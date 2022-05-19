U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,860.75
    -62.00 (-1.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,986.00
    -454.00 (-1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,729.00
    -206.50 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.30
    -25.50 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.41
    -2.18 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    +9.60 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.42
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.90
    +6.80 (+26.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2399
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7350
    -0.5620 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,017.11
    -968.56 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    645.18
    -25.49 (-3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,240.36
    -197.73 (-2.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

The Worldwide Servo Press Industry is Expected to Reach $865.6 Million by 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Servo Press Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics and Others), By Capacity, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Servo Press Market size is expected to reach $865.6 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Forging, moulding, punching, and metal shaping are all done using servo presses. Servo presses use high-performance servo motors to give a faster sliding rate than traditional hydraulic presses during the shaping process.

The usage of metals has expanded dramatically as a result of increased industrialisation, making room for servo presses, which are widely employed in metal forming processes. Vehicle emissions laws are becoming more stringent, creating a need for fuel-efficient and light-weight automobiles.

Thus, the employment of servo presses has been spurred by the necessity to reduce the weight of big automobile components like door panels, dashboard bodies, and other body components. Furthermore, as the average person's spending power has risen, so has demand for technological devices. The usage of servo presses in industrial facilities is increasing as a result of this growth in demand.

In a servo press, the ram is moved by a lead screw and nut rather than a cylinder. A belt connects the servomotor to the lead screw. The belt pushes the lead screw to spin while the motor drive shaft revolves. The nut within the cylinder slides along on the guide groove while the lead screw rotates. A servo motor's driveshaft may rotate clockwise or counter clockwise, unlike traditional electric motors. This regulates the lead screw's spinning direction, and hence the ram's pushing and withdrawing. A video of how a press works may be found below.

PulPac and SEYI, for example, will join forces in March 2021. SEYI's patented servo pressing technologies, with their unrivalled efficiency and production speed, will be combined with the Dry Molded Fiber process in this cooperation. The Dry Molded Fiber-presses is expected to be suited for food-grade manufacturing and will be modified for packaging.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The new coronavirus has swiftly spread throughout several nations and regions, wreaking havoc on people's lives and the community as a whole. It started as a human health issue and has now evolved into a major danger to global trade, economics, and finance. Due to the shutdown imposed by the COVID-19 epidemic, several items in the servo press industry have been suspended. Furthermore, when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, the number of COVID-19 infections is projected to decline in the near future. As a result, servo press firms have been able to restart at full capacity.

Withthe beginning of 2022, the Servo Press Market is anticipated to getrecovered. Following the drop in COVID-19 infection cases, equipment and machinery manufacturers is expected tofocus on protecting their employees, processes, and supply networks in order to respond to urgent situations and build new working procedures.

Market Growth Factors:

Growing demand from automotive sector

As the automobile industry recognises the advantages of the new technology, it is one of the key drivers of increased demand for servo presses. End-users have been forced to shift to servo presses by the advancement of high-strength steels and advanced materials, as well as the necessity of producing parts that meet shape and tolerance specifications in the automotive and other sectors, that are major factors fueling the digital Servo Press Market.

Rising adoption of servo presses in the electrical and electronics sector

Consumer electronics manufacturers utilise high or low force presses depending on the application in the electrical and electronics industry. They're mostly utilised to attach connectors with high-volume compliant pins to PCBs. In this business, the utilisation of servo presses is predicted to skyrocket. The electrical and electronics end use category is expected to grow at a high rate of value CAGR, reaching a valuation of more than US$ 500 million by the end of the assessment year (2025). This category is predicted to contribute significantly to the overall market's growth.

