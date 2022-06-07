U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

The Worldwide Secure Logistics Industry is Anticipated to Reach $141 Billion by 2030

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Secure Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Cash Management, Diamonds, Jewelry & Precious Metal, Manufacturing), by Type (Static, Mobile), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global secure logistics market size is anticipated to reach USD 141.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

ATMs play a vital role in maintaining the core banking touchpoint with consumers. Initially, ATMs were introduced to reduce congestion in branches. However, the types of services provided at ATMs have expanded significantly. The increasing trend of introducing cash recycling ATMs is likely to accelerate the ATM market growth. Economic size and population density have a positive impact on the financial sector. The densely populated countries have a higher ATM penetration and higher geographic branch.

The transport companies are operating under increasing financial challenges, including fuel prices and various natural disasters. The transport companies are experiencing low-profit margins that enabled industries to have repeated business from a satisfied customers. The lack of appropriate security personnel, coupled with the lack of appropriate training, would delay the detection of stolen freight and incur more losses to firms. Transport security encompasses maritime, aviation, air cargo supply chain, and mass passenger transport system. The transport industry players are acting as transnational companies, offering international freight services across the globe.

This increased the risk of terrorist activities seeking to cause mass casualties and economic damages. In Australia, the air cargo supply chain security is regulated under the Aviation Transport Security Regulations 2005 and Aviation Transport Security Act 2004. The lack of law targeting organized theft of freight is expected to restrain the industry growth over the forecast period. Though the majority of companies have implemented up-to-date technologies to track goods over the Internet, they still suffer losses through theft or compliance owing to various reasons including laziness and lack of time for the employees. Companies are providing training for contractors and employees about freight handling and risk analysis to reduce shrinkage.

Secure Logistics Market Report Highlights

  • The diamonds, jewelry & precious metals application segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

  • The static type segment dominated the market in 2021 owing to the increasing need for manned guards for various applications.

  • The rapid expansion of banking and financial institutions is expected to drive the Asia Pacific regional market.

  • The market is currently going through a consolidation phase and companies are adopting M&A activities to stay ahead of the competition.

  • The increasing penetration of mobile payments is likely to restrain the global market growth to some extent.

  • Emerging markets, such as India, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Japan, are localizing their content for mobile platforms for maximizing their potential sales.

  • The NFC technology is widely used at pay terminals using mobile devices. Retailers, such as Macy's (U.S.), Walgreens Company (U.S.), and Target Corporation (U.S.), have started using the technology with Google Wallet.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variable, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2. Secure Logistics Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3. Secure Logistics- Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.5. Secure Logistics Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.1.1. Expansion of banking and financial institutions in emerging economies
3.5.1.2. Growing cash circulation and increasing penetration of automated teller machines (ATMs)
3.5.1.3. Growing freight theft and cash-in-transit heists
3.5.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.5.2.1. Increasing penetration of mobile payments
3.5.2.2. The growing emphasis on virtual banking
3.5.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.5.3.1. Unbanked Population
3.5.3.2. Technology integration and the advent of fully automated cash-in-transit vehicles
3.5.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.5.4.1. Economic challenges faced by the companies
3.6. Secure Logistics Market Industry Analysis-Porter's
3.6.1. Supplier Power
3.6.2. Buyer Power
3.6.3. Substitution Threat
3.6.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. Secure Logistics Market Industry Analysis-PEST
3.7.1. Political & Legal Landscape
3.7.2. Environmental Landscape
3.7.3. Social Landscape
3.7.4. Technology Landscape
3.8. COVID-19 Impact on Secure Logistics Market
3.8.1. Gems and Jewelry
3.8.2. Cash Management
3.8.3. Manufacturing
3.9. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.9.1. Joint Ventures
3.9.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
3.9.3. Licensing & Partnership
3.9.4. Technology Collaborations

Chapter 4. Secure Logistics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Secure Logistics Market: Application Analysis
4.1.1. Cash Management
4.1.2. Diamonds, Jewelry & Precious Metals
4.1.3. Manufacturing
4.1.4. Others

Chapter 5. Secure Logistics Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Secure Logistics Market: End-User Analysis
5.1.1. Static
5.1.2. Mobile

Chapter 6. Secure Logistics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Secure Logistics Market Share by Region, 2021 & 2030
6.2. North America
6.2.1. U.S.
6.2.2. Canada
6.3. Europe
6.3.1. U.K.
6.3.2. Germany
6.4. Asia Pacific
6.4.1. China
6.4.2. India
6.4.3. Japan
6.5. Latin America
6.5.1. Brazil
6.5.2. Mexico
6.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2. Company/ Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.3.1. Key Company Analysis, 2021
7.4. Company Analysis
7.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis
7.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Brink's Incorporated
8.1.1. Company Overview
8.1.2. Financial Performance
8.1.3. Product Benchmarking
8.1.4. Recent Developments
8.2. CargoGuard
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Financial Performance
8.2.3. Product Benchmarking
8.2.4. Recent Developments
8.3. CMS Info Systems (CMS)
8.3.1. Company Overview
8.3.2. Financial Performance
8.3.3. Product Benchmarking
8.3.4. Recent Developments
8.4. G4S Limited
8.4.1. Company Overview
8.4.2. Financial Performance
8.4.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4.4. Recent Developments
8.5. GardaWorld
8.5.1. Company Overview
8.5.2. Financial Performance
8.5.3. Product Benchmarking
8.5.4. Recent Developments
8.6. Lemuir Group
8.6.1. Company Overview
8.6.2. Financial Performance
8.6.3. Product Benchmarking
8.6.4. Recent Developments
8.7. Loomis AB
8.7.1. Company Overview
8.7.2. Financial Performance
8.7.3. Product Benchmarking
8.7.4. Recent Developments
8.8. maltacourt
8.8.1. Company Overview
8.8.2. Financial Performance
8.8.3. Product Benchmarking
8.8.4. Recent Developments
8.9. PlanITROI, Inc.
8.9.1. Company Overview
8.9.2. Financial Performance
8.9.3. Product Benchmarking
8.9.4. Recent Developments
8.10. Prosegur
8.10.1. Company Overview
8.10.2. Financial Performance
8.10.3. Product Benchmarking
8.10.4. Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsa6ii

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-secure-logistics-industry-is-anticipated-to-reach-141-billion-by-2030-301562965.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

