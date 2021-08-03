U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.75
    +16.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,880.00
    +159.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,976.75
    +24.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.00
    +17.10 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.32
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.69
    +0.45 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3926
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1150
    -0.1940 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,926.06
    -1,709.94 (-4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.99
    -38.91 (-4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.66
    +29.94 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Worldwide Sleep Industry to 2026 - AI for Sleep Management Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sleep market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period 2020-2026.

Several research studies and government programs help improve awareness explaining the importance of sleep in many countries.

The increasing awareness regarding sleep encourages the sales of preventive care devices such as smart bedding and other related devices. Recent developments in the market are the smartphone-based tracking and sleep management applications gaining high traction across the globe. Almost all the vendors are now producing wearable devices with smart connectivity options and are easy to use by the patients. In the era of customization, the future of the sleep aids market will be dominated by smart bedding devices which can be used as a part of smart homes. It will allow a person to personalize the lighting of their rooms based on their comfort.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the forecast period

  • Rising Awareness Towards Sleep as Health Behavior

  • Increasing Acceptance Sleep Trackers for Sleep Management

  • Growing Prevalence of Mental Illness

  • Rising changes in Lifestyle and Urbanization

The study considers the sleep market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Insights by Vendors

The smart bedding market is crowded with many vendors. Philips and ResMed lead the sleep apnea and sleep lab services market. Philips is the global leader in consumer use healthcare products and consumer electronics products. In the global sleep industry, Philips performs under the segmented sleep and respiratory care, which accounted for a revenue of USD 3.20 billion in the year 2020. Device manufacturing companies across the globe mainly dominate the industry. Key vendors are gaining growth opportunities to survive in the industry and remain competitive.

Prominent Vendors

  • Koninklijke Philips

  • ResMed

  • Natus Medical Incorporated

  • Nihon Kohden Corporation

  • Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

  • Compumedics Limited

  • Itamer Medical Ltd

  • Sleep Number Corporation

  • Merck

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Apple Inc.

  • BMC Medical Co., LTD

  • Curative Medical

  • Apex Medical Corporation

  • Cadwell Industries INC.

  • SOMNOMEDICS GMBH

  • Advanced Brain Monitoring INC.

  • Braebon Medical Corporation

  • Cleveland Medical Devices INC.

  • Eight Sleep

  • SIMBA

  • Sleepace

  • Solace Lifesciences

  • Somnox

  • Sleep Cycle

  • Withings

  • Polar Electro

  • Pzizz LTD

  • Fitbit

  • Garmin LTD

  • Rest

  • Sunovion Pharmaceuticals INC.

  • Eisai INC.

  • Sanofi

  • Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries LTD

  • Pfizer INC.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the sleep market?
2. Who are the key players in the sleep market?
3. What are the latest technological advancements in the market?
4. What are the factors driving the sleep market?
5. What is the growth of the smart bedding segment during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Indication
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Sleep Market

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advances in Wearable Devices
8.2 AI for Sleep Management
8.3 Digital Sleep Framework for Therapy Selection
8.4 Growing Demand for Natural Sleep Aids

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Lifestyle Changes & Urbanization
9.2 Awareness Toward Sleep as Health Behavior
9.3 Using Sleep Trackers for Sleep Management
9.4 Increasing Prevalence of Mental Illnesses

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Accuracy of Sleep Trackers
10.2 Side Effects of Sleep Medications
10.3 Problems with CPAP Masks

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Product Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Smart Bedding
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Smart Bedding: Geography Segmentation
12.4 Sleep Lab Services
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Sleep Lab Services: Geography Segmentation
12.5 Sleep Apnea Devices
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Sleep Apnea Devices: Geography Segmentation
12.6 Medication
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.3 Medication: Geography Segmentation
12.7 Wearable Devices
12.7.1 Market Overview
12.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.7.3 Wearable Devices: Geography Segmentation
12.8 Others
12.8.1 Market Overview
12.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.8.3 Others: Geography Segmentation

13 Indication
13.1 Market Growth Engine & Snapshot
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Insomnia
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Insomnia: Geography Segmentation
13.4 Sleep Apnea
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Sleep Apnea: Geography Segmentation
13.5 Narcolepsy
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Narcolepsy: Geography Segmentation
13.6 Restless Leg Syndrome
13.6.1 Market Overview
13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.3 Restless Leg Syndrome: Geography Segmentation
13.7 Rem Sleep Behavior Disorder
13.7.1 Market Overview
13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.7.3 Rem Sleep Behavior Disorder: Geography Segmentation
13.8 Others
13.8.1 Market Overview
13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.8.3 Others: Geographical Segmentation

