U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,040.75
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,282.00
    +71.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,864.00
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.90
    +6.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    +1.86 (+2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.70
    +8.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.38
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.59 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4200
    +0.8300 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,536.02
    -18.55 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.96
    +4.38 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.00
    +19.40 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

The Worldwide Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Industry is Expected to Reach $213.6 Million by 2027 - Rising Usage of Sintered Porous Plastic Filter in Wastewater Treatment Industry is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market

Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market
Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market, by Material, by Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sintered porous plastic filters market held a market value of USD 141.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 213.6 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

193

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$141.5 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$213.6 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.1%

Regions Covered

Global


The sintered porous plastic filters are particles and polymers which are fused to generate controlled pore sizes. Such a condition creates a self-supporting material for the purpose of use of different applications.

The sintered porous plastic filters industry is growing at an exceptional level owing to the rising usage in the wastewater treatment processes, and the booming use of these filters in the several sectors. The rising usage and applications of ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene and high-density polyethylene in different sectors inclines towards the high growth of the market.

On the other hand, there is a huge concern regarding the environment in relation to the usage of plastics. Such a concern is expected to hinder the growth rate of the industry to a limited extent. Nevertheless, the rising use of high-density polyethylene in sectors such as automotive, oil, gas, transportation, demands the utilization boosting the growth rate of the industry for sintered porous plastic filters.

Growth Influencers:

Growing usage of sintered porous plastic filter in wastewater treatment industry

Sintered porous plastic filters are gaining traction in different industries, including wastewater treatment. The sintered porous plastic filters possess many beneficial physical as well as structural characteristics, and are utilized in noise elimination, separation, filtration, fluid distribution, capillary core, flow limiting.

The sintered porous plastic filters aid in impurity filtration, fine filtration, as well as ultrafiltration in wastewater treatment process. The RO and EDI system security filtration in water treatment also makes potential use of sintered porous plastic filters.

Potential application from various industries

Sintered porous plastic filters have its application in several industries. The market players are invested in creating awareness related to the different beneficial properties and application of sintered porous plastic filters in sectors.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global sintered porous plastic filters market include Allied Group, Inc., Beltran Technologies, Inc., AMI Enterprises, Blinex Filter - Coat Pvt Ltd., GenPore, China Rainbow Porous Filters & Parts, Industrial Specialties Mfg., Inc., Lvyuan,International Polymer Engineering, Marian, Inc., Porex, Pore Technology Inc., POROYAL, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Porvair Filtration Group, and others.

The chief ten players in the market hold approximately 40% of the market share. These market players are investing in collaborations, product launches, to sustain in the industry. For instance, AMI enterprises provide porous plastic filter material of Polypropylene, PTFE, HDPE, Cellulose Acetate, and Polystyrene, which ranges from 5 to 250 microns. Such a product aids to form hollow pipes, rods, sheets as well as joined parts of porous with a non-porous plastic and can be molded as per drawing and dimension.

The global sintered porous plastic filters market report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the global sintered porous plastic filters market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global sintered porous plastic filters market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global sintered porous plastic filters market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global sintered porous plastic filters market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global sintered porous plastic filters market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the global sintered porous plastic filters market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global sintered porous plastic filters market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market

Chapter 3. Introduction
3.1. Material of Sintered Filters
3.1.1. Bronze
3.1.2. Stainless Steel
3.1.3. Nickel Alloy
3.1.4. HDPE powder material
3.1.5. Various Other Alloys
3.2. PEST (Political, Economic, Social, Technological) Analysis
3.2.1. Technology Maturity Curve and Adoption Analysis

Chapter 4. Overview of Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMPWE) Market
4.1. By Application (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2027
4.1.1. Filters
4.1.2. Applicators
4.1.3. Others
4.2. By Industry (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2027
4.2.1. Healthcare & Medical
4.2.2. Aerospace, Defense & Shipping
4.2.3. Oil and Gas
4.2.4. Automotive and Transportation
4.2.5. Electronics
4.2.6. Fibers and Textiles
4.2.7. Industrial and Heavy Equipment
4.2.8. Recreation and Consumer
4.2.9. Pipe and Mining
4.2.10. Material Handling
4.2.11. Water Filtration
4.2.12. Food & Beverages
4.2.13. Chemical
4.2.14. Others
4.3. Comparison of UHMWPE Porous Plastic Filters with Other Materials
4.4. Market Concentration Rate (Top 10 Players), Revenue Share (%), 2020

Chapter 5. Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Overview
5.1 Cost Outlook
5.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5.2.1. Raw Material Providers
5.2.2. Manufacturers/Producers
5.2.3. Distributors
5.2.4. End Users
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4. Market Dynamics
5.4.1. Key Trends
5.4.2. Growth Drivers
5.4.3. Challenges/ Restraints
5.5. Market Opportunity Assessment
5.6. Market Growth and Outlook
5.6.1. Market Growth Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2027
5.6.2. Pricing Analysis
5.7. Legal and Regulatory Overview
5.8. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
5.8.1. Growth Trend Shift Analysis
5.8.2. Industry Best Practices

Chapter 6. Competition Dashboard
6.1. Market Concentration Rate
6.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020
6.3. Competitor Benchmarking

Chapter 7. Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis, By Material
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (Revenue - US$)
7.2.1. Ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE)
7.2.2. High density polyethylene (HDPE)
7.2.3. Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
7.2.4. Very Low-Density Polyethylene (VLDPE)
7.2.5. Polypropylene (PP)

