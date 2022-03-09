The Worldwide Salmon Industry is Expected to Reach $27+ Billion by 2027
Global Salmon Market
Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Salmon Market, By Species, By Fish Type, By Distribution Channel, By Product Type, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global salmon market held a market value of USD 20,880.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27,344.0 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2027. Approximately, 3,282.72 kilo tons of salmon was estimated to be sold in 2021.
Salmon is a common name for a Salmonidae family's species of the ray-finned fish. The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of chronic conditions and global rise in penetration of e-commerce sector. Furthermore, rise in consumer awareness towards the health benefits of salmon are also expected to contribute to the market growth.
Despite the driving factors, depletion of sea species are anticipated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was negatively impacted due to closure of fishing activities and hence, decrease in the supply of salmon in global markets.
Growth Influencers:
Rise in consumer awareness towards the health benefits of salmon
Salmon provides various health benefits. It is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, is a great source of protein, high in Vitamin B, good source of potassium, loaded with selenium, contains astaxanthin, reduced the risk of heart diseases, helps in weight management, helps to fight inflammation, and protects brain health. Consumers are getting aware regarding all these benefits, which is increasing its adoption, hence boosting the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
Major players in the global salmon market include Cermaq Group ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, Mowi ASA, SalMar ASA, AquaChile, Cooke Aquaculture, Bakkafrost, Grieg Seafood, Multiexport, Blumar, Salmones Camanchaca, Australis Seafoods, Nova Sea, Tassal Group, Sinkaberg-Hansen, Nordlaks, Bremnes Seashore, Norway Royal Salmon, Alsaker Fjordbruk, and Other Prominent Players.
These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, Benchmark Animal Health and Cermaq received funding from the Research Council of Norway for research and development of Tenacibaculum vaccines for Salmon. Furthermore, Bekkafrost collaborated with the salmon industry through the Faroe Fish Farmer's Association And Global Salmon Initiative (GSI).
The global Salmon market report provides insights on the below pointers:
Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players
Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Salmon market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.
Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Global Salmon Production: Total Harvest of Atlantic Salmon, 2016-2020
Salmon Production Cost Breakdown
Consumer Behavior Analysis: By Region, By Age, By Gender, By Annual Household Income, Seasonal of Fish
Fresh Salmon Export: Trends & Predictions for the Supply of Salmon Consumed (USD Million) in the United States; Largest Fishing Companies
Regulatory Landscape: Section 6 of Norwegian Aquaculture Act , Aquaculture Stewardship Council Salmon standard, RSPCA welfare standards for Farmed Atlantic salmon, A Greener World (AGW), Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)
The global Salmon market report answers questions such as:
What is the market size and forecast of the Global Salmon Market?
What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Salmon Market during the assessment period?
Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Salmon Market?
What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Salmon Market?
What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Salmon Market?
What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Salmon Market?
What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Salmon Market?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Framework
Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Salmon Market
Chapter 3. Global Salmon Market Overview
3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.1.1. Raw Material
3.1.2. Processing and Packaging
3.1.3. Distributor
3.1.4. End User
3.2. Industry Outlook
3.2.1. Global Salmon Production
3.2.2. Salmon Production Cost Breakdown
3.2.3. Fresh Salmon Export
3.2.4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
3.2.4.1. Income
3.2.4.2. Occupation
3.2.4.3. Seasonal of Fish
3.2.5. Trends and Predictions for the Supply of Salmon Consumed in the United States
3.2.6. Largest Fishing Companies
3.3. PESTLE Analysis
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5. Degree of Competition
3.5. Market Dynamics and Trends
3.5.1. Key Trends
3.5.2. Growth Drivers
3.5.3. Restraints/ Challenges
3.6. Market Growth and Outlook
3.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2027
3.6.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (MMT), 2017-2027
3.6.3. Pricing Analysis
3.7. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
3.7.1. Growth Trend Shift Analysis
3.7.2. Industry Best Practices
3.8. Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard
4.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020
4.3. Competitor Mapping
Chapter 5. Salmon Market Analysis, By Species
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
5.2.1. Atlantic
5.2.2. Pink
5.2.3. Chum/Dog
5.2.4. Coho
5.2.5. Sockeye
5.2.6. Others
Chapter 6. Salmon Market Analysis, By Fish Type
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
6.2.1. Farmed
6.2.2. Wild
Chapter 7. Salmon Market Analysis, By Product Type
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
7.2.1. Canned
7.2.2. Fresh
7.2.3. Frozen
7.2.4. Others
Chapter 8. Salmon Market Analysis, By Retail
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
8.2.1. Retail
8.2.1.1. E-commerce (online)
8.2.1.2. Brick & Mortar Stores (offline)
8.2.2. HoReCa & Wholesale
8.2.3. Processed Food Industry
8.2.4. Other Institutional Customers
Chapter 9. Salmon Market Analysis, By Region
9.1. Key Insights
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
9.2.1. North America
9.2.1.1. The U.S.
9.2.1.2. Canada
9.2.1.3. Mexico
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.2.1. Western Europe
9.2.2.1.1. The UK
9.2.2.1.2. Germany
9.2.2.1.3. France
9.2.2.1.4. Italy
9.2.2.1.5. Spain
9.2.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe
9.2.2.2. Eastern Europe
9.2.2.2.1. Poland
9.2.2.2.2. Russia
9.2.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.3.1. China
9.2.3.2. India
9.2.3.3. Japan
9.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand
9.2.3.5. ASEAN
9.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa
9.2.4.1. UAE
9.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia
9.2.4.3. South Africa
9.2.4.4. Rest of MEA
9.2.5. South America
9.2.5.1. Argentina
9.2.5.2. Brazil
9.2.5.3. Rest of South America
Chapter 10. North America Salmon Market Analysis
10.1. Key Insights
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
10.2.1. By Species
10.2.2. By Type
10.2.3. By Product
10.2.4. By Distribution Channel
10.2.5. By Country
Chapter 11. Europe Salmon Market Analysis
11.1. Key Insights
11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
11.2.1. By Species
11.2.2. By Type
11.2.3. By Product
11.2.4. By Distribution Channel
11.2.5. By Country
Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Salmon Market Analysis
12.1. Key Insights
12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
12.2.1. By Species
12.2.2. By Type
12.2.3. By Product
12.2.4. By Distribution Channel
12.2.5. By Country
Chapter 13. Middle East and Africa Salmon Market Analysis
13.1. Key Insights
13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
13.2.1. By Species
13.2.2. By Type
13.2.3. By Product
13.2.4. By Distribution Channel
13.2.5. By Country
Chapter 14. South America Salmon Market Analysis
14.1. Key Insights
14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & MMT)
14.2.1. By Species
14.2.2. By Type
14.2.3. By Product
14.2.4. By Distribution Channel
14.2.5. By Country
Chapter 15. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook) *
15.1. Cremaq Group ASA
15.2. Leroy Seafood Group ASA
15.3. Mowi ASA
15.4. SalMar ASA
15.5. AquaChile
15.6. Cooke Aquaculture
15.7. Bakkafrost
15.8. Grieg Seafood
15.9. Multiexport
15.10. Blumar
15.11. Salmones Camanchaca
15.12. Australis Seafoods
15.13. Nova Sea
15.14. Tassal Group
15.15. Sinkaberg-Hansen
15.16. Nordlaks
15.17. Bremnes Seashore
15.18. Norway Royal Salmon
15.19. Alsaker Fjordbruk
15.20. Other Prominent players