Marketing Restraining Facto

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Servo Press Market by Type
3.1 Global Screw Market by Region
3.2 Global Crank Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Servo Press Market by Industry
4.1 Global Automotive Market by Region
4.2 Global Aerospace Market by Region
4.3 Global Electrical & Electronics Market by Region
4.4 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Servo Press Market by Capacity
5.1 Global Above 500 T Market by Region
5.2 Global 201 -500 T Market by Region
5.3 Global Below 200 T Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Servo Press Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1 Komatsu Ltd.
7.1.1 Company Overview
7.1.1 Financial Analysis
7.1.2 Segmental Analysis
7.1.3 Research & Development Expense
7.2 Nidec Corporation
7.2.1 Company Overview
7.2.2 Financial Analysis
7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.2.4 Research & Development Expense
7.2.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:
7.2.5.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:
7.2.6 SWOT Analysis
7.3 SIMPAC, Inc.
7.3.1 Company Overview
7.3.2 Financial Analysis
7.3.3 Recent Strategies and Developments:
7.3.3.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.4 Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd.
7.4.1 Company Overview
7.4.2 Financial Analysis
7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.5 Hitachi Zosen Corporation
7.5.1 Company Overview
7.5.2 Financial Analysis
7.5.3 Segmental Analysis
7.5.4 Research & Development Expense
7.6 ANDRITZ Group (Schuler Group GmbH)
7.6.1 Company Overview
7.6.2 Financial Analysis
7.6.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis
7.6.4 Segmental Analysis
7.6.5 Research & Development Expense
7.7 TOX PRESSOTECHNIK GmbH & Co.KG
7.7.1 Company Overview
7.7.2 Recent Strategies and Developments:
7.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.8 Japan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd.
7.8.1 Company Overview
7.9 Promess, Incorporated
7.9.1 Company Overview
7.9.2 Recent Strategies and Developments:
7.9.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcsaiy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Fidelity Legend Peter Lynch Acquires 5.2% Stake in Penny Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch is still searching for bargains on Wall Street at age 78, even if it involves a penny stock.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager acquired a 5.2% stake

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • The S&P 500 Is Near a Bear Market. History Says It’s Not Done Falling.

    With the latest 4% drop on Wednesday, the index is now 18% below its all-time high and dangerously close to a bear market, defined by a 20% fall from the peak. Of the 12 bear markets since World War II, nine lost at least 25%. In 1973, 2000, and 2007, the bear markets began a steep and lasting decline of more than 40%.

  • Here's Why Upstart Soared on Wednesday While Most Stocks Fell

    In contrast to the overall market, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer, with shares rising by about 6%. Upstart recently plunged by more than 50% after its first-quarter earnings, and the biggest reason was that the dollar amount of loans carried on Upstart's balance sheet more than doubled. Recently, Upstart's management has made it clear that it understands investors' concerns and is going to immediately take steps to address them.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Target Triggers Sell-Off; Market Rally Has 90% Chance Of Doing This

    A Target earnings miss on inflation pressures sparked a fierce sell-off Wednesday. Here's what that means for the market rally.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    The tech sector lost its luster this year as rising interest rates sparked a rotation toward more conservative investments. Instead of blindly selling all of your tech stocks, you should simply stick with well-run blue-chip companies, which generate stable growth and plenty of cash while trading at reasonable valuations. Accenture is one of the world's largest IT service companies.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • 4 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Piled Into During the First Quarter

    A turbulent market didn't scare successful money managers away from buying shares in these fast-paced companies.

  • Two major banks expect more pain for U.S. equities

    Two major banks expect more pain for the U.S. stock markets after benchmark indexes posted on Wednesday their worst one-day losses in two years. In a report published on Thursday, Barclays strategists said margins for U.S. companies and their forward earnings were under pressure due to a combination of factors, ranging from severity of China's COVID lockdowns to the war in Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. "Given the numerous negative near-term catalysts for the SPX we believe that the risks remain firmly stacked to the downside," they said in a note, referring to the S&P 500.

  • Cisco’s Sales Warning Sinks Networking Stocks Juniper and Broadcom

    Shares of Cisco Systems were sharply lower early Thursday after the networking gear maker issued a weak sales forecast for its current quarter. The warning sent stocks of other networking companies tumbling. Cisco (ticker: CSCO) said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to fall between 1% and 5.5% from a year earlier.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Could Go Parabolic

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock has lost a quarter of its value on the market in 2022, but shares of the company that supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment to foundries have been in recovery mode over the past week. It won't be surprising to see Applied Materials stock get a nice shot in the arm when it releases its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results after the market closes on May 19. Applied Materials has won big from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, consistently logging robust top- and bottom-line growth.

  • Could Novavax's Next Step Make It a Multibagger?

    Novavax disappointed investors when its regulatory submissions fell behind. Now, all eyes are on Novavax's next step: winning authorization in the U.S. Could this nudge the stock out of its slump -- and even turn it into a multibagger? Novavax reported revenue of $704 million and net income of $203 million.

  • Target misses earnings as rising costs cut into profits, stock plunges premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Target.

  • Stock futures fall after weak retail earnings affirm inflation fears

    U.S. stock futures were slightly lower ahead of the overnight session Wednesday after a weeks-long sell-off on Wall Street deepened in earlier trading as disappointing retail earnings reignited concerns about the impact of inflation.