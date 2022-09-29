The Worldwide Seed Treatment Machinery Industry is Expected to Reach $1.53 Billion by 2029

Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed Treatment Machinery Market by Type, Crop Type - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) market across seven major geographies emphasizing on the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029.



In terms of value, the seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) market is expected to reach $1.53 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2029.

In terms of volume, the global seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2029 to reach 331,357 units by 2029.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) market. The growth of the seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) market is attributed to factors such as the growing focus on seed & worker safety, the rising need to improve crop yield & quality, and advancements in seed treatment (coating and drying) equipment. However, barriers limiting the adoption of advanced seed treatment equipment restrain the growth of this market to a notable extent.



Based on type, the seed treatment machinery market (coating and drying) is segmented into drum coaters, rotary drum dryers, fluidized bed dryers, rotostat coaters, and other seed treatment (drying and coating) machinery. The fluidized bed dryers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The growth of this segment is attributed to the benefits provided by fluidized bed dryers, such as automated processing, low process time, and stipulated control on temperature based on the seed type, size, chemical formulation, and capacity



Based on crop type, the seed treatment machinery market (coating and drying) is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, pulses, and other crops. In 2022, the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of the seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for cereals & grains from food & feed markets globally, the increasing global trade of various cereal & grains, such as wheat, rice, corn, and barley, and the rising industrial application of these crops in biofuel, starch, and ethanol production



An in-depth geographic analysis of the market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the seven major geographies (North America, Europe, East Asia, South & Southeast Asia, Australasia, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and the coverage of major countries in each region. East Asia is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this regional market is driven by factors such as the increasing farm sizes, the rising need for high-yield crops, the growing demand for grains, oils, and vegetables, the increasing areas under cereal cultivation, the rising organic crop production (especially in China and Japan), and the growing support from various organizations & governments to enhance crop cultivation.



Some of the key players operating in the seed treatment machinery (coating and drying) market include AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY (Turkey), Alvan Blanch Development Company Ltd (U.K.), Bayer AG (Germany), Bharat Agro-Tech Industries (India), Centor Group (Australia), Cimbria (A part of AGCO Corporation) (Denmark), GRAINTECH (Australia), NoroGard Westrup (Denmark), Oliver Manufacturing CO, Inc. (U.S.), Osaw Agro Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), PETKUS Technologie GmbH (Germany), RELIANCE AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS (India), SATEC Equipment GmbH (Subsidiary of SATEC Handelsgesellschaft mbH) (Germany), Seed Processing Holland B.V. (Netherlands), Synmec International Trading Ltd. (China), and USC, LLC (U.S.).

