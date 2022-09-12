Worldwide Ship Hull Inspection Services Industry to 2027 - Featuring Carisbrooke Shipping, Commercial Diving Services and IMF Technical Services Among Others

Company Logo

Global Ship Hull Inspection Services Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ship Hull Inspection Services Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this latest report the global ship hull inspection services market attained a value of around USD 12457 Million in 2021. Aided by the growing demand for new ships and operations, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2022 and 2027 to reach nearly USD 14531 Million by 2027.



Ship hull inspection services assess the damage and corrosion in the ship's hull for the ship's operators and owners and other agencies, like insurance companies and government agencies. The rising ship repair and maintenance supply chains, growing demand for new ships and operations, expanding sea routes as a result of recent economic booms, and increased vessel construction are contributing to the market's expansion.

During the forecast period, the demand for ship repair and maintenance is expected to continue to climb. Industry service providers are offering non-destructive testing in order to obtain connections from ship owners or operations, which is assisting the market's expansion. Also, the regions in shipping and maritime applications are continuing to rise as the number of key players has increased significantly, thus propelling the industry's expansion.



Ship owners, customers, government agencies, and insurance companies benefit from the advancement in ship hull inspection services, which now include fully automated ultrasonic scanning examination. This has increased the demand for ship hull inspection services and reduced the future spending on costly repairs.

Drones have recently been tried for shipping hull inspection savvies in Japan, which is a current trend. Unmanned vehicles for ship hull inspection and vessel maintenance have been developed by leading Japanese companies. The use of such equipment minimises the number of divers needed for hull surveys and repairs. In addition to that, software providers offer solutions for monitoring the condition of a ship's hull and other machinery. This has further supported in the growth of the global ship hull inspection services market.



Market Segmentation

The market report analyses the market based on segmentations such as inspection types, applications, and major regions.



Market Breakup by Inspection Type

General Corrosion / Pitting and Grooving / Coating Condition

Deformation / Fractures

Cleanliness

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Cruise Ships

Commercial Vessels

Container Ships

Naval Ships / Military Vessels

Offshore Oil and Gas Ships

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry. Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

Carisbrooke Shipping Limited

Commercial Diving Services Pte Ltd

IMF Technical Services Ltd

C-Leanship A/S

AIM Control Inspection Group of Companies

Others

