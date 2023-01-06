U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

The Worldwide Satellite Docking System Industry is Expected to Reach $1 Billion by 2032: Rising Demand for Sustainable Space Operations Drives Growth

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Docking System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Service Type, End User, Spacecraft Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global satellite docking system market is estimated to reach $1,011.34 million in 2032 from $40.3 million in 2021, at a growth rate of 31.3% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The growth in the global satellite docking system market is expected to be driven by the enforcement of regulations on space sustainability and increase in in-orbit services.

Over the past few years, trends in the number of satellites launched by commercial satellite operators have been increasing drastically. As per the space database, the global satellite launch forecast estimates 45,131 satellites to be launched within the 2022-2032 timeline.

Out of these 45,131 satellites, 95% of satellites are expected to operate in low Earth orbit (LEO). This indicates that over 95% of the satellites are expected to operate in one orbital segment leading to a growing state of congestion, which further adds to the risk perception of collision and space debris concerns.

In addition, commercial satellite operators are opting for the life extension program to keep their existing satellites alive in space for longer periods. This will help them to reduce the satellite operation cost and increase their revenue with the existing satellite.

Furthermore, it helps to remove the active space debris to keep the space debris-free and sustainable and reduce the risk of collision. Given the circumstance, the need for a satellite docking system is very high at this point, and the same is expected to persist as well.

Recent Developments in the Global Satellite Docking System Market

  • In November 2022, Starfish Space announced that its Otter Pup satellite with high-performance low-thrust electric propulsion, which includes a satellite docking system, is planned to launch in the spring of 2023 to dock with another satellite in the fall of 2023.

  • In October 2022, High Earth Orbit (HEO) Robotics collaborated with Satellogic to integrate Satellogic's growing satellite constellation and high-resolution satellite imagery with HEO's flyby inspection and computer-vision capabilities.

  • In September 2022, Astroscale Holdings, Inc. received funding of $1.79 million from the U.K. Space Agency to develop technologies and capabilities for Cleaning Outer Space Mission through Innovative Capture, which consists of Astroscale's robotic debris capture capabilities and rendezvous and proximity operations to remove space debris and defunct satellites.

  • In May 2022, Momentus Inc. signed a partnership with SpaceX for the integration of its Vigoride Orbital Transfer Vehicle and customer payloads on Falcon 9, which would be used for the transporter-5 mission.

  • In April 2022, Lockheed Martin Corporation released an open-source Augmentation System Port Interface (ASPIN), a non-proprietary interface standard to support on-orbit servicing and mission augmentation. It uses Mission Augmentation Port (MAP) interface standard online that provides a mechanical interface design for docking spacecraft to one another.

  • In March 2022, Rogue Space Systems Corporation announced that Seldor Capital is their first institutional investor, which helps the company to scale up its engineering and operations teams.

  • In November 2021, Astroscale Holdings, Inc. launched a universal docking device for spacecraft, ""Docking Plate,"" to capture and de-orbit the defunct satellite.

  • In September 2021, Starfish Space secured an investment of about $7 million from NFX and MaC Venture Capital along with PSL Ventures, Boost VC, Liquid2 Ventures, and Hypothesis.

  • In September 2021, Orbit Fab, Inc. launched its first propellant tanker to geostationary orbit, which has been designed for refueling the largest space assets and for the harshest orbital regimes.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the drivers for the global satellite docking system market:

  • Growing Demand for Sustainable Space Operations

  • Growing Demand for Optimizing Satellite Operation Cost

The following are the challenges for the global satellite docking system market:

  • Lack of Industry Wide Standardization of Docking Solutions

  • Reduction in Manufacturing and Launch Costs Impacting the Financial Viability of In-Orbit Services

The following are the opportunities for the global satellite docking system market:

  • Opportunity for Software Solution for Rendezvous/Proximity Operations

  • Evolution of Standardized Satellite Platform

  • Enabling Capabilities for Rendezvous/Proximity Operations

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company's coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent established names in this market are:

Company Type 1: Satellite Docking System Supplier

  • Altius Space Machines, Inc.

  • Astroscale Holdings, Inc.

  • ClearSpace

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Orbit Fab, Inc.

  • QinetiQ

  • Rogue Space Systems Corporation

  • Starfish Space

Company Type 2: Enabling Solution Providers

  • D-Orbit SpA

  • High Earth Orbit Robotics

  • LMO

  • Maxar Technologies

  • Momentus Inc.

  • Obruta Space Solutions Corp.