Chapter 8. Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis, By Application
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (Revenue - US$)
8.2.1. Filter
8.2.2. Applicators
8.2.3. Others

Chapter 9. Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis, By Region/Country

Chapter 10. North America Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis

Chapter 11. Europe Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis

Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis

Chapter 13. South America Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis

Chapter 14. Middle East & Africa Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market Analysis

Chapter 15. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
15.1. Allied Group, Inc.
15.2. AMI Enterprises
15.3. Beltran Technologies, Inc.
15.4. Blinex Filter - Coat Pvt Ltd.
15.5. China Rainbow Porous Filters & Parts
15.6. GenPore
15.7. Industrial Specialties Mfg., Inc.
15.8. International Polymer Engineering
15.9. Lvyuan
15.10. Marian, Inc.
15.11. Pore Technology Inc.
15.12. Porex
15.13. POROYAL
15.14. Porvair Filtration Group
15.15. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5s0gj

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings as Demand Concerns Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison,

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether rises ahead of ‘Shanghai’ upgrade, XRP climbs

    Bitcoin traded little changed Friday morning in Asia, while Ether rose amid a mixed performance by the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceutical when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs. Trading volume in TEVA looks like it has increased since May.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Panic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping Restrictions

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s streets are deserted and grocery delivery services are running out of capacity as rising Covid cases trigger lockdown-like restrictions across swathes of the Chinese capital. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe city sa

  • Luxury car exports lift UK car production

    Exports of the latest and more expensive luxury and specialist models drives growth in car production, with most heading overseas.

  • UnitedHealth Is Looking a Little Pale

    Should you worry about the slowing rally in Dow Jones price-leader and health care stock UnitedHealth Group?

  • 93% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of better than 3,600,000%. While there is a long list of reasons for Buffett's success, one of the most overlooked catalysts is portfolio concentration. Despite having more than $345 billion invested in around four dozen securities, 93% of Warren Buffett's portfolio can be traced to just four sectors.

  • Oil Pares Weekly Drop as EU Strives for Price-Cap Compromise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared a third weekly loss as the European Union weighed a higher-than-expected price cap on Russian crude and economic slowdown concerns threatened the demand outlook.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakBrent traded above $86 a

  • Keep an Eye on 3 Permian Explorers as Oil Price is Still Healthy

    Exploration and production businesses are witnessing big gains from a healthy crude price trajectory. Thus, Diamondback (FANG), Pioneer (PXD) & Matador (MTDR) are poised to gain.

  • Deutsche Bank warns of peril in borrowing from U.S. banks

    Germany's Deutsche Bank has a stark warning to European companies borrowing from U.S. lenders: They will drop you when times get tough. The caution, spelled out in an interview with Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli, is the latest escalation in a battle with U.S. banks for the business of European firms on its home turf. It comes at a time that the corporate banking unit of Germany's largest lender is seeing a resurgence in the home stretch of an extensive restructuring.

  • Twitter job cuts a concern as new EU rules kick in, EU justice head says

    Twitter's decision to shut down its Brussels office and the laying off of thousands of employees are drawing concerns on whether the company can comply with new tough European Union rules against illegal online content, EU justice chief Didier Reynders said on Thursday. Reynders, who met with Twitter representatives at the social media platform's European headquarters in Dublin, sought clarifications from the company, a European Commission official told Reuters. The new rules known as the Digital Services Act, which will apply from February 2024, require online platforms to do more to police the internet for illegal content or risk fines as much as 6% of their annual global turnover.

  • German Consumers Are Boosting the Economy. These Stocks Stand to Gain.

    It hasn’t received a lot of attention that the outlook for Germany’s economy, Europe’s largest, is considerably better than it was just a few months ago. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cut off a significant portion of the country’s national gas supplies. Energy prices spiked, and inflation shot up.

  • California Governor Accused of Playing Politics on Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Refiner PBF Energy Inc. has rejected a request from California energy regulators to testify at a hearing next week on gasoline price spikes, citing Governor Gavin Newsom’s “politicization of this issue” and failure to heed a year of warnings about the state’s fuel supply. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakA

  • Google, HP, Amazon, Cisco, Roku, Meta, Twitter, Intel: Here are the companies in the layoffs spotlight.

    From Salesforce and Beyond Meat to Snap, Lyft, and Robinhood, big names across a number of sectors have announced major layoffs in October and November

  • New CIO Wants Cisco to Be a Model for Hybrid Work

    Fletcher Previn, a veteran of IBM, aims to mold the networking-equipment company into a flexible-workplace paradigm.

  • Oil muted as price cap proposal eases supply concerns

    (Reuters) -Benchmark Brent oil edged lower on Thursday while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude held steady, hovering in sight of two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply. Brent crude futures were down 29 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.12 a barrel by 15.15 p.m. ET (2015 GMT), while U.S. WTI crude futures rose 2 cents, to $77.96. Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% on Wednesday on news the planned price cap on Russian oil could be above the current market level.

  • US Chip Embargo Has Started Taking Toll On China, Data Suggests

    China’s purchases of machines to make computer chips fell 27% last month from a year earlier as the U.S. kicked off new, sweeping sanctions to try to derail the country’s chip ambitions, Bloomberg reports. Chinese firms imported $2.4 billion worth of machinery used in semiconductor manufacturing in October, the lowest amount in more than two years after Washington broadened restrictions on selling the gear to the leading economy and importer of semiconductors. October was significantly weaker by