U.S. markets open in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,241.25
    +72.50 (+1.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,098.00
    +496.00 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,546.00
    +279.00 (+2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.10
    +32.80 (+1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.95
    -1.75 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.40
    -22.90 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.74
    -0.16 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0082 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.92
    -3.53 (-9.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3176
    +0.0078 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8710
    +0.2070 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,072.13
    +3,192.54 (+8.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.30
    +76.80 (+8.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.35
    +137.24 (+1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

The Worldwide Salmon Industry is Expected to Reach $27+ Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Salmon Market

Global Salmon Market
Global Salmon Market

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Salmon Market, By Species, By Fish Type, By Distribution Channel, By Product Type, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global salmon market held a market value of USD 20,880.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27,344.0 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027. Approximately, 3,282.72 kilo tons of salmon was estimated to be sold in 2021.

Salmon is a common name for a Salmonidae family's species of the ray-finned fish. The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and global rise in penetration of e-commerce sector. Furthermore, rise in consumer awareness towards the health benefits of salmon are also expected to contribute to the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, depletion of sea species are anticipated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted due to closure of fishing activities and hence, decrease in the supply of salmon in global markets.

Growth Influencers:

Rise in consumer awareness towards the health benefits of salmon

Salmon provides various health benefits. It is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, is a great source of protein, high in Vitamin B, good source of potassium, loaded with selenium, contains astaxanthin, reduced the risk of heart diseases, helps in weight management, helps to fight inflammation, and protects brain health. Consumers are getting aware regarding all these benefits, which is increasing its adoption, hence boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global salmon market include Cermaq Group ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, SalMar ASA, AquaChile, Cooke Aquaculture, Bakkafrost, Grieg Seafood, Multiexport, Blumar, Salmones Camanchaca, Australis Seafoods, Nova Sea, Tassal Group, Sinkaberg-Hansen, Nordlaks, Bremnes Seashore, Norway Royal Salmon, Alsaker Fjordbruk, and Other Prominent Players.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, Benchmark Animal Health and Cermaq received funding from the Research Council of Norway for research and development of Tenacibaculum vaccines for Salmon. Furthermore, Bekkafrost collaborated with the salmon industry through the Faroe Fish Farmer's Association And Global Salmon Initiative (GSI).

The global Salmon market report provides insights on the below pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

  • Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

  • Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

  • Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Salmon market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

  • Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

  • Global Salmon Production: Total Harvest of Atlantic Salmon, 2016-2020

  • Salmon Production Cost Breakdown

  • Consumer Behavior Analysis: By Region, By Age, By Gender, By Annual Household Income, Seasonal of Fish

  • Fresh Salmon Export: Trends & Predictions for the Supply of Salmon Consumed (USD Million) in the United States; Largest Fishing Companies

  • Regulatory Landscape: Section 6 of Norwegian Aquaculture Act , Aquaculture Stewardship Council Salmon standard, RSPCA welfare standards for Farmed Atlantic salmon, A Greener World (AGW), Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)

The global Salmon market report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Salmon Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Salmon Market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Salmon Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Salmon Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Salmon Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Salmon Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Salmon Market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Salmon Market

Chapter 3. Global Salmon Market Overview
3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.1.1. Raw Material
3.1.2. Processing and Packaging
3.1.3. Distributor
3.1.4. End User
3.2. Industry Outlook
3.2.1. Global Salmon Production
3.2.2. Salmon Production Cost Breakdown
3.2.3. Fresh Salmon Export
3.2.4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
3.2.4.1. Income
3.2.4.2. Occupation
3.2.4.3. Seasonal of Fish
3.2.5. Trends and Predictions for the Supply of Salmon Consumed in the United States
3.2.6. Largest Fishing Companies
3.3. PESTLE Analysis
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5. Degree of Competition
3.5. Market Dynamics and Trends
3.5.1. Key Trends
3.5.2. Growth Drivers
3.5.3. Restraints/ Challenges
3.6. Market Growth and Outlook
3.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2027
3.6.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (MMT), 2017-2027
3.6.3. Pricing Analysis
3.7. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
3.7.1. Growth Trend Shift Analysis
3.7.2. Industry Best Practices
3.8. Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard
4.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020
4.3. Competitor Mapping

Chapter 5. Salmon Market Analysis, By Species
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
5.2.1. Atlantic
5.2.2. Pink
5.2.3. Chum/Dog
5.2.4. Coho
5.2.5. Sockeye
5.2.6. Others

Chapter 6. Salmon Market Analysis, By Fish Type
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
6.2.1. Farmed
6.2.2. Wild

Chapter 7. Salmon Market Analysis, By Product Type
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
7.2.1. Canned
7.2.2. Fresh
7.2.3. Frozen
7.2.4. Others

Chapter 8. Salmon Market Analysis, By Retail
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
8.2.1. Retail
8.2.1.1. E-commerce (online)
8.2.1.2. Brick & Mortar Stores (offline)
8.2.2. HoReCa & Wholesale
8.2.3. Processed Food Industry
8.2.4. Other Institutional Customers