  • Orbit Recycling

  • Tethers Unlimited, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Sustainable Space Operations
1.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Optimizing Satellite Operation Cost
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 Lack of Industry Wide Standardization of Docking Solutions
1.2.2.2 Reduction in Manufacturing and Launch Costs Impacting the Financial Viability of In-Orbit Services
1.2.3 Business Strategies
1.2.3.1 Investments, Business Expansions, and Mergers and Acquisitions
1.2.3.2 Others
1.2.4 Corporate Strategies
1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts
1.2.5 Business Opportunity
1.2.5.1 Opportunity for Software Solution for Rendezvous/Proximity Operations
1.2.5.2 Evolution of Standardized Satellite Platform
1.2.5.3 Enabling Capabilities for Rendezvous/Proximity Operations

2 Application
2.1 Global Satellite Docking System Market (by Service Type)
2.1.1 Market Overview
2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Satellite Docking System Market (by Service Type)
2.1.2 Refueling
2.1.3 Inspection, Repair, and Replacement
2.1.4 De-Orbiting
2.2 Global Satellite Docking System Market (by End User)
2.2.1 Market Overview
2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Satellite Docking System Market (by End User)
2.2.2 Commercial
2.2.3 Civil Government
2.2.4 Military
2.2.5 Deep Space

3 Products
3.1 Global Satellite Docking System Market (by Spacecraft Type)
3.1.1 Market Overview
3.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of the Satellite Docking System Market (by Spacecraft Type)
3.1.2 Target Satellites
3.1.2.1 Docking Plate
3.1.2.2 Sensor Unit
3.1.2.3 Refueling Port
3.1.2.4 On-board Computer
3.1.2.5 Other Interfaces
3.1.3 Service Satellites
3.1.3.1 Robotic Arm
3.1.3.2 Refueling Port
3.1.3.3 On-board Computer
3.1.3.4 Electromagnet Attachment Mechanism
3.1.3.5 Rotational Alignment Guides
3.1.3.6 Sensor Unit
3.1.3.7 Other Interfaces

4 Region
4.1 Global Satellite Docking System Market (by Region)
4.2 North America
4.2.1 Market
4.2.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Enabling Solution Providers in North America
4.2.2 Product
4.2.2.1 North America Satellite Docking System Market (by Spacecraft Type)
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Market
4.3.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Enabling Solution Providers in Europe
4.3.2 Product
4.3.2.1 Europe Satellite Docking System Market (by Spacecraft Type)
4.4 Rest-of-the-World
4.4.1 Market
4.4.1.1 Key Manufacturers and Enabling Solution Providers in Rest-of-the-World
4.4.2 Product
4.4.2.1 Rest-of-the-World Satellite Docking System Market (by Spacecraft Type)

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Market Share Analysis
5.2 Satellite Docking System Supplier
5.2.1 Altius Space Machines, Inc.
5.2.1.1 Company Overview
5.2.1.1.1 Role of Altius Space Machines, Inc. in the Global Satellite Docking System Market
5.2.1.1.2 Product and Service Portfolio
5.2.1.2 Patent Analysis
5.2.1.2.1 Patent Analysis
5.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.1.3.1 Contracts and Acquisitions
5.2.1.4 Analyst View
5.2.2 Astroscale Holdings, Inc.
5.2.2.1 Company Overview
5.2.2.1.1 Role of Astroscale Holdings, Inc. in the Global Satellite Docking System Market
5.2.2.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.2.2 Business Strategies
5.2.2.2.1 Investments, Expansions, and Product Launches
5.2.2.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.2.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts
5.2.2.4 Analyst View
5.2.3 ClearSpace
5.2.3.1 Company Overview
5.2.3.1.1 Role of ClearSpace in the Global Satellite Docking System Market
5.2.3.1.2 Service Portfolio
5.2.3.2 Business Strategies
5.2.3.2.1 Investments
5.2.3.3 Corporate Strategies
5.2.3.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Contracts
5.2.3.4 Analyst View
5.2.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation
5.2.4.1 Company Overview
5.2.4.1.1 Role of Lockheed Martin Corporation in the Global Satellite Docking System Market
5.2.4.1.2 Product Portfolio
5.2.4.2 Business Strategies
5.2.4.2.1 Product Launches
5.2.4.2.2 R&D Analysis
5.2.4.3 Analyst View
5.2.5 Northrop Grumman
5.2.6 Orbit Fab, Inc.
5.2.7 QinetiQ
5.2.8 Rogue Space Systems Corporation
5.2.9 Starfish Space
5.3 Enabling Solution Providers
5.3.1 D-Orbit SpA
5.3.2 High Earth Orbit Robotics
5.3.3 LMO
5.3.4 Maxar Technologies
5.3.5 Momentus Inc.
5.3.6 Obruta Space Solutions Corp.
5.3.7 Orbit Recycling
5.3.8 Tethers Unlimited, Inc.

6 Growth Opportunities and Recommendation
6.1 Satellite Docking System Manufacturers
6.1.1 Growth Opportunity: Standardization of Docking System (as a Part of Standardized Satellite Platforms)
6.1.1.1 Recommendations
6.1.2 Growth Opportunity: Increasing Need for a Variety of Docking Solutions
6.1.2.1 Recommendations

7 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzpoli

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-satellite-docking-system-industry-is-expected-to-reach-1-billion-by-2032-rising-demand-for-sustainable-space-operations-drives-growth-301715308.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

