U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.51
    -11.36 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,474.06
    -107.22 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,753.81
    -38.09 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,826.37
    -5.63 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.50
    +1.56 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,719.20
    -8.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9950
    -0.0061 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2480
    -0.0170 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1482
    -0.0055 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0110
    +0.2730 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,181.40
    +319.83 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.23
    -1.57 (-0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,221.22
    -16.61 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Worldwide Sales of Liquid Mushroom Market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6% by the end of 2032 - Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Liquid Mushroom: B2B Sales to Continue Accounting for High Market Growth

New York, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid mushroom market is anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of 6% and increase from its current growth of US$ 7.79 Bn to US$ 13.91 Bn by the end of 2032, which will equate to 47,343 tons.

Mushrooms are a nutrient-dense food and have less calories and high-quality proteins, vitamins, and minerals. A significant natural source of both food and medicines is mushrooms. The veganism fad is gradually changing people's dietary patterns all across the world. The popularity of plant-based foods has expanded the use of vegan ingredients, including liquid mushroom.

Additionally, millennials and Gen Z are mostly responsible for the growing demand for clean-label products. The clean label and vegetarian trends are rapidly translating into considerable demand for in dietary supplements as a result of significant changes occurring in the food business that are supporting these types of claims.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33151

In the nutraceutical industry, demand for vitamin D supplements is growing as it is present least in plant-based products and most in animal-based products. However, liquid mushroom contains high levels of vitamin D. This has also attracted vegan consumers to include liquid mushroom in their diets to meet their requirements for vitamin D.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Demand for liquid mushroom in the Middle East and Africa is expected to increase at a volume CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

  • East Asia and Europe account for a major market value share at 28.1% and 24.3%, respectively.

  • Utilization of liquid mushroom in animal feed and pet food is valued at US$ 255.4 Mn and is anticipated to reach US$ 338.2 Mn by 2032.

  • Based on distribution channel, sales of liquid mushroom through the business to business segment will increase at a CAGR of 4.4% and hold 83.4% market share by 2032.

  • In the East Asian market, China and Japan are set to register volume CAGRs of 7.2% and 5.4%, respectively.

  • The market in India is valued at US$ 23.8 Mn and is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2032.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33151

“Demand for liquid mushroom as a dietary supplement is expected to grow. Manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D activities for expanding the scope of product utilization in various industries with the help of modern technology and are increasing awareness about the product in developing countries,” says a Persistence Market Research Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of liquid mushroom are investing a lot in research and development to increase the application spectrum of the product in various industries and enhance the effectiveness of the product with maximum convenience for customers.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33151

  • Life Cykel has transformed itself as an evolutionary mushroom biotechnology company that has laboratories in Australia and the U.S. for innovating and improving the quality of the product, which is rigorously tested by the company’s in-house scientists.

  • Tyroler Glückspilze has established a research and development lab at the Mushroom Research Center Austria (MRCA) for innovative cultivation and exploratory work. It has also been recognized as a partner of the Leopold-Franzens University Innsbruck, Tyrol, Austria, and the Institute of Microbiology, Austria, for the research and study of microbiology, pharmacology, and botany.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33151

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global liquid mushroom market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights on the basis of nature (organic and conventional), ingredient type (ganoderma lucidum reishi, inonotus obliquus chaga, hericium erinaceus lions mane, lentinula edodes shiitake, trametes versicolor turkey tail, and others), and sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience/drug stores, specialty stores, and online retail), across six major regions of the world.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Freeport-McMoRan, Centrus Energy and Fission Uranium

    Freeport-McMoRan, Centrus Energy and Fission Uranium are part of Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • If there’s one U.S. company that Americans should root for, it’s Intel

    A few months ago, I started buying stock in Intel, betting that the company would become a monopoly chip manufacturer outside Asia. Whether you know it or not, you’re betting on Intel too. The largest and most advanced companies in the U.S., and even our military superiority, depend on access to the most advanced semiconductor chips in the world.

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office

    The BlackRock CEO made the comments on Fox Business the same day his company asked workers to start coming into the office three days a week.

  • Cineworld files for bankruptcy, AMC CEO praises retail investors

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest news in the movie theater industry after Regal Cinemas parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in the U.S.

  • Amazon could buy ‘anybody in health care’ if they want to, expert says

    Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor and Author of “Ascending Davos" Meghan Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the CVS outbidding Amazon and UnitedHealth for the acquisition of Signify Health.

  • Vale Looks to Leave Nickel Setbacks Behind With Growth Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA raised its nickel output guidance as one of the top miners of the battery metal looks past recent operational setbacks to projects aimed at tapping growing demand.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionGoldman Strategists Warn Stocks Yet to Make ‘Decisive’

  • Electra's Study on Integrated EV Battery Materials Facility in Ontario Demonstrates Compelling Economics

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today released highlights of a scoping study prepared by a global engineering firm supporting the creation of an integrated electric vehicle battery materials park in Ontario that would include nickel, cobalt and manganese refining, recycling of battery black mass material, and precursor cathode active material (pCAM) manufacturing.

  • The Copper Market Is Flashing Signs of Tight Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper spreads are spiking in a signal that physical supplies remain tight despite global economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderThe premium for cash copper over three-month futures on

  • Natural Gas Is Hyper-Inflating in Europe. Here’s Why It Won’t in the U.S.

    European natural gas traded as high as $100 per million British thermal units at some terminals last week, while U.S. prices have topped out just below $10.

  • Elon Musk $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit expands

    The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants including his tunnel construction business Boring Co. According to an amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, Musk, his electric car company Tesla Inc, his space tourism company SpaceX, Boring and others intentionally drove up the price of Dogecoin more than 36,000% over two years and then let it crash.

  • Tencent ups Ubisoft stake, Elizabeth Holmes asks for retrial, United Airlines threatens JFK service

    Notable business headlines include French video game maker Ubisoft securing a new investment from Tencent, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes asking for a retrial, and United Airlines threatening to abandon JFK airport.

  • Congressional Bill Could Bring RMD Age Hikes & Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Inside Bed Bath & Beyond, Concerns Over Mounting Stress for CFO

    The retailer’s leaders thought finance chief Gustavo Arnal was overwhelmed; Arnal had discussed taking a break before he died by suicide.

  • Schlumberger sees North American oil activity growing faster than expected

    (Reuters) -Top oilfield services company Schlumberger on Wednesday said North American oil and gas activity was growing at a faster pace than expected, as customers have largely shrugged off concerns about a looming recession. Oil and gas producer customers were more concerned with securing equipment and operational performance than a sudden drop in oil prices or potential recession, Schlumberger Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said at a conference on Wednesday. Le Peuch said international oil activity also has the potential to grow at a faster rate than North American activity going forward.