14 Geography
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Geographic Overview

15 North America

16 Europe

17 APAC

18 Latin America

19 Middle East & Africa

20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Competition Overview
20.2 Market Share Analysis
20.2.1 Koninklijke Philips
20.2.2 ResMed
20.2.3 Natus Medical Incorporated
20.2.4 Nihon Kohden Corporation
20.2.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
20.2.6 Compumedics Limited
20.2.7 Itamer Medical Ltd
20.2.8 Sleep Number Corporation
20.2.9 Merck

21 Key Company Profiles
21.1 ResMed
21.1.1 Business Overview
21.1.2 ResMed in Sleep Market
21.1.3 Product Offerings
21.1.4 Key Strategies
21.1.5 Key Strengths
21.1.6 Key Opportunities
21.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
21.2.1 Business Overview
21.2.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. in Sleep Market
21.2.3 Product Offerings
21.2.4 Key Strategies
21.2.5 Key Strengths
21.2.6 Key Opportunities
21.3 Natus Medical Incorporated
21.3.1 Business Overview
21.3.2 Natus Medical Incorporated in Sleep Market
21.3.3 Product Offerings
21.3.4 Key Strategies
21.3.5 Key Strengths
21.3.6 Key Opportunities
21.4 Nihon Kohden Corporation
21.4.1 Business Overview
21.4.2 Nihon Kohden Corporation in Sleep Market
21.4.3 Product Offerings
21.4.4 Key Strategies
21.4.5 Key Strengths
21.4.6 Key Opportunities
21.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
21.5.1 Business Overview
21.5.2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in Sleep Market
21.5.3 Product Offerings
21.5.4 Key Strategies
21.5.5 Key Strengths
21.5.6 Opportunities
21.6 Compumedics Limited
21.6.1 Business Overview
21.6.2 Compumedics Limited in Sleep Market
21.6.3 Product Offerings
21.6.4 Key Strategies
21.6.5 Key Strengths
21.6.6 Key Opportunities
21.7 Itamer Medical LTD
21.7.1 Business Overview
21.7.2 Itamer Medical Ltd in Sleep market
21.7.3 Product Offerings
21.7.4 Key Strategies
21.7.5 Key Strengths
21.7.6 Key Opportunities
21.8 Merck & CO.
21.8.1 Business Overview
21.8.2 Merck & Co. in Sleep Market
21.8.3 Product Offerings
21.8.4 Key Strategies
21.8.5 Key Strengths
21.8.6 Key Opportunities
21.9 Sleep Number Corporation
21.9.1 Business Overview
21.9.2 Sleep Number Corporation in Sleep Market
21.9.3 Product Offerings
21.9.4 Key Strategies
21.9.5 Key Strengths
21.9.6 Key Opportunities

22 Other Prominent Vendors
22.1 Apple Inc.
22.1.1 Business Overview
22.1.2 Product Offerings
22.2 BMC Medical Co., LTD
22.2.1 Business Overview
22.2.2 Product Offerings
22.3 Curative Medical
22.3.1 Business Overview
22.3.2 Product Offerings
22.4 Apex Medical Corporation
22.4.1 Business Overview
22.4.2 Product Offerings
22.5 Cadwell Industries INC.
22.5.1 Business Overview
22.5.2 Product Offerings
22.6 SOMNOMEDICS GMBH
22.6.1 Business Overview
22.6.2 Product Offerings
22.7 Advanced Brain Monitoring INC.
22.7.1 Business Overview
22.7.2 Product Offerings
22.8 Braebon Medical Corporation
22.8.1 Business Overview
22.8.2 Product Offerings
22.9 Cleveland Medical Devices INC.
22.9.1 Business Overview
22.9.2 Product Overview
22.10 Eight Sleep
22.10.1 Business Overview
22.10.2 Product Offerings
22.11 SIMBA
22.11.1 Business Overview
22.11.2 Product Overview
22.12 Sleepace
22.12.1 Business Overview
22.12.2 Product Offerings
22.13 Solace Lifesciences
22.13.1 Business Overview
22.13.2 Product Offerings
22.14 Somnox
22.14.1 Business Overview
22.14.2 Product Offerings
22.15 Sleep Cycle
22.15.1 Business Overview
22.15.2 Product Offerings
22.16 Withings
22.16.1 Business Overview
22.16.2 Product Offerings
22.17 Polar Electro
22.17.1 Business Overview
22.17.2 Product Offerings
22.18 Pzizz LTD
22.18.1 Business Overview
22.18.2 Service Offerings
22.19 Fitbit
22.19.1 Business Overview
22.19.2 Product Offerings
22.20 Garmin LTD
22.20.1 Business Overview
22.20.2 Product Overview
22.21 Rest
22.21.1 Business Overview
22.21.2 Product Offerings
22.22 Sunovion Pharmaceuticals INC.
22.22.1 Business Overview
22.22.2 Product Offerings
22.23 Eisai INC.
22.23.1 Business Overview
22.23.2 Product Offerings
22.24 Sanofi
22.24.1 Business Overview
22.24.2 Product Offerings
22.25 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
22.25.1 Business Overview
22.25.2 Product Offerings
22.26 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries LTD
22.26.1 Business Overview
22.26.2 Product Offerings
22.27 Pfizer INC.
22.27.1 Business Overview
22.27.2 Product Offerings

