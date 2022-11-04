U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.75
    +22.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,151.00
    +134.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,789.25
    +61.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.10
    +13.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.30
    +3.13 (+3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.50
    +22.60 (+1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    +0.57 (+2.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9778
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1630
    +0.0390 (+0.95%)
     

  • Vix

    25.38
    -0.48 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1175
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8360
    -0.3280 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,542.22
    +421.16 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.75
    +4.08 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,289.01
    +100.38 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

The Worldwide Seed Treatment Industry is Projected to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·11 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Seed Treatment Market

Global Seed Treatment Market
Global Seed Treatment Market

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed Treatment Market by Type, Application Technique (Coating, Dressing, Pelleting), Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), Formulation, Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for seed treatment is estimated at USD 6.1 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2027.

The seed protection segment accounted for the highest share by function in the seed treatment market throughout the forecasted period

Seed protection chemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, insecticides, and nematicides, are largely used for the seed treatment. Seed protection is a key step in protecting agriculture crops to maximize yield with minimum crop loss. The factors such as ease of handling, and targeted pests are some of the reasons for large market share.

Among the seed protection segment, chemical insecticides and fungicides are major crop protection solutions. Various research and developments are being undertaken with respect to providing tailored solutions for the targeted purpose that are less harmful for the environment.

Seed coating segment, by application technique, is projected to be the largest segment in the seed treatment market during the forecast period

The seed coating method is used to enhance adherence to the seed using a binding agent. Key benefits associated with the seed coating application technique includes germination and seedling emergence, improved flowability and handling of seeds, and protection from plant pathogens and insects. The demand for seed coating will continue to grow during the forecast period owing to the high demand for healthy and high-yielding seeds.

The US is one of the major markets for seed coating and high-volume vegetable crops including carrot, lettuce, celery, onion, pepper, and tomato among others are coated to a significant extent. Additionally, alfalfa and tobacco are two key crops that are largely coated. Further, the emergence of controlled-release technology and its application in crop protection are widening the scope of seed coating among the manufacturers.

The cereals & grains segment, by crop type, is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global seed treatment market

Seed treatment is gaining importance among the cereals & grains growers because of its beneficial nutritional support and better harvest and returns. Cereals & grains have a wide range of applications in food, feed, and industrial applications. Corn is one of the widely used crops for feed as well as industrial applications, which is increasing the usage of seed treatment in corns.

The demand for cereals & grains is witnessing a surge due to their rising use as feed for swine and poultry. Moreover, the industrial application and use of cereals and grains in conventional technologies are substantially increasing in developed countries, further propelling the use of seed treatment in cereals and grains.

Chemical seed treatment segment, by type, is projected to be the largest segment in the seed treatment market during the forecast period

Chemical seed treatment accounted for 80.6% of the seed treatment market share in 2021. Chemical seed treatment is largely used in seed treatments across the globe. Most of the chemical seed treatment uses a combination of active ingredients to offer excellent solutions. Protection against seed rots and other diseases during storage can be managed using chemical seed treatment. Most of the key players in the seed treatment industry offer a broad spectrum of chemical seed treatment products for a wide range of crops.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Seed Treatment Market
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Seed Treatment Market, by Key Type & Country
4.3 Seed Treatment Market, by Function
4.4 Seed Treatment Market, by Formulation
4.5 Seed Treatment Market, by Type
4.6 Seed Treatment Market, by Crop Type
4.7 Seed Treatment Market, by Application Technique
4.8 Seed Treatment Market: Growth Rate of Major Regional Submarkets

