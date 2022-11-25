The Worldwide Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Industry is Expected to Reach $213.6 Million by 2027 - Rising Usage of Sintered Porous Plastic Filter in Wastewater Treatment Industry is Driving Growth
Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market
Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market, by Material, by Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sintered porous plastic filters market held a market value of USD 141.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 213.6 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
193
Forecast Period
2021 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
$141.5 million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$213.6 million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
7.1%
Regions Covered
Global
The sintered porous plastic filters are particles and polymers which are fused to generate controlled pore sizes. Such a condition creates a self-supporting material for the purpose of use of different applications.
The sintered porous plastic filters industry is growing at an exceptional level owing to the rising usage in the wastewater treatment processes, and the booming use of these filters in the several sectors. The rising usage and applications of ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene and high-density polyethylene in different sectors inclines towards the high growth of the market.
On the other hand, there is a huge concern regarding the environment in relation to the usage of plastics. Such a concern is expected to hinder the growth rate of the industry to a limited extent. Nevertheless, the rising use of high-density polyethylene in sectors such as automotive, oil, gas, transportation, demands the utilization boosting the growth rate of the industry for sintered porous plastic filters.
Growth Influencers:
Growing usage of sintered porous plastic filter in wastewater treatment industry
Sintered porous plastic filters are gaining traction in different industries, including wastewater treatment. The sintered porous plastic filters possess many beneficial physical as well as structural characteristics, and are utilized in noise elimination, separation, filtration, fluid distribution, capillary core, flow limiting.
The sintered porous plastic filters aid in impurity filtration, fine filtration, as well as ultrafiltration in wastewater treatment process. The RO and EDI system security filtration in water treatment also makes potential use of sintered porous plastic filters.
Potential application from various industries
Sintered porous plastic filters have its application in several industries. The market players are invested in creating awareness related to the different beneficial properties and application of sintered porous plastic filters in sectors.
Competitive Landscape
The prominent players operating in the global sintered porous plastic filters market include Allied Group, Inc., Beltran Technologies, Inc., AMI Enterprises, Blinex Filter - Coat Pvt Ltd., GenPore, China Rainbow Porous Filters & Parts, Industrial Specialties Mfg., Inc., Lvyuan,International Polymer Engineering, Marian, Inc., Porex, Pore Technology Inc., POROYAL, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Porvair Filtration Group, and others.
The chief ten players in the market hold approximately 40% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, to sustain in the industry. For instance, AMI enterprises provide porous plastic filter material of Polypropylene, PTFE, HDPE, Cellulose Acetate, and Polystyrene, which ranges from 5 to 250 microns. Such a product aids to form hollow pipes, rods, sheets as well as joined parts of porous with a non-porous plastic and can be molded as per drawing and dimension.
The global sintered porous plastic filters market report answers questions such as:
What is the market size and forecast of the global sintered porous plastic filters market?
What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global sintered porous plastic filters market during the assessment period?
Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global sintered porous plastic filters market?
What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global sintered porous plastic filters market?
What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global sintered porous plastic filters market?
What is the market share of the leading players in the global sintered porous plastic filters market?
What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global sintered porous plastic filters market?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Framework
Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market
Chapter 3. Introduction
3.1. Material of Sintered Filters
3.1.1. Bronze
3.1.2. Stainless Steel
3.1.3. Nickel Alloy
3.1.4. HDPE powder material
3.1.5. Various Other Alloys
3.2. PEST (Political, Economic, Social, Technological) Analysis
3.2.1. Technology Maturity Curve and Adoption Analysis
Chapter 4. Overview of Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMPWE) Market
4.1. By Application (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2027
4.1.1. Filters
4.1.2. Applicators
4.1.3. Others
4.2. By Industry (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2027
4.2.1. Healthcare & Medical
4.2.2. Aerospace, Defense & Shipping
4.2.3. Oil and Gas
4.2.4. Automotive and Transportation
4.2.5. Electronics
4.2.6. Fibers and Textiles
4.2.7. Industrial and Heavy Equipment
4.2.8. Recreation and Consumer
4.2.9. Pipe and Mining
4.2.10. Material Handling
4.2.11. Water Filtration
4.2.12. Food & Beverages
4.2.13. Chemical
4.2.14. Others
4.3. Comparison of UHMWPE Porous Plastic Filters with Other Materials
4.4. Market Concentration Rate (Top 10 Players), Revenue Share (%), 2020
Chapter 5. Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Overview
5.1 Cost Outlook
5.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5.2.1. Raw Material Providers
5.2.2. Manufacturers/Producers
5.2.3. Distributors
5.2.4. End Users
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4. Market Dynamics
5.4.1. Key Trends
5.4.2. Growth Drivers
5.4.3. Challenges/ Restraints
5.5. Market Opportunity Assessment
5.6. Market Growth and Outlook
5.6.1. Market Growth Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2027
5.6.2. Pricing Analysis
5.7. Legal and Regulatory Overview
5.8. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
5.8.1. Growth Trend Shift Analysis
5.8.2. Industry Best Practices
Chapter 6. Competition Dashboard
6.1. Market Concentration Rate
6.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020
6.3. Competitor Benchmarking
Chapter 7. Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis, By Material
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (Revenue - US$)
7.2.1. Ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE)
7.2.2. High density polyethylene (HDPE)
7.2.3. Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
7.2.4. Very Low-Density Polyethylene (VLDPE)
7.2.5. Polypropylene (PP)
Chapter 8. Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis, By Application
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (Revenue - US$)
8.2.1. Filter
8.2.2. Applicators
8.2.3. Others
Chapter 9. Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis, By Region/Country
Chapter 10. North America Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis
Chapter 11. Europe Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis
Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis
Chapter 13. South America Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis
Chapter 14. Middle East & Africa Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis
Chapter 15. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
15.1. Allied Group, Inc.
15.2. AMI Enterprises
15.3. Beltran Technologies, Inc.
15.4. Blinex Filter - Coat Pvt Ltd.
15.5. China Rainbow Porous Filters & Parts
15.6. GenPore
15.7. Industrial Specialties Mfg., Inc.
15.8. International Polymer Engineering
15.9. Lvyuan
15.10. Marian, Inc.
15.11. Pore Technology Inc.
15.12. Porex
15.13. POROYAL
15.14. Porvair Filtration Group
15.15. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
