The Worldwide Roofing Industry is Expected to Reach $156 Billion by 2030

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Roofing Market by Roofing Material, Roofing Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
The global roofing market size was valued at $102.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $156.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030. The roofing includes bituminous roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing, and plastic & RCC roofing. The roof is the covering on the uppermost part of a building, which protects the building from heat, rain, and other atmospheric conditions.

Factors such as expansion in construction industry, rapid urbanization, and technological innovations drive the growth of the market. In addition, urban population is projected to rise by 2050, thereby fueling the market growth in near future. Furthermore, surge in standard of living, particularly in the developing countries empowers re-roofing construction projects. Rise in air pollution, loss of biodiversity, and urban heat island are the factors that make way for green roof technology to decrease environmental degradation.

The roofing market is segmented into roofing material, roofing type, application, and region. By roofing material, the market is classified into bituminous roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing, and others. By roofing type, the market is bifurcated into flat roof and slope roof. By application, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period due to growth in urbanization and increase in infrastructure investments.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the report include3M Company, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF SE, Johns Manville, Duro-Last, Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours, Inc., Owens Corning, Sika AG, Standard Industries Inc., and The Dow Chemical Company.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging roofing market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

  • Extensive analysis of the roofing market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The global roofing market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

  • The key market players within roofing market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the roofing industry.

Key Findings of the Study:

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging roofing market trends and dynamics.

  • By type, the Bitunumous segment dominated the roofing market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.5% during the forecast period.

  • By application, the commercial segment registered highest growth in the global market in 2019.

  • Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the roofing market forecast and emerging opportunities of the market.

  • In-depth roofing market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.1.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Market player positioning, 2020
3.4. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Rise in construction industry, rapid urbanization, and innovations in technology
3.5.1.2. Government support for residential construction projects
3.5.1.3. Re-roofing activity to account for the large majority of demand
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. High installation cost of roofing
3.5.2.2. Climatic conditions may affect product quality
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Government initiatives for energy efficient buildings
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 4: ROOFING MARKET, BY ROOFING MATERIAL
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by roofing material
4.2. Bituminous Roofing
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
4.3. Metal Roofing
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country
4.4. Tile Roofing
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country
4.5. Others (RCC & Plastics)
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: ROOFING MARKET, BY ROOFING TYPE
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by roofing type
5.2. Flat Roof
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
5.3. Slope Roof
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6: ROOFING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application
6.2. Residential
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country
6.3. Commercial
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country
6.4. Industrial
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7: ROOFING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1.3M COMPANY
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Key executive
8.1.3. Company snapshot
8.1.4. Operating business segments
8.1.5. Product portfolio
8.1.6. Research and development expenses
8.1.7. Business performance
8.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2. ATLAS ROOFING CORPORATION
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Key executive
8.2.3. Company snapshot
8.2.4. Operating business segments
8.2.5. Product portfolio
8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. BASF SE
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Key executive
8.3.3. Company snapshot
8.3.4. Operating business segments
8.3.5. Product portfolio
8.3.6. Research and development expenses
8.3.7. Business performance
8.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. JOHNS MANVILLE
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Key executive
8.4.3. Company snapshot
8.4.4. Operating business segments
8.4.5. Product portfolio
8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. DURO-LAST, INC.
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Key executive
8.5.3. Company snapshot
8.5.4. Operating business segments
8.5.5. Product portfolio
8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.6. DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Key executive
8.6.3. Company snapshot
8.6.4. Operating business segments
8.6.5. Product portfolio
8.6.6. Research and development expenses
8.6.7. Business performance
8.7. OWENS CORNING
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Key executive
8.7.3. Company snapshot
8.7.4. Operating business segments
8.7.5. Product portfolio
8.7.6. Business performance
8.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. SIKA AG
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Key executive
8.8.3. Company snapshot
8.8.4. Operating business segments
8.8.5. Product portfolio
8.8.6. Business performance
8.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. STANDARD INDUSTRIES INC.
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Key executive
8.9.3. Company snapshot
8.9.4. Operating business segments
8.9.5. Product portfolio
8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. DOW INC.
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Key executive
8.10.3. Company snapshot
8.10.4. Operating business segments
8.10.5. Product portfolio
8.10.6. Research and development expenses
8.10.7. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49hj8z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-roofing-industry-is-expected-to-reach-156-billion-by-2030-301488536.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