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.2.1 Introduction
5.2.1.1 Growth in the Usage of Commercial Seeds
5.2.1.2 Increase in the Pesticide Trade at the Global Level
5.2.1.3 Rise in Market Demand for High-Value and Industrial Crops
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Demand for a Low-Cost Crop Protection Solution
5.3.1.2 Higher Pursuit of Insurance to Seed Investments
5.3.1.3 Reduced Risk of Exceeding Mrls
5.3.1.4 Need for Soil Replenishment Caused by Limited Crop Rotation Practices
5.3.1.5 Seed Coating Witnesses a High Demand for Commercial Operations
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Lower Margins for Key Industrial Crops
5.3.2.2 Varying Government Regulations
5.3.2.3 Existing Ban on Neonicotinoids
5.3.2.4 Limited Shelf Life of the Treated Seeds
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Innovative Combination of Products
5.3.3.2 Increased Application in High-Value Crops
5.3.3.3 Development of Biodegradable Seed Treatment to Protect Biodiversity
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Higher Resistance to Crop Protection Products
5.3.4.2 Unorganized New Entrants with a Low Profit-To-Cost Ratio
5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Market Ecosystem
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Key Conferences & Events
5.13 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.15 Case Studies
5.15.1 Use of Bacillus Strains for the Production of Biofungicides for Longer Shelf Life
5.15.2 Use of Nutrient Technology in Conjunction with Biological Seed Treatment for Improved Crop Yields
5.16 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6 Seed Treatment Market, by Function
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Seed Treatment Market, by Function
6.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
6.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario
6.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6.2 Seed Protection
6.2.1 Seed Protection Involves Precision Targeting, Optimized Chemical Concentration, and Ease of Handling
6.2.2 Chemical Seed Protection
6.2.2.1 Insecticides
6.2.2.1.1 Thiamethoxam
6.2.2.1.2 Imidacloprid
6.2.2.1.3 Clothianidin
6.2.2.1.4 Other Insecticides
6.2.2.2 Fungicides
6.2.2.2.1 Thiram
6.2.2.2.2 Carbendazim
6.2.2.2.3 Tebuconazole
6.2.2.2.4 Other Fungicides
6.2.2.3 Nematicides
6.2.3 Biological Seed Protection
6.2.3.1 Bioinsecticides
6.2.3.2 Biofungicides
6.2.3.3 Bionematicides
6.2.3.3.1 Microbials
6.2.3.3.1.1 Paecilomyces Lilacinus
6.2.3.3.1.2 Bacillus Firmus
6.2.3.3.1.3 Other Microbial Nematicides
6.2.3.3.2 Biochemicals
6.2.3.3.2.1 Plant Extract
6.2.3.3.2.2 Pheromones
6.2.3.3.2.3 Other Biochemicals
6.3 Seed Enhancement
6.3.1 Seed Enhancement Solutions Alter the Seed Physiologically During Sowing by Enhancing the Uniformity of Germination
6.3.2 Biologicals
6.3.2.1 Biofertilizers
6.3.2.2 Biostimulants
6.3.2.3 Plant Growth Regulators
6.3.3 Seed Priming
6.3.4 Seed Disinfection

7 Seed Treatment Market, by Formulation
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Seed Treatment Market, by Formulation
7.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
7.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario
7.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
7.2 Powder for Dry Seed Treatment (Ds)
7.2.1 Dry Seed Treatment is Often Dusty But Affordable for Small Farmers
7.3 Water-Dispersible Powder for Slurry Seed Treatment (Ws)
7.3.1 Ws Formulations are Preferred in Europe, Particularly in France, for Fungus Management
7.4 Water-Dispersible Granules (Wg)
7.4.1 Wg Granules are Solid, Non Dusty and are Easily Soluble in Water, Making It Convenient for Foliar Spraying Applications
7.5 Water-Soluble Powder (Ss)
7.5.1 Water-Soluble Powders Have Higher Ease of Handling and are Affordable to Small Farmers
7.6 Liquid Solution (Ls)
7.6.1 Liquid Solution Has a Wider Scope of Adoption with the Increase in Demand from Smallholder Farmers
7.7 Emulsion (Es)
7.7.1 Emulsions Witness Higher Demand from Asian Countries Such as China, Japan, and Thailand
7.8 Flowable Concentrate (Fs)
7.8.1 Flowable Concentrates Have Better Water Retention with No Powder or Dust on the Seed
7.9 Capsule Suspension (Cf)
7.9.1 Biological Seed Treatment Has a Wider Scope of Adoption with the Increase in Demand for Organic Products
7.10 Gels (Gf)
7.10.1 Gels are Inert Materials That Find High Demand from Sugarbeet and Other Bulb Farmers

