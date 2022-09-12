U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.50
    +21.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,287.00
    +123.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,667.00
    +74.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.20
    +8.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.65
    +0.86 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.10
    +7.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.39 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0133
    +0.0087 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.31
    -0.30 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1667
    +0.0080 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8540
    +0.2900 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,091.17
    +472.28 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.71
    +36.11 (+7.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.48
    +91.41 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Worldwide Ship Hull Inspection Services Industry to 2027 - Featuring Carisbrooke Shipping, Commercial Diving Services and IMF Technical Services Among Others

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Ship Hull Inspection Services Market

Global Ship Hull Inspection Services Market
Global Ship Hull Inspection Services Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ship Hull Inspection Services Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this latest report the global ship hull inspection services market attained a value of around USD 12457 Million in 2021. Aided by the growing demand for new ships and operations, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2022 and 2027 to reach nearly USD 14531 Million by 2027.

Ship hull inspection services assess the damage and corrosion in the ship's hull for the ship's operators and owners and other agencies, like insurance companies and government agencies. The rising ship repair and maintenance supply chains, growing demand for new ships and operations, expanding sea routes as a result of recent economic booms, and increased vessel construction are contributing to the market's expansion.

During the forecast period, the demand for ship repair and maintenance is expected to continue to climb. Industry service providers are offering non-destructive testing in order to obtain connections from ship owners or operations, which is assisting the market's expansion. Also, the regions in shipping and maritime applications are continuing to rise as the number of key players has increased significantly, thus propelling the industry's expansion.

Ship owners, customers, government agencies, and insurance companies benefit from the advancement in ship hull inspection services, which now include fully automated ultrasonic scanning examination. This has increased the demand for ship hull inspection services and reduced the future spending on costly repairs.

Drones have recently been tried for shipping hull inspection savvies in Japan, which is a current trend. Unmanned vehicles for ship hull inspection and vessel maintenance have been developed by leading Japanese companies. The use of such equipment minimises the number of divers needed for hull surveys and repairs. In addition to that, software providers offer solutions for monitoring the condition of a ship's hull and other machinery. This has further supported in the growth of the global ship hull inspection services market.

Market Segmentation

The market report analyses the market based on segmentations such as inspection types, applications, and major regions.

Market Breakup by Inspection Type

  • General Corrosion / Pitting and Grooving / Coating Condition

  • Deformation / Fractures

  • Cleanliness

  • Others

Market Breakup by Application

  • Cruise Ships

  • Commercial Vessels

  • Container Ships

  • Naval Ships / Military Vessels

  • Offshore Oil and Gas Ships

  • Others

Market Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry. Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

  • Carisbrooke Shipping Limited

  • Commercial Diving Services Pte Ltd

  • IMF Technical Services Ltd

  • C-Leanship A/S

  • AIM Control Inspection Group of Companies

  • Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iy8b7a

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. plans new curbs on exports of chips, chip-making tools to China: report

    The Biden administration plans to expand export restrictions for U.S. chip companies to China, according to a new report.

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.

  • Germany faces a looming threat of deindustrialisation

    Crunch time for a business model built on Russian gas and Chinese demand

  • Germany paying billions for Russian imports - stats office

    Germany imported goods from Russia valued at 2.9 billion euros ($2.95 billion) in July, according to data released on Monday, as elevated energy costs frustrated German efforts to wind down trade with Russia. The value of German imports from Russia rose by 10.2% compared to July 2021, the Federal Statistical Office said. In July, Germany imported crude oil and natural gas from Russia worth 1.4 billion euros, representing a 1.6% increase on the previous year, the office reported.

  • Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports - sources

    The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The letters, which the companies publicly acknowledged, forbade them from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors with sub-14 nanometer processes unless the sellers obtain Commerce Department licenses.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

    Also in August, Kraft Heinz recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

  • 3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil prices have been all over the map this year. Oil's next step is anyone's guess. Three oil companies that our energy contributors think look like no-brainer investments in the current environment are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Cathie Wood Has 18% of Her Money in These 3 Growth Stocks

    During tricky market conditions, it can be helpful to follow professional investors who are focused on the long term.

  • Shipping rates plunge as experts say 'unprecedented' boom has peaked

    Shipping rates have fallen sharply this year as the pandemic-induced scramble for shipping and the resulting spike in costs has peaked, according to experts.

  • European Manufacturers Reel From Russian Gas Shutoff

    The energy crisis has shut down factories, cooled furnaces and left few businesses untouched. Some factories might never reopen.

  • Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall - media

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch shareholders association VEB is threatening to take Philips to court over its handling of a global recall of respiratory machines, claiming it caused billions in losses by giving incorrect information to shareholders, Dutch paper FD reported on Monday, citing a letter the VEB sent to the company. Philips confirmed that it had received a letter from the VEB on Sunday night, but did not provide any details of its content. "We are convinced that Philips acted in the right and responsible way," Philips spokesman Steve Klink said, adding that the company was confident it could resolve the issues in a conversation with the VEB.

  • SEC seeks to seal information exposing expert witness identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a motion seeking to seal portions of the filings that contain information identifying the SEC’s expert witnesses in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs. See related article: SEC, Ripple take XRP lawsuit battle to media as well Fast facts The SEC wrote in the motion on Friday that […]

  • Oil Rises With Dollar’s Descent Countering Demand Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil wiped out an earlier decline as a slump in the dollar offset mounting concerns that global demand is weakening.Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Blackouts in EastThe global Brent benchmark rose to trade near $

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as Iranian nuclear talks appeared to hit obstacles and an embargo on Russian oil shipments loomed, with tight supply struggling to meet still robust demand. Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were offset by lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer. Global oil prices may rebound towards the end of the year as supply is expected to tighten further when a European Union embargo on Russian oil take effect on Dec. 5.

  • Russia is now offering even more discounts to India on oil

    The G7 countries are seeking India’s support to enforce a price cap on Russian oil. But Moscow seems to be a step ahead.

  • California Drought Leaving Rice Farmers Dry

    Water cuts of more than 80% for many rice farmers have triggered an acreage decline steeper than for any other major crop in the state, hurting businesses that depend on the grain.

  • How Much Can You Spend in Retirement? Answer These Questions First.

    A lot will depend on your health, how long you work, when you take Social Security and more. Here’s how small adjustments can make a big difference.

  • Pinterest's Stock Could Soar If Its Streak Ends

    Pinterest's stock is down significantly off its highs. This video explains one way it can turn things around.