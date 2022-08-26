U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

The Worldwide Scar Treatment Industry is Expected to Reach $31 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Scar Treatment Market

Global Scar Treatment Market
Global Scar Treatment Market

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scar Treatment Market (2022-2027) by Product, Applications, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Scar Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 18.64 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 31.32 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.94%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Scar Treatment Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals. As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Candela Corp., Hologic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Scar Heal Inc., Smith & Nephew, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Scar Treatment Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Scar Treatment Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Scar Treatment Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 High Prevalence of Skin Diseases
4.1.2 Increased Hospital Admission Rates Owing to Road Accidents and Burn
4.1.3 Increasing Awareness and Adoption of Combination Therapies
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High-Cost Associated With Scar Treatment
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Technological Advancement of Scar Treatments
4.3.2 Adoption of Stem Cells in the Treatment of Scars
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Side Effects of Scar Treatments
4.4.2 Presence of Ambiguous Regulatory Framework

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Scar Treatment Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Topical Products
6.2.1 Gels
6.2.2 Creams
6.2.3 Silicon Sheets
6.2.4 Other Topical Products
6.3 Laser Products
6.3.1 CO2 Laser
6.3.2 Excimer Lasers
6.3.3 Pulsed Dye Lasers
6.3.4 Others
6.4 Injectables
6.5 Others

7 Global Scar Treatment Market, By Applications
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Atrophic Scar Treatment
7.3 Acnes
7.4 Hypertrophic Scars and Keloids
7.5 Contracture Scar Treatment
7.6 Stretch Marks

8 Global Scar Treatment Market, By End-Users
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals & Clinics
8.3 Pharmacies

9 Americas' Scar Treatment Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Scar Treatment Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Scar Treatment Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Scar Treatment Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Absolute MS (S) Pte. Ltd.
14.2 Alliance Pharma PLC
14.3 Avita Medical Ltd.
14.4 Avocet Polymer Technologies, Inc
14.5 Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
14.6 Beijing Toplaser Technology Company Ltd.
14.7 Biodermis
14.8 Candela Corp.
14.9 CCA Industries, Inc.
14.10 Cynosure, LLC
14.11 Enaltus LLC
14.12 Hologic, Inc.
14.13 HRA Pharma SAS
14.14 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
14.15 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
14.16 Lumenis
14.17 Medtronic PLC
14.18 Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
14.19 Molnlycke Health Care AB
14.20 Newmedical Technology, Inc.
14.21 Quantum, Corp.
14.22 Revitol
14.23 Scar Heal Inc.
14.24 Scarguard Labs, LLC.
14.25 Sientra, Inc.
14.26 Smith & Nephew PLC
14.27 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
14.28 Suneva Medical Inc.

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7gkzs

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


