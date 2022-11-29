U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

The Worldwide Robotics and Automation Actuators Industry is Projected to Reach $35.8 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Marke Market

Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Marke Market
Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Marke Market

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotics and Automation Actuators Market by Actuation (Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Application (Process Automation, Robotics), Type, Vertical (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare), Design Characteristics & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of robotics and automation actuators market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

The development of advanced and cost-effective robotics and automation actuators and increasing demand for industrial robots and process automation in various industry verticals are some of the opportunities impacting the growth of the robotics and automation actuators market.

Based on type, the rotary actuator segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR in the Robotics and Automation Actuators market during the forecasted period.

Based on type, the rotary actuator is expected to lead the robotics and automation actuators market from 2022 to 2027. Growth in rotary actuators can be attributed to the increasing installations of industrial robots and growing demand for service robots..

By vertical, the electronics & electricals segment is estimated to lead the robotics and automation actuators market.

The electronics & electricals segment is expected to lead the market for robotics and automation actuators market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for batteries, chips, and displays leading to growth of robotics and automation actuators market for electronics & electrical.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the robotics and automation actuators market in 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the robotics and automation actuators market in 2022. The robotics and automation actuators market in this region has been studied for Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Countries in the Asia Pacific region are upgrading various capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of actuators.

China and Japan are primarily investing in robotics and automation to enhance and gain a tactical edge in robotics and process automation. This provides an excellent opportunity for robotics and automation actuators manufacturers to strengthen their businesses in the Asia Pacific region.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

241

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$18.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$35.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

13.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Robotics and Automation Actuators Market
4.2 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Actuation
4.3 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Type
4.4 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Vertical
4.5 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Ongoing Technological Advancements in Robotics and Automation Actuators
5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of New Aircraft Deliveries
5.2.1.3 Investments for Process Automation in Industries of Emerging Economies
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Ongoing Volatility in Oil & Gas Industry and Price of Crude Oil
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Demand for New and Advanced Actuators in Different Verticals
5.2.3.2 Development of Smart Cities Across the Globe
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Power Consumption, Noise, and Leakage Issues
5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Robotics and Automation Actuators Market
5.4 Robotics and Automation Market Ecosystem
5.4.1 Prominent Companies
5.4.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.4.3 End-users
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.6 Use Case Analysis
5.6.1 Use Case: Material Handling
5.6.2 Use Case: Medical Industry
5.6.3 Use Case: Industrial Settings
5.6.4 Use Case: Oil & Gas Industry
5.7 Value Chain Analysis of Robotics and Automation Actuators Market
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.10 Volume Data
5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Evolution
6.3 Technology Trends
6.3.1 Amplified Piezoelectric Actuators
6.3.2 Smart Actuators
6.3.3 Hybrid Actuators
6.3.4 Vacuum Actuators
6.3.5 Explosion-Proof Actuators
6.4 Emerging Technological Trends
6.4.1 Optoelectronic Solutions for Embedded Sensors
6.4.2 Nanotechnology
6.4.3 Artificial Intelligence
6.5 Safety Standards and Selection Criteria for Actuators
6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Actuation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Electric
7.2.1 Increased Use Across Industries Boosts Demand
7.3 Hydraulic
7.3.1 Use in High-Force Applications Fuels Segment
7.4 Pneumatic
7.4.1 Major Sectors of Use: Food & Beverages and Oil & Gas
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Piezoelectric Actuators to Witness Increased Demand During Forecast Period

8 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Process Automation
8.2.1 Machinery
8.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Machinery Across Verticals Drives Market
8.2.2 Material Handling
8.2.2.1 Wide Variety of Applications Drives Segment
8.2.3 Flow Control
8.2.3.1 Growth in Chemicals, Oil & Gas, and Food & Beverage Industries Will Drive Demand
8.2.4 Ventilation
8.2.4.1 Semiconductor Manufacturing Facilities That Require Specialized Ventilation Equipment Fuel Demand
8.2.5 Others
8.3 Robotics
8.3.1 Industrial Robots
8.3.1.1 Articulated Robots
8.3.1.1.1 Wide Variety in Payload Capacity and Suitability Across Many Industries
8.3.1.2 Scara Robots
8.3.1.2.1 Useful for High-Speed Operations in Confined Workspaces
8.3.1.3 Parallel Robots
8.3.1.3.1 Designed for High-Speed Applications, Manufacturing, Packaging, Material Handling, and Assembly
8.3.1.4 Cartesian Robots
8.3.1.4.1 Ideal for Applications Where Large Spans Are Required
8.3.1.5 Collaborative Robots
8.3.1.5.1 Combining Safety with Low Prices - Challenge for Developers
8.3.1.6 Others
8.3.2 Service Robots
8.3.2.1 Professional Robots
8.3.2.1.1 Logistics
8.3.2.1.1.1 Replacing Automated Rail-Guided Systems in Large Facilities
8.3.2.1.2 Medical Robots
8.3.2.1.2.1 Enhanced Precision During Surgery Due to Automation Drives Segment
8.3.2.1.3 Exoskeleton
8.3.2.1.3.1 Provide Support in Repetitive Tasks
8.3.2.1.4 Field Robots
8.3.2.1.4.1 Suitable for Labor-Intensive Jobs
8.3.2.1.5 Military Robots
8.3.2.1.5.1 Increased Defense Budget Across Countries Drives Segment
8.3.2.1.6 Inspection & Maintenance Robots
8.3.2.1.6.1 Increased Uptime and Reduced Labor Costs Fuel Segment
8.3.2.1.7 Professional Cleaning Robots
8.3.2.1.7.1 Deployed to Improve Efficiency and Enhance Quality of Output
8.3.2.2 Personal Robots
8.3.2.2.1 Increasing Usage in Household Applications

