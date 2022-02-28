U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,343.63
    -41.02 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,642.02
    -416.73 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,624.58
    -70.05 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.25
    -12.68 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.93
    +3.34 (+3.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.30
    +30.70 (+1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    +0.55 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1228
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8770
    -0.1090 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3413
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2340
    -0.3260 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,527.54
    +740.55 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.81
    +33.08 (+3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,391.23
    -98.23 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

The Worldwide School Uniform Industry is Expected to Reach $58+ Billion by 2028

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "School Uniform Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The school uniform market size was valued at US$ 38,505.66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 58,950.69 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The major driver for the school uniform market is an increase in various government initiatives for improving the education sector. China has made significant investments in improvement and expansion of the education sector to improve the access to education for the general public. The emphasis on sports and extracurricular activities in schools is a major trend in the school uniform market.

Based on product type, the global school uniform market is segmented into topwear, bottomwear, footwear, and others. In 2020, the topwear segment held the largest share of the global school uniform market. The topwear segment of school uniforms mainly includes shirts, polo shirts, blouses, blazers, sweaters, and cardigans. For a few schools, uniforms also include apparel necessary for cold weather, such as hoodies or sweatshirts, sweaters, cardigans, and jackets. In jackets, sweaters, etc., wool is commonly used in combination with other fabrics such as polyester as it is naturally warm, thick, and soft.

In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global school uniform market. Governments of various Asia-Pacific countries offer subsidies to families with low incomes to support them manage the expenses of their kids' education. Various other initiatives by school administrations and government authorities are also bolstering the growth of school uniforms market in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players operating in the global school uniform market include French Toast; Elder Manufacturing Company, Inc.; Winterbottom's Schoolwear; Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company; Trutex Limited; John Lewis plc; The Uniform Company; Fraylich School Uniforms; Flash Uniforms; and Alinta.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.

  • Features key findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the global school uniform market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well as key market drivers and restraints.

  • Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. School Uniform Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa
4.2.5 South and Central America
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. School Uniform Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Various Government Initiatives for Improving Education Sector
5.1.2 Growth in Children Population and Low Infant Mortality Rate
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Growing Adoption of Online and Blended Learning
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Opportunities from Asia Pacific and Africa
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Emphasis on Sports and Extracurricular Activities in Schools
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. School Uniform - Global Market Analysis
6.1 School Uniform Market Overview
6.2 School Uniform Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
6.3 Market Positioning - School Uniform Market Players

7. School Uniform Market Analysis - By Product Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 School Uniform Market, By Product Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Topwear
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Topwear: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
7.4 Bottomwear
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Bottomwear: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
7.5 Footwear
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Footwear: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Others: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

8. School Uniform Market Analysis - By Category
8.1 Overview
8.2 School Uniform Market, By Category (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Boys
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Boys: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
8.4 Girls
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Girls: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

9. School Uniform Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel
9.1 Overview
9.2 School Uniform Market, By Distribution Channel (2020 and 2028)
9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
9.4 Specialty Stores
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Specialty Stores: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
9.5 Online Retail
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Online Retail: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Others: School Uniform Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Mn)

10. Global School Uniform Market- Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global School Uniform Market
11.1 Impact of COVID-19 on School Uniform Market
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Company Profiles
12.1 French Toast
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Elder Manufacturing Company, Inc
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Winterbottom's Schoolwear
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Trutex Limited
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 John Lewis plc
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 The Uniform Company
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Fraylich School Uniforms
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Flash Uniforms
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Alinta
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ujppd3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-school-uniform-industry-is-expected-to-reach-58-billion-by-2028-301491563.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Russia Retaliates to Flight Ban, Kharkiv Shelled: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia banned airlines from 36 countries from its airspace in retaliation to a similar move from European states, ratcheting up the confrontation with nations that have rushed to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine Updat

  • First Horizon Corp. to be acquired in $13.4B deal with Toronto-based TD Bank Group

    Roughly a year-and-a-half after completing its merger-of-equals with IberiaBank, First Horizon is set to be acquired. The local banking institution has signed an agreement to be bought by Toronto-based TD Bank Group, in an all-cash transaction valued at $13.4 billion. This is about $25 per First Horizon share.

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • Why Soaring Inflation Is Good News for AMC and Not for DoorDash

    Inflation can have varying effects on businesses depending on how they are structured. What follows is a look into why it's good news for AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) and not so much for DoorDash (NYSE: DASH). Rising inflation can be good for AMC because a high degree of its costs are relatively fixed, meaning they will not grow as inflation rises.

  • Foot Locker's (NYSE:FL) Decline Looks Fundamentally Exaggerated

    It is rare for companies to experience a double-digit decline in a day, but when they happen, the investors certainly take notice. Among such examples is Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), which declined 30% on the latest news, spooking the market with the latest guidance.

  • Report: Boeing's Emirates deal in jeopardy as wait for 777X jets drags on

    A move by Emirates to back out of its contract with Boeing would be a “huge blow” to the program, an aerospace analyst says. The contract initially called for the planes to be delivered in 2020.

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • PayPal, Intel and Paramount Stock Hit Multiyear Lows. Insiders Scooped Up Shares.

    Shares of PayPal, Intel, and the former ViacomCBS are trading at levels not seen in years. Executives and directors at the companies bought up stock last week.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • U.S. defense contractors surge on planned German spending boost

    U.S. defense contractors surged in premarket trade asGermany announced a special €100 billion ($112 billion) boost to defense spending in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Raytheon Technologies jumped 6%, as Lockheed Martin , General Dynamics , L3Harris Technologies and Northrop Grumman rallied. European defense contractors saw even sharper gains, with Rheinmetall up 32% and Leonardo adding 15%.

  • China EV Maker Nio to List in Hong Kong; Won’t Raise Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. will start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange next week, choosing a path to listing that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising any money.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could

  • Russian Banks Raise Key Rates to 20% in Desperate Measure to Save Ruble

    The country faces sanctions from the West as the war against Ukraine transcends into economic and financial cripples.

  • Down 39% in 2022, Meta Platforms Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) is having a rough year so far in 2022. The stock is down 39% in 2022, with the market turning sour on this social media company that's morphing into a metaverse business. Several significant changes are hurting Meta Platforms, but one thing has yet to change: Billions of people are logging onto its apps.

  • Corporate America condemns Russia — what that means for stock market: Morning Brief

    Multinational corporations stake out positions on what the tense situation between Russia and the West will mean to markets. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 28, 2022.

  • European stocks tumble as oil soars and rouble crashes

    European markets were in the red on Monday after an escalation in economic sanctions against Russia.

  • Russia central bank hikes rate to 20% in emergency move, tells firms to sell FX

    The rouble hit a low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS after President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, while the West imposed harsh sanctions against Russia. In another attempt to support the rouble, Russian authorities told Russian exporting companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues on the market, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said. Presenting the new emergency measures, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said the central bank had stopped interventions on Monday due to the latest western sanctions, suggesting the rouble was supported by other unnamed market participants.