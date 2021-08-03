Worldwide Sleep Industry to 2026 - AI for Sleep Management Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sleep market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period 2020-2026.



Several research studies and government programs help improve awareness explaining the importance of sleep in many countries.



The increasing awareness regarding sleep encourages the sales of preventive care devices such as smart bedding and other related devices. Recent developments in the market are the smartphone-based tracking and sleep management applications gaining high traction across the globe. Almost all the vendors are now producing wearable devices with smart connectivity options and are easy to use by the patients. In the era of customization, the future of the sleep aids market will be dominated by smart bedding devices which can be used as a part of smart homes. It will allow a person to personalize the lighting of their rooms based on their comfort.



Rising Awareness Towards Sleep as Health Behavior

Increasing Acceptance Sleep Trackers for Sleep Management

Growing Prevalence of Mental Illness

Rising changes in Lifestyle and Urbanization

The study considers the sleep market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Insights by Vendors

The smart bedding market is crowded with many vendors. Philips and ResMed lead the sleep apnea and sleep lab services market. Philips is the global leader in consumer use healthcare products and consumer electronics products. In the global sleep industry, Philips performs under the segmented sleep and respiratory care, which accounted for a revenue of USD 3.20 billion in the year 2020. Device manufacturing companies across the globe mainly dominate the industry. Key vendors are gaining growth opportunities to survive in the industry and remain competitive.



Prominent Vendors



Koninklijke Philips

ResMed

Natus Medical Incorporated

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Compumedics Limited

Itamer Medical Ltd

Sleep Number Corporation

Merck

Other Prominent Vendors



Apple Inc.

BMC Medical Co., LTD

Curative Medical

Apex Medical Corporation

Cadwell Industries INC.

SOMNOMEDICS GMBH

Advanced Brain Monitoring INC.

Braebon Medical Corporation

Cleveland Medical Devices INC.

Eight Sleep

SIMBA

Sleepace

Solace Lifesciences

Somnox

Sleep Cycle

Withings

Polar Electro

Pzizz LTD

Fitbit

Garmin LTD

Rest

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals INC.

Eisai INC.

Sanofi

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries LTD

Pfizer INC.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the sleep market?

2. Who are the key players in the sleep market?

3. What are the latest technological advancements in the market?

4. What are the factors driving the sleep market?

5. What is the growth of the smart bedding segment during the forecast period?



Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Indication

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Sleep Market



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Advances in Wearable Devices

8.2 AI for Sleep Management

8.3 Digital Sleep Framework for Therapy Selection

8.4 Growing Demand for Natural Sleep Aids



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Lifestyle Changes & Urbanization

9.2 Awareness Toward Sleep as Health Behavior

9.3 Using Sleep Trackers for Sleep Management

9.4 Increasing Prevalence of Mental Illnesses



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 Accuracy of Sleep Trackers

10.2 Side Effects of Sleep Medications

10.3 Problems with CPAP Masks



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Product Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Smart Bedding

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Smart Bedding: Geography Segmentation

12.4 Sleep Lab Services

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Sleep Lab Services: Geography Segmentation

12.5 Sleep Apnea Devices

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5.3 Sleep Apnea Devices: Geography Segmentation

12.6 Medication

12.6.1 Market Overview

12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.6.3 Medication: Geography Segmentation

12.7 Wearable Devices

12.7.1 Market Overview

12.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.7.3 Wearable Devices: Geography Segmentation

12.8 Others

12.8.1 Market Overview

12.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.8.3 Others: Geography Segmentation



13 Indication

13.1 Market Growth Engine & Snapshot

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Insomnia

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Insomnia: Geography Segmentation

13.4 Sleep Apnea

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Sleep Apnea: Geography Segmentation

13.5 Narcolepsy

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Narcolepsy: Geography Segmentation

13.6 Restless Leg Syndrome

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Restless Leg Syndrome: Geography Segmentation

13.7 Rem Sleep Behavior Disorder

13.7.1 Market Overview

13.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.7.3 Rem Sleep Behavior Disorder: Geography Segmentation

13.8 Others

13.8.1 Market Overview

13.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.8.3 Others: Geographical Segmentation