8 Seed Treatment Market, by Crop Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Seed Treatment Market, by Crop Type
8.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario
8.1.1.2 Realistic Scenario
8.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
8.2 Oilseeds
8.2.1 Soybean
8.2.1.1 Favorable Trade Price-Related Policy to Drive the Demand for Soybean
8.2.2 Canola
8.2.2.1 Canola is Preferred as an Economically Cheaper Alternative to Soybean
8.2.3 Cotton
8.2.3.1 Global Demand for Cotton is on the Rise, Except in Some Asia-Pacific Countries
8.2.4 Sunflower
8.2.4.1 Higher Production of Sunflower is Attributed to the Demand from the Food and Feed Industries
8.2.5 Other Oilseeds
8.3 Cereals & Grains
8.3.1 Corn
8.3.1.1 Companies are Focused on Making Use of a Hybrid Corn to Improve Feed Quality
8.3.2 Wheat
8.3.2.1 Depleting Wheat Inventories to Drive the Need for R&D Activities Focused on the Development of the Hybrid Varieties
8.3.3 Rice
8.3.3.1 Genetically Modified Rice Varieties are Gaining Popularity Among Consumers to Manage Vitamin Deficiencies
8.3.4 Sorghum
8.3.4.1 Sorghum Utilizes Very Low Fertilizer and Irrigation Resources
8.3.5 Barley
8.3.5.1 Barley is Important Among Commercial Trade Crops
8.3.6 Other Cereals & Grains
8.4 Fruits & Vegetables
8.4.1 Solanaceae
8.4.1.1 Solanaceae Ingredients Have Been Gaining Importance in the Processed Food Industry for Their Nutritional Properties
8.4.2 Cucurbits
8.4.2.1 Seedless Hybrid Varieties of Cucumbers Can be Used for Polyhouse Cultivation in Various Asian Countries
8.4.3 Brassicas
8.4.3.1 Reduced Feed Costs Make Brassicas an Economical Option for Feed Manufacturers
8.4.4 Leafy Vegetables
8.4.4.1 Introduction of Small Varieties Has Allowed Improvement in Yield for Leafy Vegetables
8.4.5 Root & Bulb Vegetables
8.4.5.1 Onions are Among the Largest Domestically Consumed Vegetable Crops
8.5 Other Crop Types
8.5.1 Alfalfa
8.5.2 Flower Seeds
8.5.3 Turfgrass
8.5.4 Forage
8.5.4.1 Hydroponic Methods in Fodder Crops to Reduce Feed Costs

9 Seed Treatment Market, by Type

10 Seed Treatment Market, by Application Technique

11 Seed Treatment Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Syngenta
13.1.2 Basf
13.1.3 Corteva Agriscience
13.1.4 Upl Ltd.
13.1.5 Fmc Corporation
13.1.6 Solvay
13.1.7 Novozymes A/S
13.1.8 Adama Ltd.
13.1.9 Eastman Chemicals Ltd.
13.1.10 Bayer Ag
13.1.11 Nufarm
13.1.12 Croda International plc
13.1.13 Plant Health Care
13.1.14 Certis Europe
13.1.15 Verdesian Life Sciences
13.1.16 Agrauxine
13.1.17 Rizobacter
13.1.18 Bioworks Inc.
13.1.19 Sumitomo Chemical
13.1.20 Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.
13.1.21 Rallis India Limited
13.1.22 H&T
13.1.23 Hello Nature!
13.1.24 Koppert
13.1.25 Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yprciq

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Energy Stocks You Can Buy Right Now to Play the EV Boom

    Electric vehicles will change the energy landscape in many ways, and companies providing electricity to consumers will be a great way to play the growth in EVs.

  • Coal Was Meant to Be History. Instead, Its Use Is Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Last November in Glasgow, the world’s climate leaders were locked in a fierce debate over whether the final draft of the summit’s agreement should include a pledge to “phase-out” or “phase-down” coal.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLotte

  • Close call! Hawaii diver nearly lands in tiger shark's open mouth in this video

    A close encounter with a tiger shark happened off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into the water when she spotted an approaching tiger shark. Watch the video!

  • ACLARA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RULING RELATED TO MADESAL ARBITRATION PROCEEDING

    Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA) is pleased to announce that an arbitrator of the Arbitration Center of the Santiago Chamber of Commerce ("ACSCC") has recently rendered a final ruling in favour of Aclara in connection with the previously disclosed arbitration proceeding between the Company and Madesal SpA ("Madesal"), providing for no specific performance nor payments of any kind to be made by the Company to Madesal.

  • The Amazon’s largest fish makes a comeback

    Sustainable fishing in the Medio Jurua region has led to a surge in the population of the endangered pirarucu, the largest fish species in the Amazon. (Nov. 3) (AP Video by Fabiano Maisonnave and Jorge Saenz)

  • 8 billion humans: How population growth and climate change are connected as the 'Anthropocene engine' transforms the planet

    Population growth fuels knowledge, leading to new technology and energy use, fueling more population growth. Robert Essel/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesAt first glance, the connections between the world’s growing population and climate change seem obvious. The more people we have on this planet, the larger their collective impact on the climate. However, a closer look with a longer time horizon reveals relationships between population size and climate change that can help us better understand b

  • Here’s where the big U.S. banks stand up and fall down on climate change

    Net-zero emissions vows from Wall Street banking giants marked a major step in the global warming fight, but their slow progress isn't enough, Sierra Club says.

