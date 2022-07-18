U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,906.50
    +41.50 (+1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,533.00
    +286.00 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,176.00
    +168.50 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.10
    +22.60 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.81
    +2.22 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.60
    +13.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    18.85
    +0.26 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0125
    +0.0037 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.77
    -1.63 (-6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1938
    +0.0072 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1300
    -0.3260 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,236.34
    +824.15 (+3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.29
    +50.29 (+11.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.54
    +105.53 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

The Worldwide Seasoning & Spices Industry is Expected to Reach $57.7 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Seasoning & Spices Market

Global Seasoning &amp; Spices Market
Global Seasoning & Spices Market

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seasoning & Spices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Spices, Herbs, Salt & Salts Substitutes), by Form (Whole, Crushed, Powder), by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global seasoning & spices market is expected to reach USD 57.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Consumer willingness to experiment with new flavors and ethnic tastes have been creating the demand for seasoning & spices market. Further, the importance of consumption of herbs & spices for the well being is also driving the market growth.

The growing preference for spiciness and authenticity is leading to the demand for more regional-specific seasonings that add layers of flavor to traditional dishes from other parts of the world. The desire to navigate new taste territories is inspiring innovative seasoning blends that mix and match lesser-known ingredients. Eastern Mediterranean, North African, Southeast Asian, and Indian cuisines are among the top influencers for trending ingredients in the global seasoning & spices market.

The spices segment accounted for the largest share of the global revenue for 2021 owing to the rising demand for ready-to-use spice mixes for specific recipes, which has been creating convenient options for consumers for trying hands-on cooking. Moreover, the health benefits of spices, such as ginger and turmeric in the prevention of colds and coughs, are also driving the demand. Pepper, ginger, and cinnamon are some of the key spices that are trending nowadays among consumers.

The retail segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the forecast period as a greater number of consumers have started cooking during the pandemic, and this trend is likely to grow in the coming years. Consumers purchase spices & herbs from supermarkets & hypermarkets along with other food products in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. and from convenience stores in countries like India, the UAE, and Indonesia.

The seasoning & spices market is highly competitive and dominated by large multinational manufacturing companies. The players face intense competition, especially from the top players in the seasoning & spices market, as they have a large consumer base, strong brand recognition, and vast distribution networks.

Seasoning & Spices Market Report Highlights

  • The Asia Pacific held the largest segment and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during forecast years as its one of the leading producers and exporters of spices and herbs, and the region has been witnessing significant demand for spices and seasoning over the last few years.

  • The spices product segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast years, owing to the growing awareness of the health benefits and properties of varied spices.

  • The retail segment is expected to register a faster growth, owing to the significant increase in cooking and meal preparation at home worldwide, especially during the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Seasoning & Spices Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Seasoning & Spices Market
3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis
3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.3. Industry Challenges
3.5.4. Industry Opportunities
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's
3.6.1.1. Supplier Power
3.6.1.2. Buyer Power
3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. Roadmap of Seasoning & Spices Market
3.8. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences
4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption
4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Seasoning & Spices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022-2030
5.2. Spices
5.2.1. Spices market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Herbs
5.3.1. Herbs market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Salt & Salts Substitutes
5.4.1. Salt & Salts Substitutes market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Seasoning & Spices Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022-2030
6.2. Whole
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast,2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.3. Crushed
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.4. Powder
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Seasoning & Spices Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Distribution channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022-2030
7.2. Foodservice
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, through food service, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
7.3. Retail
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, through retail, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Seasoning & Spices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis
9.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry
9.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021

Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. Ajinomoto Co, Inc.
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Benchmarking
10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.2. ARIAKE JAPAN CO, LTD.
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Benchmarking
10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.3. Associated British Foods plc
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Benchmarking
10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4. Kerry
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.5. McCormick & Company, Inc.
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Benchmarking
10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.6. Baria Pepper
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Product Benchmarking
10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.7. Dohler Group
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Product Benchmarking
10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.8. DS Group
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Product Benchmarking
10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.9. Everest Spices
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Product Benchmarking
10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.10. Bart Ingredients
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financial Performance
10.10.3. Product Benchmarking
10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xlow4n

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Many Investors Are Fleeing the Stock Market, but Some Are Doubling Down: ‘If I Lose $15,000, I’m Not Going to Die’

    For some amateur investors, a plunging market is a chance to buy shares on the cheap. Many of these risk-tolerant investors have something in common: They don’t need the money soon.

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

    After a couple years of underperforming the S&P 500, CEO Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have returned to crushing the market in 2022. The investment conglomerate's value-focused approach to portfolio composition and penchant for identifying sturdy businesses have helped its stock holdings significantly outperform the market at large. With the market outlook still looking turbulent, the Berkshire portfolio may be a good place to turn to for stock-picking inspiration, and dividend-paying companies in the cohort could be particularly well suited to generate returns in the current climate.

  • Big Investor Sold Apple Stock, Bought Coinbase, GE, and Nvidia

    DNB Asset Management trimmed its Apple stake, initiated a position in Coinbase stock, and bought more GE and Nvidia in the second quarter.

  • Fed Officials Preparing to Lift Interest Rates by Another 0.75 Percentage Point

    Policy makers are leaning against a full-point interest-rate increase at their next meeting despite the inflation surge in June.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Penumbra Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Investors are obsessed with size of Fed’s next rate hike. Here’s what they’re missing.

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    Many people, like you, try to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • When the Market Is a Royal Pain, Go With These Dividend Kings

    In times like this investors looking for safe income should look toward high-quality companies such as the Dividend Kings, which have all increased their dividends for over 50 consecutive years. Altria is a consumer staples giant. Altria also has a 10% ownership stake in global beer giant Anheuser-Busch Inbev , in addition to large stakes in Juul, a vaping products manufacturer and distributor, as well as cannabis company Cronos Group .

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Sees Stock Losses Even If No Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Wall Street’s biggest bears says US stocks are likely to face more declines even if the economy manages to avoid a recession.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Demand“Counter-trend rally may continue, but make no mistake, we don’t bel

  • FTSE 100 Live: GSK’s Haleon makes stock market debut, Deliveroo warning

    Car insurer Direct Line has highlighted the impact of the cost inflation while delivery app Deliveroo has halved its guidance on growth in gross transaction value for this year. The FTSE 100 index has produced a better-than-expected performance, despite today’s latest warnings over consumer headwinds and inflationary pressures. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust led the risers board as shares rallied 4% or 28.6p to 810.6p.

  • Saudis Say Oil Decisions Are for OPEC+ as Biden Leaves Kingdom

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi ministers insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition, just as US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark trip to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandBid

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    This week's economic calendar includes several U.S. housing-market data releases and a pair of monetary policy decisions from abroad.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Bends, Doesn't Break, But Now Faces Key Test

    The market rally battled back last week but faces key resistance once again. Tesla and EV rival BYD have big news due.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.