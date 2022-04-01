U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Worldwide Skin Care Products Industry to 2027 - Featuring Unilever, Avon Products and Kao Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Skin Care Products Market

Global Skin Care Products Market
Global Skin Care Products Market

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global skin care products market reached a value of US$ 145.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 192.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.03% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Skin care products are used to enhance and maintain the appearance of human skin. There are a variety of products available in the market such as cleansers, toners, body lotions, oils and serums, and creams with alpha-hydroxy acids, beta-hydroxy acids, and retinol as some of their key ingredients. These products aid in regular replenishment of the dying skin cells and counter the signs of aging such as wrinkles, fines lines and age spots while maintaining the overall skin health.

The global skin care products market is highly diversified as it varies from region to region catering to a wide range of skin types present across the globe. Skin is one of the organs that receive the most damage owing to the exposure to external factors such as ultraviolet (UV) rays and pollution. Consequently, there has been an increase in the inclination among the masses towards engaging in a regular skin care regime, thus making it an integral part of personal well-being. This has led to the introduction of diversified products containing various chemical and herbal elements, aiming at the overall enhancement and maintenance of healthy skin.

Urban regions, in particular, have been a witness to increasing consumers' inclination toward various skin care products owing to rising disposable income, aggressive promotional activities, and launch of innovative products by manufacturers. Rising awareness about both skin ailments and available treatments is propelling consumers to start using skin care products quite early, thus aiding the market growth. The market is further driven by an increasing number of women preferring anti-aging products which form a crucial segment of the skin care products market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global skin care products market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, ingredient, gender and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type: Face Cream

  • Skin Brightening Cream

  • Anti-Aging Cream

  • Sun Protection Cream

  • Body Lotion

  • Mass Body Care

  • Premium Body Care

  • Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

  • Chemical

  • Natural

Breakup by Gender:

  • Male

  • Female

  • Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Beauty Parlours and Salons

  • Multi Branded Retail Stores

  • Online

  • Exclusive Retail Stores

  • Others

Breakup by Region: Europe

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Johnson & Johnson, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, Avon Products Inc., L'Oral S.A., Kao Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Shiseido Company, Beiersdorf AG, Procter & Gamble and Revlon, Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global skin care products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global skin care products industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global skin care products market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global skin care products industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global skin care products industry?

  • What is the structure of the global skin care products industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global skin care products industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global skin care products industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Skin Care Products Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Ingredient
5.6 Market Breakup by Gender
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Face Cream
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup By Type
6.1.2.1 Skin Brightening Cream
6.1.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.2 Anti-Aging Cream
6.1.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.3 Sun Protection Cream
6.1.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Body Lotion
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup By Type
6.2.2.1 Mass Body Care
6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.2 Premium Body Care
6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.3 Others
6.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Ingredient
7.1 Chemical
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Natural
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Gender
8.1 Male
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Female
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Unisex
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Beauty Parlours and Salons
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Multi Branded Retail Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Online
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Exclusive Retail Stores
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Johnson & Johnson
15.3.2 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
15.3.3 Unilever PLC
15.3.4 Avon Products Inc.
15.3.5 L'Oral S.A.
15.3.6 Kao Corporation
15.3.7 Colgate-Palmolive Company
15.3.8 Shiseido Company
15.3.9 Beiersdorf AG
15.3.10 Procter & Gamble
15.3.11 Revlon, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9maqiv

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


