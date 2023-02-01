U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

The Worldwide Robots Industry is Expected to Reach $75 Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020, the global market for robots was valued at just over USD 25 billion, and it is expected to grow rapidly to reach nearly USD 75 billion by the end of 2026, with the industrial robots segment continuing to be the largest segment, followed by professional service robots.

Robotics has been breaking out of the niche markets it had been shunted in previous years. The COVID-19 pandemic sharply shifted the focus to how robots can help us in various fields without compromising human safety. The significant uptick is mainly due to explosive growth in commercially viable professional service, military, and security robots, in addition to its traditional strengths in manufacturing, medicine, surgery, planetary exploration, and handling hazardous materials.

The global market for robots experienced great hype during the first decade of the new millennium but was hit hard by the recession, which flattened its growth before 2009. However, by 2010 robots were back on track and are expected to continue healthy growth through 2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic truly brought the utilization and need for robots to the front of the industry as new robot technologies were launched and used, including robots for cleaning and disinfection services. Most robots today work in industrial settings performing highly specialized jobs, but a new breed of domestic, professional, and security robots is opening the door to a new era of smarter robots that can handle open environments and less precise instructions.

In this tremendously lucrative industry scenario, the author presents an analysis of the Global Robots Industry, Analyzing the Global Robots Industry 2022.

The report is a complete coverage of this highly lucrative market and looks at the very basics of robotics from the future perspective of the industry.

The report begins with an analysis of the basics of robotics, such as an understanding of the market, the history of robots, power sources, research and development in the field, etc.

Moving on after an industry definition, we analyze the global robots industry through industry statistics, industry value and volume analysis, and an analysis of the industry segmentation. We also include a Porter's Five Forces Strategic analysis in the report, which looks at the buyer and supplier power in the industry, along with the competitive rivalry and the threat of new entrants.

An analysis of the market share of leading players is followed by an analysis of the major players themselves. Leading industry contributors analyzed in this report include ABB, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Fanuc Corporation, Denso Corporation, and many others.

The future perspective of the global robots industry all the way to 2026 concludes this cutting-edge offering

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to Robotics
B.1 What is Robotics?
B.2 History of Robots
B.3 Power Sources
B.4 Controlling a Robot
B.5 Robotics R&D

C. Industry Definition

D. Global Robots Industry
D.1 Industry Statistics
D.2 Industry Value & Volume
D.3 Industry Segmentation

E. Global Robots Industry: Porter's Five Forces Strategic Analysis
E.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
E.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
E.3 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
E.4 Threat of New Entrants
E.5 Threat of Substitutes

F. Market Share

G. Major Industry Players
G.1 ABB Ltd
G.1.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.1.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.1.3 Financial Analysis
G.1.4 SWOT Analysis
G.2 Comau SpA (Stellantis N.V)
G.2.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.2.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.2.3 Financial Analysis
G.2.4 SWOT Analysis
G.3 Denso Corporation
G.3.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.3.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.3.3 Financial Analysis
G.3.4 SWOT Analysis
G.4 Fanuc Corporation
G.4.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.4.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.4.3 Financial Analysis
G.4.4 SWOT Analysis
G.5 Intuitive Surgical Inc.
G.5.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.5.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.5.3 Financial Analysis
G.5.4 SWOT Analysis
G.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
G.6.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.6.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.6.3 Financial Analysis
G.6.4 SWOT Analysis
G.7 Kuka AG
G.7.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.7.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.7.3 Financial Analysis
G.7.4 SWOT Analysis
G.8 Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.
G.8.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.8.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.8.3 Financial Analysis
G.8.4 SWOT Analysis
G.9 Omron Adept Technologies Inc.
G.9.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.9.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.9.3 Financial Analysis
G.9.4 SWOT Analysis
G.10 Panasonic Corporation
G.10.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.10.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.10.3 Financial Analysis
G.10.4 SWOT Analysis
G.11 Seiko Epson Corporation
G.11.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.11.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.11.3 Financial Analysis
G.11.4 SWOT Analysis
G.12 Stryker Corporation
G.12.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.12.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.12.3 Financial Analysis
G.12.4 SWOT Analysis
G.13 Toshiba Corporation
G.13.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.13.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.13.3 Financial Analysis
G.13.4 SWOT Analysis
G.14 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd
G.14.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.14.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.14.3 Financial Analysis
G.14.4 SWOT Analysis
G.15 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
G.15.1 Corporate Snapshot
G.15.2 Business Segment Analysis
G.15.3 Financial Analysis
G.15.4 SWOT Analysis
G.16 Staubli International AG

H. Global Robots Industry: Future Perspective

I. Glossary of Terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g211rd-the?w=12

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


