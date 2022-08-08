U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,164.54
    +19.35 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,969.56
    +166.09 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,712.98
    +55.43 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.36 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.09
    -0.92 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.90
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.36
    +0.52 (+2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0201
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7940
    -0.0460 (-1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2118
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7580
    -0.2120 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,037.94
    +874.57 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.23
    +27.00 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.28
    +58.54 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Worldwide sales of concrete nail guns market are expected to reach US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Concrete Nail Guns: Demand to Increase Two-fold Over Next Ten Years

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global concrete nail gun market is expected to evolve at a high 7.2% CAGR over the decade. Construction developers' increased use of stricking nails in roof and other concrete-made components is expected to majorly drive market growth.

The resources necessary for nailer operations, such as a battery, electric outlet, and compressed air, might fail due to insufficient capacity. As a result, this constraint of utilizing a nailer may have an influence on its use in the construction business, where employees are under pressure to complete a project within a certain time period, with little time to squander on such minor details.

Concrete nail guns have transformed the building business. Construction workers are no longer required to hammer nails into buildings by hand. Instead, they can use a nail gun. Nail guns are powered portable equipment that automatically drive nails into buildings. Concrete nails are constructed of high-carbon hardened steel and feature fluted shafts to aid in their penetration of concrete. Masonry nails, which have a square cross-section and are tapered from the head to the tip, can also be used.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32244

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on market growth in 2020 because of widespread lockdowns and transit restrictions. The pandemic knocked down supply and demand in the global construction industry. Demand for concrete nail guns thereby witnessed a downfall. However, the market is now back to full swing and will see rapid growth over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global concrete nail gun market is predicted to expand 2X over the next ten years.

  • When compared to slower procedures such as drilling and then screwing in a threaded fastener, powder-actuated instruments are widely employed. They are easier to employ in confined or challenging spaces, such as when placing steel suspension clips into a concrete ceiling above.

  • R&D activities are being carried out on batteries to increase run time and run the power of cordless nail guns. Also, developing substitutes of conventional battery types will shape market progression.

  • Consumers have a strong preference for cordless nail guns due to their ease of use and great efficiency when compared to other types of nailers.

  • By end-use, the construction developers segment is anticipated to remain key and for more than 50% market share by value in 2022.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32244

“The construction industry is employing automation in roofing and flooring appositeness, which is leading to the promotion of concrete nail guns across regions” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global concrete nail gun market is consolidated with the presence of key manufacturers along with small-scale manufacturing companies. Some of the key market players included in the report are Robert Bosch GmbH, Makita Corporation, Milwaukee Tools, HILTI Corporation, and DeWalt SENCO.

Key market participants are focusing on growth through acquisitions, collaborations, and entry into emerging markets. Industry players are adopting new technologies for advancements in concrete nail guns. Furthermore, increase in logistics and e-Commerce applications to improve the supply chain will bode well for market expansion.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32244

More Valuable Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global concrete nail gun market that contains industry analysis of 2017–2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022–2032.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, technology, product type, shank length, end use, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • Disruption to Taiwan microchip supply threatens a ‘major crisis’

    Rising tensions between the US and China over Taiwan threaten to trigger significant shortages of electronics such as mobile phones, one of the world’s largest chip companies has warned.

  • Gasoline At (or Under) $2.99 a Gallon: Here's Where

    Several states have seen gasoline prices drop to three bucks or lower as crude oil prices have continued to decline.

  • GE Is Building the Electricity Grid of the Future. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    The company has an impressive history, and current technology, on display at its research center in upstate New York.

  • Britain at risk of energy shortages as Norway threatens to ration electricity - live updates

    Britain really isn’t working – and the collapsing NHS is to blame Vegetable shortage looms as Europe battles heatwave FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc Roger Bootle: The Taiwan crisis is the stuff of economic nightmares Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • A 70-Year-Old Taiwanese Chip Wizard Is Driving China’s Tech Ambitions

    When Asian semiconductor makers make dramatic advances, there’s often a common element: Berkeley-educated Liang Mong Song.

  • Copper Miner Oz Minerals Rebuffs BHP’s $5.8 Billion Takeover Bid

    Copper mining company Oz Minerals rejected a takeover approach by BHP, which is seeking to boost its output of a metal needed for electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar farms.

  • McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

    The popularity of Wendy's Biggie Bag is rising as are prices on everything -- except the Biggie Bag. The choices to toss in the bag are a Jr. Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or a Double Stack. The Biggie Bag still includes a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink.

  • Why Cracker Barrel's New Menu Item Upset Its Customers

    Cracker Barrel isn't a household name for many, but for others it is their mainstay when it comes to good ol' country home cookin'. Cracker Barrel customer's base has voiced their opinion, and they not only don't want to try the new plant-based sausage, but they don't want anyone to. Cracker Barrel is known for its old-fashioned home cooking and the menu shows it -- the breakfast classic combinations are called "Old Timer's Breakfast," "Grandpa's Country Fried Breakfast," and the "Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Breakfast."

  • Let Social Security Max Out if You Can. Even in a Down Market.

    In the latest reader mailbag, Barron's Retirement also explores the circumstances in which an older spouse can claim Social Security benefits against a younger spouse.

  • 5 Best Technology Stocks To Buy Now

    This is the second part of our article titled 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy Now. We discussed why technology sector is the best place to look for long-term winners as well as how we determined the best stocks within this sector in the first part. You can read the first part of this article […]

  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • German Power Rises to Record as Heat Wave Scorches Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Benchmark German power for next year rose to a record as a heat wave bolstered demand, putting pressure on energy supplies ahead of the critical winter period.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillPrices have reached a fourth record in f

  • Oil stays near multi-month lows on demand worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices inched up from multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States. Erasing earlier gains, Brent crude futures were down $1.54, or 1.6%, at $93.38 a barrel by 1128 GMT. Both contracts recouped some losses on Friday after jobs growth in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, unexpectedly accelerated in July.

  • Tata Motors to buy Ford India's manufacturing plant for $91 million

    "With our manufacturing capacity nearing saturation, this acquisition is timely and a win-win for all stakeholders," Tata Motors said in a statement. Ford had less than 2% of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it stopped production in the country last year, having struggled for more than two decades to generate profits.

  • Wood-Pellet Exports Boom Amid Ukraine War, Environmental Concerns

    War has cut off the supply of compressed-wood pellets from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine to the power plants in Western Europe that burn them instead of coal. U.S. export volume, which has climbed steadily over the past decade, is running ahead of last year, when a record of more than 7.4 million metric tons of U.S. wood pellets were sold abroad, according to the Foreign Agricultural Service. The average price before insurance and shipping costs has risen to nearly $170 a metric ton, from around $140 last year.

  • India Seeks to Oust China Firms From Sub-$150 Phone Market

    (Bloomberg) -- India seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than 12,000 rupees ($150) to kickstart its faltering domestic industry, dealing a blow to brands including Xiaomi Corp.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillT

  • How Much Should I Put in My Roth IRA Monthly?

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citigroup Sued by Loomis Sayles Over $70 Million in Trade Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Loomis, Sayles & Co. sued Citigroup Inc., alleging the bank caused more than $70 million in losses while executing two separate trading orders that swamped the market.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But D

  • UPS to Buy Italian Healthcare-Logistics Provider Bomi Group

    The acquisition would broaden the Atlanta-based transportation giant’s operations in Europe and Latin America.