotive: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Manufacturing
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Manufacturing: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Aerospace and Defense
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Aerospace and Defense: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Robotic Welding Cell Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Robotic Welding Cell Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 New Product Development
12.4 Merger and Acquisition

13. Company Profiles
13.1 ABB Ltd
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Acieta
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 The Lincoln Electric Company
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Kuka AG
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Phoenix Industrial Solutions.
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 WEC Group Ltd
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Yaskawa America, Inc.
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Zeman Bauelemente Produktionsgesellschaft GmBH
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yxh11q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-robotic-welding-cell-industry-is-expected-to-reach-1-9-billion-by-2028--301687165.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

