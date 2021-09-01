U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

Worldwide Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Industry to 2026 - Featuring Airbus, Blue Origin and Boeing Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global satellite manufacturing and launch market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A satellite is a human-made spacecraft manufactured to orbit the Earth and other celestial objects to retrieve and process topographical information. Satellites are usually made using light-weight metals such as titanium and aluminum, along with composites and alloys, including aluminum-beryllium and nickel-cadmium. Currently, satellite manufacturing and launch organizations deal with Low Earth Orbit (LEO), geostationary (GEO) and sun-synchronous orbit satellites, which are used for remote communication, sensing, surveillance, transmission, traffic control and telemetry.

The increasing utilization of satellites for military surveillance and related defense applications is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. They are also used for various commercial applications, such as global positioning services (GPS), satellite-based telemetry and internet connectivity. Furthermore, a reduction in the overall launch costs of satellites is another factor providing a boost to the market growth.

Additionally, miniaturization of satellites with increased payload capabilities is also creating a positive outlook for the market. These satellites are compact in size and enable additional load on a single launch vehicle, which enhances the profit margins for the organizations. They are considered as one of the most effective solutions for cost reduction while ensuring optimum performance. Apart from being used indirectly to operate larger satellites, they are also widely utilized by research institutes and universities for technology demonstration sessions. Other factors, including the utilization of 3D technology in the manufacturing process, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to promote space research and increasing investments in research and development (R&D) by the private sector, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Airbus SE, Arianespace, Blue Origin LLC, Boeing, Geooptics Inc., Innovative Solutions in Space, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation., Raytheon Company, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Viasat Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global satellite manufacturing and launch system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global satellite manufacturing and launch system market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the segment?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the satellite type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global satellite manufacturing and launch system market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Segment
6.1 Satellite Manufacturing
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Satellite Launch System
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Satellite Type
7.1 LEO (Lower Earth Orbit) Satellites
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) Satellites
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 GEO (Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit) Satellites
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Beyond GEO Satellites
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Commercial Communications
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Government Communications
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Earth Observation Services
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Research and Development
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Navigation
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Military Surveillance
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Scientific Applications
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market Trends
8.8.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
9.1 Military and Government
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Russia
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 Germany
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 United Kingdom
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Spain
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Airbus SE
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Arianespace
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.3 Blue Origin LLC
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Boeing
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Geooptics Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Innovative Solutions in Space
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Raytheon Company
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Space Exploration Technologies Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Thales Group
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Viasat Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xl1dnm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-satellite-manufacturing-and-launch-system-industry-to-2026---featuring-airbus-blue-origin-and-boeing-among-others-301366349.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