Chapter 9. Salmon Market Analysis, By Region
9.1. Key Insights
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
9.2.1. North America
9.2.1.1. The U.S.
9.2.1.2. Canada
9.2.1.3. Mexico
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.2.1. Western Europe
9.2.2.1.1. The UK
9.2.2.1.2. Germany
9.2.2.1.3. France
9.2.2.1.4. Italy
9.2.2.1.5. Spain
9.2.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe
9.2.2.2. Eastern Europe
9.2.2.2.1. Poland
9.2.2.2.2. Russia
9.2.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.3.1. China
9.2.3.2. India
9.2.3.3. Japan
9.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand
9.2.3.5. ASEAN
9.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.4.1. UAE
9.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia
9.2.4.3. South Africa
9.2.4.4. Rest of MEA
9.2.5. South America
9.2.5.1. Argentina
9.2.5.2. Brazil
9.2.5.3. Rest of South America

Chapter 10. North America Salmon Market Analysis
10.1. Key Insights
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
10.2.1. By Species
10.2.2. By Type
10.2.3. By Product
10.2.4. By Distribution Channel
10.2.5. By Country

Chapter 11. Europe Salmon Market Analysis
11.1. Key Insights
11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
11.2.1. By Species
11.2.2. By Type
11.2.3. By Product
11.2.4. By Distribution Channel
11.2.5. By Country

Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Salmon Market Analysis
12.1. Key Insights
12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
12.2.1. By Species
12.2.2. By Type
12.2.3. By Product
12.2.4. By Distribution Channel
12.2.5. By Country

Chapter 13. Middle East and Africa Salmon Market Analysis
13.1. Key Insights
13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
13.2.1. By Species
13.2.2. By Type
13.2.3. By Product
13.2.4. By Distribution Channel
13.2.5. By Country

Chapter 14. South America Salmon Market Analysis
14.1. Key Insights
14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
14.2.1. By Species
14.2.2. By Type
14.2.3. By Product
14.2.4. By Distribution Channel
14.2.5. By Country

Chapter 15. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook) *
15.1. Cremaq Group ASA
15.2. Leroy Seafood Group ASA
15.3. Mowi ASA
15.4. SalMar ASA
15.5. AquaChile
15.6. Cooke Aquaculture
15.7. Bakkafrost
15.8. Grieg Seafood
15.9. Multiexport
15.10. Blumar
15.11. Salmones Camanchaca
15.12. Australis Seafoods
15.13. Nova Sea
15.14. Tassal Group
15.15. Sinkaberg-Hansen
15.16. Nordlaks
15.17. Bremnes Seashore
15.18. Norway Royal Salmon
15.19. Alsaker Fjordbruk
15.20. Other Prominent players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w22epo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Bitcoin Tops $41K After Yellen's Crypto Statement Inadvertently Published Early

    Gemini's Cameron Winklevoss said based on Yellen's remarks the impending crypto order is positive and supports responsible innovation.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Bitcoin jumps after apparent Yellen statement quells U.S. clampdown fears

    Bitcoin led a rally in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday after what appeared to be a prematurely published U.S. Treasury statement allayed market worries about a sudden tightening of U.S. rules around digital assets. In a statement that briefly appeared on the Treasury website before it was taken down, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a still-pending executive order on virtual currencies from President Joe Biden "calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy (that) will support responsible innovation." The U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment about the statement outside of business hours.

  • Russia Set to Ban Commodity Exports Following Western Sanctions

    President Putin’s decree didn’t specify which commodities and countries would be subjected to the export ban.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Stocks rebound as EU says it has enough gas for winter

    European stocks opened in the green on Wednesday as investors shrugged off negative sentiment and oil prices rise back above $130 a barrel.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Why SunPower's Shares Popped 22.9% Today

    Shares of residential solar installer SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped as much as 22.9% in trading on Tuesday as the entire solar industry rallied. The solar industry move today was driven in large part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the fallout for the energy industry. Today, Shell announced that it would stop buying Russian oil after making a purchase last week and the U.S. banned Russian oil imports.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Ahead of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies traded lower on Monday alongside stocks. Analysts expect bitcoin's trading range between $28K and $69K could result in sharp price swings, eventually giving way to a recovery within two or three months.

  • Stitch Fix under pressure after disappointing Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Stitch Fix's stock plunge after reporting a Q2 earnings loss wider than expected.

  • Bitcoin Tops $42,000 as Yellen Lauds ‘Historic’ Crypto Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin jumped above $42,000 amid a sharp rally in digital tokens, spurred by optimism about a sweeping U.S. overhaul of crypto oversight that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called “historic.”Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultChina Pushe

  • Why 'money will never be the same' after Russia-Ukraine, and Bitcoin may benefit

    The fallout from the crisis in Eastern Europe may hurt traditional assets, but benefit crypto.

  • Chinese firms that aid Russia may be cut off from U.S. equipment -commerce secretary

    The U.S. could "essentially shut" down Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp or any Chinese companies defying U.S. sanctions by continuing to supply chips and other advanced technology to Russia, Raimondo said in an interview published on Tuesday. Washington is threatening to add companies to a trade blacklist if they skirt new export curbs against Russia, as it ramps up efforts to keep a vast array of technology out of the country that invaded Ukraine last month.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.