9 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Linear Actuators
9.2.1 Rod Type Linear Actuator
9.2.1.1 Increasing Use in Aircraft Structures to Carry Loads Expected to Contribute to Demand
9.2.2 Screw Type Linear Actuator
9.2.2.1 Growing Use with Servomotors in Drive and Control Hardware and Sensors Fuels Demand
9.2.3 Belt Type Linear Actuator
9.2.3.1 Demand Rising to Increase Operational Efficiency of Process Automation
9.3 Rotary Actuators
9.3.1 Motor
9.3.1.1 Surging Sales of Industrial Robots Fuels Demand
9.3.2 Bladder & Vane
9.3.2.1 Increasing Use in Gates and Valves Contributes to Rise in Demand
9.3.3 Piston Type
9.3.3.1 Growing Use for Precision Control Applications in Electronics Industry Expected to Fuel Demand

10 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Food & Beverages
10.2.1 Need for Increased Automation and Capacity Enhancement Drives Segment
10.3 Oil & Gas
10.3.1 Increase in Oil & Gas Exploration Activities in Asia-Pacific Drives Growth
10.4 Metals, Mining & Machinery
10.4.1 Requirement for Robust Actuators in Mining Boosts Segment
10.5 Power Generation
10.5.1 Segment Driven by Increased Spending on Renewable Energy
10.6 Chemicals, Paper & Plastics
10.6.1 Rapid Industrialization and Stringent Implementation of Environmental Regulations - Segment Drivers
10.7 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare
10.7.1 Stringent Regulations for Hygiene Contribute to Growth of Market
10.8 Automotive
10.8.1 Increased Demand for Industrial Robots Fuels Segment
10.9 Aerospace & Defense
10.9.1 Key Drivers: Rise in Defense Expenditure, Increase in Commercial Aviation, Military Modernization
10.10 Marine
10.10.1 Increased Demand for Commercial Shipbuilding Drives Segment
10.11 Electronics & Electricals
10.11.1 Demand for Batteries, Chips, and Displays Boosts Segment
10.12 Logistics
10.12.1 Shortage of Labor Prompts Demand for Logistics Robots
10.13 Inspection, Maintenance & Cleaning
10.13.1 Increased Need for Safety and Operational Efficiency Fuels Segment
10.14 Agriculture & Forestry
10.14.1 Scarcity of Labor Drives Segment

11 Robotics and Automation Actuators, by Design Characteristic
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Load
11.2.1 High
11.2.2 Medium
11.2.3 Low
11.3 Torque
11.3.1 High
11.3.2 Medium
11.3.3 Low

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players, 2021
13.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2021
13.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.4.1 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1.1 Star
13.4.1.2 Emerging Leaders
13.4.1.3 Pervasive
13.4.1.4 Participant
13.4.2 Robotics and Automation Actuators: Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Sme)
13.4.2.1 Progressive Companies
13.4.2.2 Responsive Companies
13.4.2.3 Starting Blocks
13.4.2.4 Dynamic Companies
13.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis
13.6 Competitive Scenario and Trends
13.6.1 Deals
13.6.2 Product Launches

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Players
14.2.1 Abb
14.2.2 Rockwell Automation
14.2.3 Moog
14.2.4 Emerson Electric Co.
14.2.5 Smc
14.2.6 Curtiss-Wright
14.2.7 Misumi Group Inc.
14.2.8 Altra Industrial Motion
14.2.9 Tolomatic
14.2.10 Iai
14.2.11 Skf
14.2.12 Harmonic Drive LLC
14.2.13 Nook Industries, Inc.
14.2.14 Kollmorgen
14.2.15 Dvg Automation
14.2.16 Macron Dynamics
14.2.17 Rotomation
14.2.18 Cedrat Technologies
14.2.19 Kinitics Automation
14.2.20 Festo
14.2.21 Venture Mfg. Co.
14.3 Other Players
14.3.1 Imi plc
14.3.2 Flowserve Corporation
14.3.3 Rotork
14.3.4 Auma

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqfta3

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


