U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,066.50
    -25.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,594.00
    -140.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,292.25
    -133.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.00
    -8.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.66
    +1.60 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.60
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.10
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0699
    -0.0045 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.84
    +2.21 (+11.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2105
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0200
    -0.4180 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,775.00
    -924.15 (-4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.66
    -21.12 (-4.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,853.10
    -58.05 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Worldwide Sales of Native Collagen Are Estimated To Reach US$ 371 Million by the End of 2033: Fact.MR Report

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Application Of Native Collagen Rising In Wound Healing And Osteoarthritis. Expanding Food Processing Industry around the World to Fuel Demand for Native Collagen

Rockville, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global native collagen market is projected to reach a value of US$ 371 million by the end of 2033, according to data provided by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide demand for native collagens is increasing at a significant speed and is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Native collagen is known as unprocessed protein and is used significantly in bone and joint reconstruction, wound dressing, tissue regeneration, and skincare products. Peptides and gelatin can be hydrolyzed or processed further. Healthcare, photography, cosmetics, food & beverages, and personal care are some key end-use industries that use these native collagens.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8332


Report Attributes

             Details

Forecast Period

2023 - 2033

Value Projection (2032)

   US$ 371 Billion

Growth Rate (2022-2032)

5.6 % CAGR

No. of Pages

170 pages

No. of Tables

25 Tables

No. of Figures

132 Figures


Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global native collagen market has been estimated to reach a value of US$ 371 million by the end of 2033.

  • The market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2033.

  • The size of the global industry is US$ 215 million in 2023.

  • The Canadian market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

  • Sales of native collagen in Germany are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Increasing use of collagen, which is based on biomaterials is estimated to boost its sale in the coming years. In addition, growing interest in nutricosmetics and protein consumption is also anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities for industry players in the forecasted period. Among other applications, cosmetics held more than 24% of the total market share in the year 2022. Collagen is a structural protein that is found in animal organisms and provides fundamental structural support. The most common source of extraction of native collagen is fish skin and mammalian.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8332

Competitive Landscape

Several industry players are indulging in numerous initiatives to expand the reach of their products to distant people.

For instance,

  • COBIOSA started to manufacture native marine collagen for skin care and hair applications.

Prominent suppliers of native collagen are also opening new units to expand their footprints in the global market.

For instance,

  • GELITA USA, in March 2021, opened its new unit for collagen peptide products with a capacity of 30,000 square-foot at the southeastern end of the complex in the Port Neal Industrial area that is near Sioux City, Lowa. This initiative will help the organization to double its profit, especially in the beauty and health markets. This step shows no signs of abating in the coming years.

  • A Darling Ingredients brand, Rousselot, in 2021, at the Virtual Beauty and Skincare Formulation Conference, launched Peptan, which is an MSC-certified marine collagen peptide. It is derived completely from wild-caught marine white fish. Further, it is used primarily in premium dietary and nutricosmetics supplements. Different hair care products that are based on native collagen can help to reduce the thinning of hair and provide protection against any sort of sun damage. Furthermore, it is also used to boost scalp hydration and promote hair growth.

Market Frontrunners

  • Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

  • Symatese

  • Beyond Biopharma Co., Ltd.

  • Vetoquinol S.A.

  • Cosmo Bio

  • Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

  • Creative Enzymes

  • REPROCELL USA Inc.

  • Creative Enzymes

  • Symatese

  • Vetoquinol S.A.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • REPROCELL USA Inc.

  • Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

  • RayBiotech, Inc.

  • Cosmo Bio

  • Bioiberica S.A.U

  • Rockland Immunochemicals Inc

  • Beyond Biopharma Co., Ltd.

  • TSI GROUP

Get Full Access of Complete Report:
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8332

Segmentation of Native Collagen Industry Research

  • By Source :

    • Bovine

    • Porcine

    • Poultry

    • Marine

    • Others

  • By Application :

    • Food Processing

    • Wound Dressing

    • Cosmetics (Topical)

    • Bone & Joint Reconstruction

    • Tissue Regeneration

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Native Collagen Market Report

  • What is the projected value of the Native Collagen Market in 2023?

  • At what rate will the global Native Collagen Market grow until 2033?

  • Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Native Collagen Market?

  • Which region is expected to lead in the global Native Collagen Market during 2023 to 2033?

  • Which are the factors driving the Native Collagen Market during the forecast period?

