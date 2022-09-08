Worldwide Sales of Liquid Mushroom Market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6% by the end of 2032 - Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Liquid Mushroom: B2B Sales to Continue Accounting for High Market Growth

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid mushroom market is anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of 6% and increase from its current growth of US$ 7.79 Bn to US$ 13.91 Bn by the end of 2032, which will equate to 47,343 tons.



Mushrooms are a nutrient-dense food and have less calories and high-quality proteins, vitamins, and minerals. A significant natural source of both food and medicines is mushrooms. The veganism fad is gradually changing people's dietary patterns all across the world. The popularity of plant-based foods has expanded the use of vegan ingredients, including liquid mushroom.

Additionally, millennials and Gen Z are mostly responsible for the growing demand for clean-label products. The clean label and vegetarian trends are rapidly translating into considerable demand for in dietary supplements as a result of significant changes occurring in the food business that are supporting these types of claims.

In the nutraceutical industry, demand for vitamin D supplements is growing as it is present least in plant-based products and most in animal-based products. However, liquid mushroom contains high levels of vitamin D. This has also attracted vegan consumers to include liquid mushroom in their diets to meet their requirements for vitamin D.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for liquid mushroom in the Middle East and Africa is expected to increase at a volume CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

East Asia and Europe account for a major market value share at 28.1% and 24.3%, respectively.

Utilization of liquid mushroom in animal feed and pet food is valued at US$ 255.4 Mn and is anticipated to reach US$ 338.2 Mn by 2032.

Based on distribution channel, sales of liquid mushroom through the business to business segment will increase at a CAGR of 4.4% and hold 83.4% market share by 2032.

In the East Asian market, China and Japan are set to register volume CAGRs of 7.2% and 5.4%, respectively.

The market in India is valued at US$ 23.8 Mn and is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2032.

“Demand for liquid mushroom as a dietary supplement is expected to grow. Manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D activities for expanding the scope of product utilization in various industries with the help of modern technology and are increasing awareness about the product in developing countries,” says a Persistence Market Research Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of liquid mushroom are investing a lot in research and development to increase the application spectrum of the product in various industries and enhance the effectiveness of the product with maximum convenience for customers.

Life Cykel has transformed itself as an evolutionary mushroom biotechnology company that has laboratories in Australia and the U.S. for innovating and improving the quality of the product, which is rigorously tested by the company’s in-house scientists.

Tyroler Glückspilze has established a research and development lab at the Mushroom Research Center Austria (MRCA) for innovative cultivation and exploratory work. It has also been recognized as a partner of the Leopold-Franzens University Innsbruck, Tyrol, Austria, and the Institute of Microbiology, Austria, for the research and study of microbiology, pharmacology, and botany.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global liquid mushroom market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights on the basis of nature (organic and conventional), ingredient type (ganoderma lucidum reishi, inonotus obliquus chaga, hericium erinaceus lions mane, lentinula edodes shiitake, trametes versicolor turkey tail, and others), and sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience/drug stores, specialty stores, and online retail), across six major regions of the world.

