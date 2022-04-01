Worldwide Skin Care Products Industry to 2027 - Featuring Unilever, Avon Products and Kao Among Others

Company Logo

Global Skin Care Products Market

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global skin care products market reached a value of US$ 145.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 192.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.03% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Skin care products are used to enhance and maintain the appearance of human skin. There are a variety of products available in the market such as cleansers, toners, body lotions, oils and serums, and creams with alpha-hydroxy acids, beta-hydroxy acids, and retinol as some of their key ingredients. These products aid in regular replenishment of the dying skin cells and counter the signs of aging such as wrinkles, fines lines and age spots while maintaining the overall skin health.

The global skin care products market is highly diversified as it varies from region to region catering to a wide range of skin types present across the globe. Skin is one of the organs that receive the most damage owing to the exposure to external factors such as ultraviolet (UV) rays and pollution. Consequently, there has been an increase in the inclination among the masses towards engaging in a regular skin care regime, thus making it an integral part of personal well-being. This has led to the introduction of diversified products containing various chemical and herbal elements, aiming at the overall enhancement and maintenance of healthy skin.

Urban regions, in particular, have been a witness to increasing consumers' inclination toward various skin care products owing to rising disposable income, aggressive promotional activities, and launch of innovative products by manufacturers. Rising awareness about both skin ailments and available treatments is propelling consumers to start using skin care products quite early, thus aiding the market growth. The market is further driven by an increasing number of women preferring anti-aging products which form a crucial segment of the skin care products market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global skin care products market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, ingredient, gender and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product Type: Face Cream

Skin Brightening Cream

Anti-Aging Cream

Sun Protection Cream

Body Lotion

Mass Body Care

Premium Body Care

Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

Chemical

Natural

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Beauty Parlours and Salons

Multi Branded Retail Stores

Online

Exclusive Retail Stores

Others

Breakup by Region: Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, Avon Products Inc., L'Oral S.A., Kao Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Shiseido Company, Beiersdorf AG, Procter & Gamble and Revlon, Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global skin care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global skin care products industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global skin care products market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global skin care products industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global skin care products industry?

What is the structure of the global skin care products industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global skin care products industry?

What are the profit margins in the global skin care products industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9maqiv

