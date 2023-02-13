Worldwide Semiconductor Memory Market worth USD 354.5 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Surging Demand for Work from Home Opportunities and the Resulting Dramatic Increase in Networking, Communication, and Data Processing Applications Drive the Market. Europe Semiconductor Memory Market is anticipated to Increase by 5% between 2023 and 2033

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The semiconductor memory market is anticipated to be worth US$ 172.0 billion in 2023 and expected to rise to US$ 354.5 billion by 2033. During the projection period, semiconductor memory sales are anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR of 7.5%.



The market's expansion is attributed to the surge in demand for memory and storage devices in next-generation connected cars and automotive safety systems.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16677

Electronics frequently employ semiconductor memory. It is a particular class of semiconductor devices that stores digital data. Any piece of equipment with a processor or controller of any kind adopts the semiconductor memory.

Due to the surging data centers being built around the globe and the high storage needs of various enterprises, there may be an increase in demand for semiconductor-based memory devices.

The proliferation of colocation data centres and hyperscale data in industrialized nations is driving up demand for semiconductor memory, which in turn is driving up demand for connectivity, management, and storage of massive amounts of corporate data from mega facilities.

The market for semiconductor memory is expected to grow as a result of increasing smartphone saturation, technological advancements, increased use of and interest in smart gadgets, and other factors.

The substantial market introduction of mobile computing and solid-state drives (SSD) is projected to support the growth of the business globally. Furthermore, the expansion of businesses is significantly impacted by the growing demand in the electronics industry.

Story continues

Ask An Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-16677



Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Recent years have seen a huge rise in the demand for smartphones, particularly in the Middle East and North America. The GSM Association estimates that 5.1 billion people worldwide, or 67% of the population, were mobile customers in 2018.

Consumer electronics commanded the worldwide semiconductor memory market and held close to 35% of the market share based on application. With the increasing use of semiconductor memory in wearable technology, smartphones, and tablets around the world, the segment is predicted to present all market participants engaged in the value chain with enticing growth prospects.

The Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) sector, with a revenue share of more than 45%, dominated the market. The rise in demand is related to the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphones, smartwatches, and laptops, which necessitates compatible memory products.

With a value share of more than 45% in the global semiconductor memory market in 2022, the Asia Pacific region held the top spot. This is indicated by the rising investments in data centers in nations like Singapore, India, and Indonesia, which has led to a significant increase in the demand for semiconductor memory in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Due to the prominently shifting consumer preferences, there is intense competition among industry competitors in the worldwide semiconductor memory market. Consumer expectations have radically changed as a result of the application of modern technologies in consumer electronics, automotive, IT & telecom, medical, and other sectors, boosting competition among players. To meet the increased customer expectations, market firms are also making huge investments in research and development. In turn, this expands their product line and strengthens their market position.

Key market players are concentrating on product releases to increase their market presence. For instance, SK Hynix, Inc. introduced their PCIe SSD, the SK Hynix Gold P31 semiconductor, in August 2020.

To acquire a competitive advantage in the market, the leading market players are concentrating on capacity growth. For instance, in May 2020, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Expanded its sixth domestic contract chip production line in South Korea.

Key players operating in the semiconductor memory market include Broadcom, Inc., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Taiwan Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Toshiba Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Micron Technology, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V. and among others

View Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/semiconductor-memory-market

Key Segments Covered in the Semiconductor Memory Market Report

By Type:

RAM Static Random-access Memory (SRAM) Synchronous Dynamic Random Access Memory (SDRAM) Magneto-resistive Random-access Memory (MRAM) Dynamic Random-access Memory (DRAM)

ROM Electrically Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory (EEROM) Programmable Read Only Memory (PROM) Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory (EPROM) Flash Memory



Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Telecommunications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Semiconductor Memory Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

Explore Trending Reports of Technology:

Digital Transformation Market: The net worth of the market share of digital transformation is predicted to reach from US$ 930.73 billion in 2023 to over US$ 10,401.77 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 27.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Wealth Management Platform Market: The adoption of the wealth management platform market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The wealth management platform market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 3.3 billion in 2023 to US$ 8.56 billion in 2033.

Chip Antenna Market: The global chip antenna market was valued at US$ 7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 7.77 Billion in 2023. The chip antenna market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% between 2023 and 2033, reaching US$ 31.99 Billion by 2033.

Automated Optical Inspection Systems Market: The automated optical inspection system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The industry is expected to generate a value of US$ 1.66 billion as of 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 3.39 billion by 2033.

Panel Level Packaging Market: The global panel level packaging market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2023. A valuation of around US$ 8.5 billion is expected for the market by 2033. It is set to exhibit staggering growth at a CAGR of 14.9% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube



