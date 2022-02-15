U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,464.09
    +62.42 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,975.59
    +409.42 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,066.83
    +275.91 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,067.15
    +46.36 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.51
    -3.95 (-4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.10
    -13.30 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.48 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0053 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0400
    +0.0440 (+2.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6500
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,115.61
    +1,604.46 (+3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.78
    +20.20 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

The Worldwide Roll-to-Roll Printing Industry is Expected to Reach $34+ Billion by 2026

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Material Type, Technology Type, Manufacturing Stage Type, End-Use Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market is estimated to be USD 13.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.93 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.3%.

The Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market increasing use of Roll-to-Roll Printing in various solutions such as deployment in the Internet of Things based solution and applications include demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible printing by consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and healthcare, and developing compact and lightweight electronic devices and circuits by using R2R printing are driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, cost advantages offered by roll-to-roll printing in manufacturing components and devices are fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the initial investment, a substantial massive amount of funding required to perform research and development activities, and the risk of product failure due to failure of interdependent stages and limited product development restrict the market's growth.

The integration of R2R printing flexible batteries creates potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Furthermore, the emergence of new technology in R2R printing later integrated with multiple products increased usage of graphene ink for cost affecting development, water-repellent, etc. Moreover, lack of awareness related to the benefits of R2R printing in manufacturing electronic devices and components and commercialization of new and cost-effective inks are the challenges that may negatively affect the market.

The Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market is segmented based on Application Type, Material Type, Technology Type, Manufacturing Stage Type, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Agfa-Gevaert Group, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, E Ink Holdings, Inc, LG Electronics, Inc, Molex, LLC, Nissha Co Ltd, NovaCentrix, Palo Alto Research Centre Incorporated, and Samsung Group, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Use in Various Solutions and Application
4.1.2 Developing Compact and Lightweight Electronic Devices and Circuits
4.1.3 Cost Advantages Offered by Roll-to-Roll Printing
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost Associated with Initial Investment and Research & Development Activities
4.2.2 Risk of Product Failure and Limited Product Development
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 The emergence of New Technology in R2R Printing
4.3.2 Growing Usage of Graphene Ink for Cost-Effective Development
4.3.3 Integration of R2R Printed Flexible Batteries
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the Benefit of R2R Printing
4.4.2 Commercialization of New and Cost-Effective Inks

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Displays
6.2.1 E-Paper Displays
6.2.2 Electroluminescent Displays
6.3 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags
6.4 Batteries
6.5 Photovoltaic (PV) Cells
6.6 Sensors
6.7 Lighting
6.7.1 OLED
6.7.2 Electroluminescent Lighting (EL)
6.8 Flexible Circuits

7 Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market, By Material Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Substrates
7.2.1 Organic Substrates
7.2.1.1 Oligomers
7.2.1.2 Molecules
7.2.1.3 Polymers
7.2.1.4 Paper
7.2.2 Inorganic Substrates
7.2.2.1 Silicon
7.2.2.2 Glass
7.2.2.3 Metal Oxides
7.3 Inks
7.3.1 Conductive Inks
7.3.2 Dielectric Inks

8 Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market, By Printing Technology Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Flexographic Printing
8.3 Gravure Printing
8.4 Inkjet Printing
8.5 Screen Printing
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Nanoimprinting
8.6.2 Offset Printing
8.6.3 Aerosol Jet Printing
8.6.4 Pneumatic Printing
8.6.5 3D Printing

9 Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market, By Manufacturing Stages Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Substrate Selection
9.3 Film Deposition
9.4 Assembling & Cutting
9.5 Testing & Packaging
9.6 Curing

10 Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market, By End-Use Industry Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive & Transportation
10.3 Aerospace & Defence
10.4 Consumer Electronics
10.5 Construction & Architecture
10.6 Healthcare
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Advertising & Media
10.7.2 Textiles
10.7.3 Semiconductor

11 Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 3M
13.2 Agfa-Gevaert Group
13.3 Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc
13.4 Avery Dennison Corporation
13.5 BASF SE
13.6 BrightVolt Solid-State Batteries
13.7 Cambridge Display Technology
13.8 DuPont de Nemours, Inc
13.9 EMFIT LTD
13.10 Enfucell Oy
13.11 E Ink Holdings, Inc
13.12 Fujikura Ltd
13.13 Kayaku Advanced Materials, Inc
13.14 Kent Displays, Inc
13.15 Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Private Limited
13.16 LG Electronics, Inc
13.17 Linxens Holding SAS
13.18 Molex, LLC
13.19 Multek Corporation
13.20 Nippon Mektron, Ltd
13.21 Nissha Co Ltd
13.22 NovaCentrix
13.23 Optomec, Inc
13.24 Palo Alto Research Centre Incorporated
13.25 Printed Electronic Ltd
13.26 Samsung Group
13.27 Seiko Epson Corporation
13.28 T+Ink, Inc
13.29 Thin Film Electronics ASA
13.30 Verbeck Materials Corp
13.31 Ynvisible Interactive, Inc

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q233lp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-roll-to-roll-printing-industry-is-expected-to-reach-34-billion-by-2026-301482536.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Monster Beverage in merger talks with Constellation Brands

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss whether Constellation Brands will acquire Monster Beverage.

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Analyst: Boeing's next jet may not come from the Seattle-area factories

    Analysts expect Boeing will develop a jet to rival the Airbus A321neo, but the Puget Sound region isn't a lock to host that production line.

  • U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets. The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards." Boeing said it "will continue to work transparently through (the FAA's) detailed and rigorous processes... We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."

  • Top Cantor Trader Knew Rules on Pay But Ignored Them, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former top Cantor Fitzgerald LP equities trader Adam Mattessich knew the firm had to keep detailed records on compensation but went ahead anyway with a secret plan to share other traders’ commissions for over a decade, an SEC lawyer told a jury.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackBiden to Speak on Latest Developments in Crisis: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What

  • Oil Plummets After Russia Says Some Troops Returning to Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped the most since Black Friday in November when omicron spooked the market after Russia said some troops are starting to return to their permanent bases. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackBiden to Speak on Latest Developments in Crisis: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceFutures

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Here's What Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Purchase Could Mean for Electronic Arts

    Last month, tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it's planning to buy one of the world's largest video game publishers, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), for roughly $69 billion. The news also had ripple effects throughout the gaming industry as several other companies -- including Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive, and Nintendo -- all saw their stocks rise following the announcement. Here's why this is such a big deal for the gaming industry and Electronic Arts in particular.

  • These 3 Charts Show Why You Might Want Exposure to China's EV Makers

    Stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have attracted loads of attention following the success of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock and now its business. Tesla reported net income of more than $5.5 billion in 2021.

  • Sandy Hook families settle with gun maker Remington for $73 million

    The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators in 2012.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • Farmers Feel the Squeeze of Inflation

    Higher farm costs could help push up grocery bills further in 2022, analysts say, following a year in which global food prices rose to decade highs.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Boeing to Face Another Obstacle When It Finally Delivers Dreamliners

    The Federal Aviation Administration has decided to retain the authority to issue final safety checks on newly produced 787 Dreamliners.

  • Buffett's Berkshire bought Activision shares before Microsoft takeover

    (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired nearly $1 billion of shares in Activision Blizzard Inc before Microsoft Corp agreed to buy the video game maker for $68.7 billion, according to a Monday regulatory filing.