The Worldwide Silicone Foley Catheter Industry is Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Silicone Foley Catheter Market, By Product Type, Application, By Distribution Channel & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global silicone foley catheter market was valued at USD 872.00 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1,169.24 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 5.03% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

Companies Mentioned

  • Cr Bard Inc.

  • Teleflex Inc.

  • Convatec Group

  • Medtronic plc

  • Medline

  • Coloplast

  • B.Braun

  • Create Medic

  • Cook Medical

  • Fuji Systems

Foley catheters, often referred to as urinary catheters, are flexible tubes that are inserted into the urethra and bladder to allow for easy urine drainage. They're considered indispensable in the urology field, since they help patients with bladder dysfunctions empty urine into urine bags and reduce urology-related complications. Foley catheters are most commonly used when a person has problems with urine release, such as urinary incontinence or urinary retention, or when a patient has had surgery on the prostate or genitals.

The key factors that drives the growth of the market includes increasing number of surgeries and increased prevalence of disorders such as urinary incontinence, BPH, kidney stones, and urethral blockage among others. Also, innovations in silicone foley catheters, which provide patients with more comfort and convenience, are also projected to drive the global silicone foley catheters market during the forecast period.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Aspects covered in this report

  • Based on product type, this market is segmented into short-term and long term foley catheter.

  • Based on application, this market is segmented into prostate gland surgery, urinary retention, urinary incontinence, and spinal cord injury.

  • Based on distribution channel, this market is segmented into hospitals, retail stores and others.

  • Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In the competitive landscape, the report studies the growth strategies adopted by the companies. Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global silicone foley catheter market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gm0yv

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-silicone-foley-catheter-industry-is-expected-to-reach-1-1-billion-by-2027--301626115.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