  • Large oil project approved on 37,520 acres in Aurora where neighborhoods, shops and offices planned

    A Denver-based oil company, with Aurora's agreement, plans to frack and drill ahead of surface development of homes, offices and other uses.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive in a Low-Carbon Future

    Whether it's lowering emissions for legacy industries and existing processes or implementing new technologies that can support a lower carbon future, there is a heightened focus on sustainable growth and environmental, social, and governance investing. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) are three quality dividend-paying companies with prospects that are aligned with the energy transition.

  • Two Million People Are Demanding Payment for Forest Preservation

    (Bloomberg) -- Right now, countries and companies can get paid for all kinds of pollution-reducing initiatives, including lowering historic rates of deforestation or planting new trees. But what about the places that have protected their forests from the beginning?Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million

  • U.N. report warns of climate change 'adaption gap' that threatens the developing world

    Government measures to adapt to climate change are not keeping up with increasingly severe climate change impacts, and they need to significantly increase those efforts, a new report from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) finds.

  • What Lula's win in Brazil means on a global scale

    The Brazilian election could end up shaping not just South America, but the world

  • Westbridge Announces the Origination of 300 MWp Eastervale Solar PV plus 200MW/400 MWh Battery Energy Storage System in Alberta

    Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQB: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ3) ("Westbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of the Eastervale Project ("Eastervale"), located in the Municipality of Provost, in east-central Alberta, Canada, to the Company's rapidly growing portfolio. The Eastervale Project target capacity is 300 MWp solar photovoltaic and 200MW/400MWh of Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") with a two-hour battery duration.

  • Frida Ruiz started her organization to help educated young people about the significance of climate change

    Highschooler Frida Ruiz started The Green Cause with a mission to educate local young people about the important of climate change and its impact on the community.

  • Microsoft exec says solving climate change goes way beyond cutting pollution: ‘The ultimate bottleneck is the supply of skilled people’

    Sustainability professionals are still basically just rookies, according to Microsoft's report published Wednesday.

  • Feds award Savannah-Chatham schools nearly $9.9 million to purchase electric school buses

    As part of a national rebate award to reduce emissions, the Savannah-Chatham County School System won $9.8 million from the EPA for electric buses.

  • Chile's Mapocho River turns from wasteland to wetland

    STORY: Santiago's Mapocho used to be a "dead river".It had no vegetation, was filled with garbage -- and even had a foul smell.But now -- birds, fish, and flowers are finally returning to the river that cuts through Chile's capital.So how did it go from a contaminated eyesore -- to a thriving urban wetland?The transformation didn't happen overnight.It's the result of a decade-long effort between the regional government - and nearby communities. They wanted to revive the river's biodiversity and turn it into an 11-mile-long protected park.Joaquin Moure is the director of the Mapocho Vivo foundation, helping to protect the river.He says it's taken species ten years to recuperate after a local water supply company diverted wastewater to treatment plants -- that was once destined for the river."It's been 10 years that wastewater outlets don't go into the river, 10 years of clean water flowing. And that's why species like Andean catfish and freshwater crabs are returning to the river. We have even seen coypus and yellow-billed pintails nesting in the most urban parts of the river.”According to Mauricio Fabry, head of the regional government's environmental office -- the river even acts as a "carbon sink" -- lowering the city's temperature by up to 2 degrees Celsius, or about three-and-a-half degrees Fahrenheit -- and helping to control invasive species.He says the next step - will be to give the river an official 'urban wetland' designation -- which will make it easier to give it legal protections.It'll help prevent disruptive activities -- like dumping, sand and rock extraction, and real estate development.

  • mCloud at IQPC Operational Excellence in Oil and Gas Summit Showcasing Emissions Management

    mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), ("mCloud" or the "Company") a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets today announced Vincent Higgins, mCloud's President, Oil and Gas Digitization is a keynote at the 13th Annual IQPC Operational Excellence in Oil and Gas Summit in Houston, USA this week -- November 1 to 3, 2022.

  • Five lions escape zoo during "Roar and Snore" sleepover for guests

    The director of Sydney's Taronga Zoo said they "don't have the exact details of how and why" the lions escaped.

  • Considering drought and future needs, experts chart course to preserve water in the Ozarks

    Stockton Lake was identified as a solution to address about half of these future water supply needs.