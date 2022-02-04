U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

Worldwide Roll-Fed Labels Industry to 2027 - Advancement in Printing Technologies Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roll-Fed Labels Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global roll-fed labels market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global roll-fed labels market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on roll-fed labels market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on roll-fed labels market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global roll-fed labels market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global roll-fed labels market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

1) Drivers

  • Rising applications in F & B industry

  • Growing consumer electronics industry

2) Restraints

  • Environmental concerns regarding the use of plastics

3) Opportunities

  • Advancement in the printing technologies

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the roll-fed labels market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the roll-fed labels market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global roll-fed labels market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Roll-fed Labels Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Roll-fed Labels Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Roll-fed Labels Market

4. Roll-fed Labels Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Roll-fed Labels Market by Type
5.1. Paper
5.2. Films/plastic
5.3. Others

6. Global Roll-fed Labels Market by Application
6.1. Food
6.2. Beverage
6.3. Cosmetic
6.4. Home and Personal Care
6.5. Pharmaceuticals
6.6. Health Care

7. Global Roll-fed Labels Market by Region 2021-2027
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Roll-fed Labels Market by Type
7.1.2. North America Roll-fed Labels Market by Application
7.1.3. North America Roll-fed Labels Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Roll-fed Labels Market by Type
7.2.2. Europe Roll-fed Labels Market by Application
7.2.3. Europe Roll-fed Labels Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Roll-fed Labels Market by Type
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Roll-fed Labels Market by Application
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Roll-fed Labels Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Roll-fed Labels Market by Type
7.4.2. RoW Roll-fed Labels Market by Application
7.4.3. RoW Roll-fed Labels Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Roll-fed Labels Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. Videojet Technologies Inc
8.2.2. Weber Packaging Solutions
8.2.3. AFM - American Film & Machinery
8.2.4. Axon, BestCode
8.2.5. Resource Label Group
8.2.6. An ITW Company
8.2.7. CPC packaging
8.2.8. EPI Labelers
8.2.9. Fort Dearborn Company
8.2.10. HDA (Beijing) Packaging



Companies Mentioned

  • Videojet Technologies Inc

  • Weber Packaging Solutions

  • AFM - American Film & Machinery

  • Axon, BestCode

  • Resource Label Group

  • An ITW Company

  • CPC packaging

  • EPI Labelers

  • Fort Dearborn Company

  • HDA (Beijing) Packaging



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vglp3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


