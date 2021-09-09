U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

Worldwide Root Canal Industry to 2028 - Rising Dental Disease Prevalence is Driving Growth

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Root Canal Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Instruments, and Consumables); End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is projected to reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028 from US$ 1,018.21 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

This pandemic is affecting the business operation of the various key players operating in this region. For instance, as per the Dental Tribune International, Dentsply Sirona among the market leader in the dental business is expecting a fall in its sales about US$60-70 million in the first quarter in the APAC countries such as Chinese, Japanese, South Korean and Taiwanese markets the first quarter of this year.

Following the pandemic, dental clinics and hospitals across India have suffered a significant decline in patient traffic, prompting many dentists to close their private practices. Those that were able to keep their clinics and hospitals open have increased their fees to compensate for the loss of patients and to cover their regular expenses, in addition to the extra cost of taking safety precautions. Due to the nature of its profession, dentistry took a huge hit during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dentists work in close quarters with their patients, requiring face-to-face conversation and regular exposure to their saliva, blood, and other bodily fluids. Thus, these factors played a negative role in root canal market in the region due to COVID-19.

Based on application, the Root Canal market is segmented into into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. In 2021, the dental clinics segment held the largest share of the market, by end user. Whereas the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the coming years. Hospitals offers dental services that are specialized for some of the cases, hospitals offer services where the flow of patients in large in numbers. The services are provided for the purpose of teaching, the services such as oral and maxillofacial surgery, root canal, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry and restorative dentistry among others

Coltene Group; Dentsply Sirona, Inc.; Envista Holdings Corporation; Brasseler USA; Diadent Group International; Ivoclar Vivadent Group; Mani, Inc.; 3M; Septodont, Inc.; and Ultradent Products, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the root canal market.

The Root Canal market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. In 2021, the consumables segment held the largest share of the market, by product. The consumables segment of the root canal market is also expected to witness fastest CAGR during 2021 to 2028. In 2021, the dental clinics segment held the largest share of the market by end user, whereas the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the coming years.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the Root Canal Market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Root Canal, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Root Canal Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Root Canal Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion
4.4 Reimbursement Status in Root Canal
4.5 Number of Root Canal Procedures Globally, 2020

5. Root Canal Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Dental Disease Prevalence
5.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population
5.1.3 Increasing Dental Health Awareness
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Limited Reimbursement Availability in Developing Nations
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Flourishing Medical Tourism in Developing Countries
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Key Player Initiatives
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Root Canal Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Root Canal Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Root Canal Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Root Canal Market Analysis and forecasts to 2028 - Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Root Canal Market Share by Product 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Instruments Market
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Instruments Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.3.2.1 Scalers
7.3.2.1.1 Overview
7.3.2.1.2 Scalers Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.3.2.2 Apex Locators Market
7.3.2.2.1 Overview
7.3.2.2.2 Apex Locators Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.3.2.3 Motors Market
7.3.2.3.1 Overview
7.3.2.3.2 Motors Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.3.2.4 Handpiece Market
7.3.2.4.1 Overview
7.3.2.4.2 Handpiece Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.3.2.5 Laser Market
7.3.2.5.1 Overview
7.3.2.5.2 Laser Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.3.2.6 Machine Assisted Obturation Market
7.3.2.6.1 Overview
7.3.2.6.2 Machine Assisted Obturation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.3.2.7 Others Market
7.3.2.7.1 Overview
7.3.2.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Consumables Market
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Consumables Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4.2.1 Access Cavity Preparation Market
7.4.2.1.1 Overview
7.4.2.1.2 Access Cavity Preparation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4.2.2 Endodontic Files Market
7.4.2.2.1 Overview
7.4.2.2.2 Endodontic Files Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4.2.3 Burs Market
7.4.2.3.1 Overview
7.4.2.3.2 Burs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4.2.4 Drills Market
7.4.2.4.1 Overview
7.4.2.4.2 Drills Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4.2.5 Lubricants Market
7.4.2.5.1 Overview
7.4.2.5.2 Lubricants Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4.2.6 Irrigators Market
7.4.2.6.1 Overview
7.4.2.6.2 Irrigators Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4.2.7 Others Market
7.4.2.7.1 Overview
7.4.2.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8. ROOT CANAL MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2028 - End User
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Root Canal Market Share by End User 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Hospitals
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Dental Clinics
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Dental Clinics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.5 Others Market
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9. Global Root Canal Market Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Root Canal Market
10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
11.3 Organic Developments
11.3.1 Overview
11.4 Inorganic Developments
11.4.1 Overview

12. Company Profiles
12.1 COLTENE Group
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Dentsply Sirona
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Brasseler USA
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Ivoclar Vivadent AG
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Septodont
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Ultradent Products Inc.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 MANI, INC
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 DiaDent
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 3M
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mm0aa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-root-canal-industry-to-2028---rising-dental-disease-prevalence-is-driving-growth-301372471.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

