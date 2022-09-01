U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.75
    -12.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,445.00
    -87.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,213.75
    -71.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,835.00
    -9.60 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.36
    -1.19 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.70
    -14.50 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    17.56
    -0.33 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0046 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.48
    +0.27 (+1.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1569
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2800
    +0.2370 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,085.68
    -262.23 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.65
    -8.04 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,199.12
    -85.03 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.47
    -430.06 (-1.53%)
     

Worldwide Salt Substitute Industry to 2027 - Featuring Cargill, McCormick, Angel Yeast and Givaudan Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Salt Substitute Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity by Product Type, By Application and By Region Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Salt Substitute Market report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does give comprehensive analysis via qualitative insights, historic data, and supportable projections about market size.

The forecasts involved in the report have been derived using confirmed research methodologies and assumptions.

The report contains total in-depth analysis of Salt Substitute growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns. This report can deliver a complete study of the drivers, expansion policies, SWOT analysis and Covid-19 impact and growing recovery.

This research will give a rich and accurate idea about the overall market to the readers to take valuable decisions.

Segment Overview

The subsequent section gives a summary of the report to give an indication of the type and content of the study, in addition to providing an overview of the Wafer Level Packing.

Market Dynamics delivers an in-depth analysis of the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities.

Application Segments shows market development and different types of several Distribution Channel.

Application Segments include evaluation of the business potential of important applications and identified future opportunities.

Geographic segments are judiciously looked at to understand its present and future growth scenarios.

Moreover, the Salt Substitute also offers a comprehensive overview of market opportunities by Components, segment, product segment, sales channel, major countries, and import and export dynamics.

Key Players

Top Leading Companies of Global Salt Substitute Market are Cargill, Inc., K+S Kali GmbH, McCormick, Ajinomoto, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Givaudan SA, Kerry Group, NuTek, Nutrionix, Smart Salt Inc. and among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Salt Substitute Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Salt Substitute Market, By Product Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type
5.2 Global Salt Substitute Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
5.3 Global Salt Substitute Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type
5.3.1 Mineral Salts
5.3.2 Amino Acids
5.3.3 Yeast Extracts
5.3.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein
5.3.5 Others

6 Global Salt Substitute Market, By Application
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application
6.2 Global Salt Substitute Market Share Analysis, By Application
6.3 Global Salt Substitute Market Size and Forecast, By Application
6.3.1 Dairy and Frozen Foods
6.3.2 Bakery and Confectionery
6.3.3 Sauce
6.3.4 Fresh Meat Products
6.3.5 Others

7 Global Salt Substitute Market, By Region
7.1 Global Salt Substitute Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.2 Global Salt Substitute Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.3 Global Salt Substitute Market Size and Forecast, By Region

8 North America Global Salt Substitute Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America Global Salt Substitute Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
8.3 North America Global Salt Substitute Market Size and Forecast, By Application
8.4 North America Global Salt Substitute Market Size and Forecast, By Country
8.4.1 U.S.
8.4.2 Canada
8.4.3 Mexico

9 Europe Global Salt Substitute Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe Global Salt Substitute Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
9.3 Europe Global Salt Substitute Market Size and Forecast, By Application
9.4 Europe Global Salt Substitute Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.4.1 Germany
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 UK
9.4.4. Rest of Europe

10 Asia Pacific Global Salt Substitute Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific Global Salt Substitute Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
10.3 Asia Pacific Global Salt Substitute Market Size and Forecast, By Application
10.4 Asia Pacific Global Salt Substitute Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

11 Latin America Global Salt Substitute Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Latin America Global Salt Substitute Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
11.3 Latin America Global Salt Substitute Market Size and Forecast, By Application
11.4 Latin America Global Salt Substitute Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.4.1. Brazil
11.4.2. Rest of Latin America

12 Middle East Global Salt Substitute Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Middle East Global Salt Substitute Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
12.3 Middle East Global Salt Substitute Market Size and Forecast, By Application
12.4 Middle East Global Salt Substitute Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12.4.1. Saudi Arabia
12.4.2. UAE
12.4.3. Egypt
12.4.4. Kuwait
12.4.5. South Africa

13 Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Cargill, Inc.
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Offerings
14.1.3 Key Financials
14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.1.5 Key Market Developments
14.1.6 Key Strategies
14.2 K+S Kali GmbH
14.2.1 Overview
14.2.2 Offerings
14.2.3 Key Financials
14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.2.5 Key Market Developments
14.2.6 Key Strategies
14.3 McCormick
14.3.1 Overview
14.3.2 Offerings
14.3.3 Key Financials
14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.3.5 Key Market Developments
14.3.6 Key Strategies
14.4 Ajinomoto
14.4.1 Overview
14.4.2 Offerings
14.4.3 Key Financials
14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.4.5 Key Market Developments
14.4.6 Key Strategies
14.5 Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.
14.5.1 Overview
14.5.2 Offerings
14.5.3 Key Financials
14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.5.5 Key Market Developments
14.5.6 Key Strategies
14.6 Givaudan SA
14.6.1 Overview
14.6.2 Offerings
14.6.3 Key Financials
14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.6.5 Key Market Developments
14.6.6 Key Strategies
14.7 Kerry Group
14.7.1 Overview
14.7.2 Offerings
14.7.3 Key Financials
14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.7.5 Key Market Developments
14.7.6 Key Strategies
14.8 NuTek
14.8.1 Overview
14.8.2 Offerings
14.8.3 Key Financials
14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.8.5 Key Market Developments
14.8.6 Key Strategies
14.9 Nutrionix
14.9.1 Overview
14.9.2 Offerings
14.9.3 Key Financials
14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.9.5 Key Market Developments
14.9.6 Key Strategies
14.10 Smart Salt Inc.
14.10.1 Overview
14.10.2 Offerings
14.10.3 Key Financials
14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
14.10.5 Key Market Developments
14.10.6 Key Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olvjio