23 Report Summary
23.1 Key Takeaways
23.2 Strategic Recommendations

24 Quantitative Summary

25 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53raco

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. McDonald's also said that masks were always mandatory for staff and customers who were not vaccinated.

  • Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

    Alibaba's results mirror those of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc in the United States, as the easing of pandemic-related restrictions has led to more consumers visiting physical stores rather than ordering online. Core commerce revenue for Alibaba rose about 35% to 180.24 billion yuan in the quarter, compared with estimates of 184.23 billion yuan. Overall, revenue rose about 34% to 205.74 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in the first quarter ended June 30, below estimates for 209.39 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • Stellantis Pumps Up Profitability Forecast in Earnings Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV raised its full-year profitability outlook substantially as strong demand and pricing carried the carmaker to much better-than-expected results for the first half.Adjusted operating income margin will be about 10% for the year, the automaker formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said Tuesday. Stellantis notched an 11.4% return in the first six months, more than double the low end of the range forecast in March.Stellantis and its biggest carmaking

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 2nd, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $40,000 would settle the markets.

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • Malls have been mistreated during the COVID-19 pandemic: Simon Property Group CEO

    Simon Property Group David Simon stands up for the malls.

  • Poshmark to Launch in India

    Poshmark’s latest expansion takes the social selling platform to a new market — and brings CEO Manish Chandra full circle, he tells WWD.

  • BMW says chip shortage, raw material prices to hit second half

    LONDON (Reuters) -BMW raised its 2021 profit forecast on Tuesday after strong quarterly results, but said the global semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw materials prices would hurt its performance in the second half of the year. BMW has been less affected by the chip shortage than some of its peers which has been attributed to its strong relations with its suppliers. "We continue to regard BMW as one of the best operators in the autos industry," Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst wrote in a client note on the results.

  • Why investors must begin to think about crypto investing from a tax perspective

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss new crypto reporting requirements in the updated infrastructure bill and what that means for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate as U.S. New Orders Slide

    Declining U.S. yields help silver gain a foot hold

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic

  • Analysis-Riding the oil price rebound: Gulf states to accelerate asset sales

    Saudi Aramco and other Gulf oil producers are following in the footsteps of Abu Dhabi with plans to raise tens of billions of dollars through sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors. The moves, in a region traditionally possessive of its refineries, power plants and pipelines, highlight the pressure on petrostates to raise funds to diversify their sources of revenue and to bolster national finances hit by a recent slump in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic. After selling a significant minority stake in its oil pipelines to foreign investors for $12.4 billion in June, Saudi Aramco is weighing selling both downstream and upstream assets, two people familiar with the matter said.

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • Andrew Napolitano Out At Fox News After Business Network Employee Alleges Sexual Harassment

    Fox News Media said it has parted ways with legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, following an associate producer’s claim of sexual harassment. The employee, John Fawcett, who works on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow, filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Supreme Court (read it here) against the network, outlining his claims against Napolitano. Fawcett also alleged […]

  • Why One Longtime Asia Investor Thinks the Reaction to China’s Crackdown Is Overblown

    Barron's spoke with Matthews Asia's Robert Horrocks about China's latest regulatory moves, the VIE structure, and what the latest moves mean for China's views on private enterprises.

  • Infineon production outages compound automotive chip supply crunch

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Chipmaker Infineon Technologies said on Tuesday that production outages at two of its plants had hit deliveries to core automotive clients, as the German car industry battles the worst supply crunch in three decades. Just as Munich-based Infineon was recovering from a winter storm that crippled its plant in Austin, Texas, a new wave of coronavirus infections forced the shutdown of one of its plants in Malaysia in June. The production outages mean that, compared to European rival STMicroelectronics, Infineon was less able in its fiscal third quarter to profit from strong demand for everything from smartphones to automobiles.