  • What is the expected market value of the Native Collagen Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global native collagen market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of source (bovine, porcine, poultry, marine, others) and application (food processing, wound dressing, cosmetics (topical), bone & joint reconstruction, tissue regeneration, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Marine Collagens Market: The growing inclination of consumer towards high protein consumption and healthy lifestyle is driving the demand in the marine collagens market.

Cartino Collagen Market: The global Cartino Collagen market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.7 billion advancing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecasted period of 2018 – 2028.

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: The global hydrolyzed collagen market is currently valued at US$ 1.09 billion and is anticipated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach US$ 2.34 billion by the end of 2032.

Collagen Peptides Market: The valuation of the global collagen peptides market is US$ 630 million in 2022 with projected worldwide sales of liquid collagen peptides estimated to increase to a value of US$ 1.09 billion by 2032-end.

Bovine Collagen Peptide Market: People are becoming more health-conscious thus leading to a rise in expenditure towards personal health will fuel the growth of the market.

About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha
Email : shambhu@factmr.com
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • Russia to Cut Oil Output in Retaliation for West’s Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said it will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, following through on a threat to retaliate against western sanctions and sending oil prices sharply higher.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Ta

  • Russia to Cut Oil Production, Sending Prices Higher

    Russia said it plans to cut production by around 500,000 barrels a day, or about 5%, next month, sending crude prices higher in a move that Moscow said was in response to Western oil sanctions.

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • The ‘Great Resignation’ is now the ‘Great Regret’: 80% of job hoppers wish they hadn’t quit their old roles, with Gen Z the most regretful

    Is the grass always greener? For those who packed in their roles during the 'Great Resignation', apparently not.

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under CEO Bob Iger’s new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities. Mr. Iger also signaled the company could explore a sale of streaming platform Hulu.

  • Permian Oil Production Could Surge By 500,000 Bpd This Year

    Bullish catalysts are mounting in the Permian Basin, with some predicting a 500,000 bpd surge in output this year

  • Crypto exchange to shutdown 'staking' after SEC settlement

    The settlement with Kraken and one of its business practices could spell headaches for other platforms with similar services.

  • Oil prices climb after Russia announces production cut of 500,000 barrels per day in March

    Russia indicated the move was in retaliation for western price caps as punishment for the country's nearly one-year deadly war in Ukraine.

  • Ford CEO Tells Employees They Need Clearer Goals, Performance Metrics

    Jim Farley said employees need more guidance about how to contribute to company goals, a week after a disappointing earnings report.

  • Micron Cuts Executives’ Salaries in Latest Belt-Tightening Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. is cutting executives salaries by as much as 20% and suspending bonuses as the chipmaker copes with an industrywide slump.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy i

  • Crypto industry fears a staking ban, as some turn to bitcoin: ‘It has always been on the safe side of regulation’

    Some crypto industry participants fear that a charge brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against crypto exchange Kraken may lead to a ban on digital asset staking.

  • The Battle for America’s Smokers Is Heating Up

    U.S. cigarette volumes fell sharply last year as smokers cut back to save cash. Tobacco giants Altria and BAT also have a new rival on their turf.

  • Oil Prices Rise as Russia Plans Output Cuts in Response to Sanctions

    Russia said it planned to cut oil production in response to Western sanctions, sending international crude prices higher. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday that Russia would throttle output by 500,000 barrels a day in March. Russia produced 9.7 million barrels a day in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency. In recent market action: + Most-actively traded contracts for Brent crude, the benchmark in oil markets, rose 2.6% to $86.73 a barrel. + The U.S. equivalent, WTI,

  • Bad News: Most Americans Plan to Work During Retirement

    American investors are getting the jitters about retirement. More than half say they might need to work during retirement. Close to half say they'll need to work during retirement. And another large contingent say they'll need to move someplace cheaper … Continue reading → The post Majority of Americans Plan to Work During Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Advent, CVC Are Among Suitors for €3 Billion Viatris OTC Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Advent International’s Zentiva generics business and Bain Capital-backed drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG are suitors considering bids for for Viatris Inc.’s European consumer-health assets, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case Tha

  • Volvo in Advanced Talks on Possible Lithium Mining

    The company is in advanced talks with some of the biggest miners, including over potential stakes in lithium mining or processing operations, Volvo Car CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • The Inevitable Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Could Be Closer Than We Thought

    Demand for key battery metals is expected to soar by 80% by 2030, and without some drastic changes, a supply squeeze might be inevitable

  • GM Is Getting a Grip on Chips With U.S. Production Deal

    General Motors and Global Foundries, on Thursday, announced a partnership for the supply of chips needed to make cars.