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Prepare for an epic finale’: Jeremy Grantham warns ‘tragedy’ looms as ‘superbubble’ may burst

    A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in September

    The Dow Jones, which is comprised of 30 multinational companies, has likely outperformed the other major indexes because it's packed with profitable, time-tested businesses. What follows are three Dow stocks that are nothing short of screaming buys in September. The first Dow stock that's begging to be bought by long-term investors in September is semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges

    Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.

  • One of Wall Street’s best bubble spotters says we’re still in the middle of a ‘superbubble’ that hasn’t popped yet

    “If history repeats, the play will once again be a Tragedy. We must hope this time for a minor one,” famed investor Jeremy Grantham warned this week.

  • What history says about September and the stock market after summer bounce runs out of steam

    A summer U.S. stock-market rally off lows for the year seen in June shuddered to a halt in August, leaving major indexes on track for monthly losses as investors braced for the start of a traditionally unpleasant month for equity bulls.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond 'is a s***show right now,' insider says

    Bed Bath & Beyond may want to bus some of those 65% off private label towels it's currently selling to its New Jersey headquarters because there appears to be a mess in need of a cleanup.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    How do you look for stocks to buy in September? My favorite method involves looking for shares that have been beaten down despite strong recent performances. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) presented exceptional results in early August that the stock market has already forgotten about.

  • Dow Jones Slips Amid Weak Jobs Data; Warren Buffett Stock Plummets; BBBY Stock Craters On This

    The Dow Jones fell amid weak new jobs data. A Warren Buffett stock took a tumble. BBBY stock cratered, with AMC stock also dipping.

  • 20 dividend stocks with high yields that are expected to raise payouts the most through 2024

    DEEP DIVE There are different ways to select stocks based on dividends. An investor might look for companies paying high dividends, with the hope that payouts will keep rising. Or the investor might focus less on high current yields and more on consistent dividend increases.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Nikola (NKLA) Seeks to Raise Capital, Romeo Buyout on Track

    Nikola (NKLA) plans to issue up to $400 million new stock in an "at-the-market" offering as it aims to boost production amid rising costs.

  • Okta Posts Strong Earnings, but the Stock Drops on Merger Integration Issues

    Integrating the sales team from Auth0 has proven more difficult than expected, CEO Todd McKinnon says.

  • Time for Defense: Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Morgan Stanley Likes

    The first half of 2022 was dominated by high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s shift to an monetary tightening policy in response. The second half will find those same factors still pushing on stocks – but they’ll be joined by earnings pressure, in the view of Morgan Stanley equity strategist Mike Wilson. “Indicators suggest margin pressure and earnings growth risk ahead. This view is confirmed by our leading earnings model, which projects a steep fall in EPS growth over the next several month

  • U.S. allows Nvidia to export, transfer tech to develop AI chip

    The chip designer has also been allowed to fulfill orders of the A100 and H100 AI chips via its Hong Kong facility through Sept. 1, 2023. U.S. officials told Nvidia on Wednesday to stop exporting its two top computing chips for AI work to China, a move the company said would interfere with the development of the H100. Shares of the company were down 4% in premarket trading on concerns that the U.S. ban could hurt Nvidia's business in the key Chinese market.

  • September Could Be Even Worse for Stocks. How to Survive the Downturn.

    September is historically the worst month of the year for equities, and there are more reasons than usual to worry about markets this year.

  • Nvidia stock fall after U.S. moves to restrict its data-center sales in China

    Nvidia Corp. shares fell in late trading Wednesday after the graphics-chip specialist disclosed that the U.S. government is seeking to restrict its data-center business in China.

  • 3 Great Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    These three high-potential stocks could help you -- and the next generation -- attain financial freedom.

  • Campbell Soup matches estimates for profit, revenue

    Campbell Soup Co. shares fell 2.4% in premarket trades Thursday after the company said its fourth-quarter profit dropped 59% to $170 million, or 32 cents a share, from $411 million, or 95 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings rose to 56 cents a share from 52 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue climbed 6% to $1.99 billion. Analysts expected Campbell Soup to earn 56 cents a share on revenue of $1.99 billion, according to FactSet data. Looking ahead, Cam

  • Tesla Stock Edges Lower Following Solid August China Sales Data

    Tesla shares moved lower Thursday following data from China indicating a solid improvement in August sales and exports as production at its key Shanghai factory accelerated from its summer lull. Tesla sold 77,000 China-made cars last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Thursday, a 74% increase over the same period last year. The August figures, however, while also firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, essentially only matches the 78,000 tally from June and suggests growth rates will be challenging in the world's biggest car market as the economy slows and buyers trim spending.

  • Billionaires Can't Stop Buying This Fintech Stock on Sale

    This has been a challenging year for professionals and retail investors alike. The S&P 500 got off to its worst six-month start in 52 years, and growth stocks have taken the brunt of the hit. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is one beaten-down growth stock that has dipped nearly 70% from its all-time high price set last year.