14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Geographic Overview

15 North America

16 Europe

17 APAC

18 Latin America

19 Middle East & Africa

20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview

20.2 Market Share Analysis

20.2.1 Koninklijke Philips

20.2.2 ResMed

20.2.3 Natus Medical Incorporated

20.2.4 Nihon Kohden Corporation

20.2.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

20.2.6 Compumedics Limited

20.2.7 Itamer Medical Ltd

20.2.8 Sleep Number Corporation

20.2.9 Merck



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 ResMed

21.1.1 Business Overview

21.1.2 ResMed in Sleep Market

21.1.3 Product Offerings

21.1.4 Key Strategies

21.1.5 Key Strengths

21.1.6 Key Opportunities

21.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

21.2.1 Business Overview

21.2.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. in Sleep Market

21.2.3 Product Offerings

21.2.4 Key Strategies

21.2.5 Key Strengths

21.2.6 Key Opportunities

21.3 Natus Medical Incorporated

21.3.1 Business Overview

21.3.2 Natus Medical Incorporated in Sleep Market

21.3.3 Product Offerings

21.3.4 Key Strategies

21.3.5 Key Strengths

21.3.6 Key Opportunities

21.4 Nihon Kohden Corporation

21.4.1 Business Overview

21.4.2 Nihon Kohden Corporation in Sleep Market

21.4.3 Product Offerings

21.4.4 Key Strategies

21.4.5 Key Strengths

21.4.6 Key Opportunities

21.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

21.5.1 Business Overview

21.5.2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in Sleep Market

21.5.3 Product Offerings

21.5.4 Key Strategies

21.5.5 Key Strengths

21.5.6 Opportunities

21.6 Compumedics Limited

21.6.1 Business Overview

21.6.2 Compumedics Limited in Sleep Market

21.6.3 Product Offerings

21.6.4 Key Strategies

21.6.5 Key Strengths

21.6.6 Key Opportunities

21.7 Itamer Medical LTD

21.7.1 Business Overview

21.7.2 Itamer Medical Ltd in Sleep market

21.7.3 Product Offerings

21.7.4 Key Strategies

21.7.5 Key Strengths

21.7.6 Key Opportunities

21.8 Merck & CO.

21.8.1 Business Overview

21.8.2 Merck & Co. in Sleep Market

21.8.3 Product Offerings

21.8.4 Key Strategies

21.8.5 Key Strengths

21.8.6 Key Opportunities

21.9 Sleep Number Corporation

21.9.1 Business Overview

21.9.2 Sleep Number Corporation in Sleep Market

21.9.3 Product Offerings

21.9.4 Key Strategies

21.9.5 Key Strengths

21.9.6 Key Opportunities



22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Apple Inc.

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Product Offerings

22.2 BMC Medical Co., LTD

22.2.1 Business Overview

22.2.2 Product Offerings

22.3 Curative Medical

22.3.1 Business Overview

22.3.2 Product Offerings

22.4 Apex Medical Corporation

22.4.1 Business Overview

22.4.2 Product Offerings

22.5 Cadwell Industries INC.

22.5.1 Business Overview

22.5.2 Product Offerings

22.6 SOMNOMEDICS GMBH

22.6.1 Business Overview

22.6.2 Product Offerings

22.7 Advanced Brain Monitoring INC.

22.7.1 Business Overview

22.7.2 Product Offerings

22.8 Braebon Medical Corporation

22.8.1 Business Overview

22.8.2 Product Offerings

22.9 Cleveland Medical Devices INC.

22.9.1 Business Overview

22.9.2 Product Overview

22.10 Eight Sleep

22.10.1 Business Overview

22.10.2 Product Offerings

22.11 SIMBA

22.11.1 Business Overview

22.11.2 Product Overview

22.12 Sleepace

22.12.1 Business Overview

22.12.2 Product Offerings

22.13 Solace Lifesciences

22.13.1 Business Overview

22.13.2 Product Offerings

22.14 Somnox

22.14.1 Business Overview

22.14.2 Product Offerings

22.15 Sleep Cycle

22.15.1 Business Overview

22.15.2 Product Offerings

22.16 Withings

22.16.1 Business Overview

22.16.2 Product Offerings

22.17 Polar Electro

22.17.1 Business Overview

22.17.2 Product Offerings

22.18 Pzizz LTD

22.18.1 Business Overview

22.18.2 Service Offerings

22.19 Fitbit

22.19.1 Business Overview

22.19.2 Product Offerings

22.20 Garmin LTD

22.20.1 Business Overview

22.20.2 Product Overview

22.21 Rest

22.21.1 Business Overview

22.21.2 Product Offerings

22.22 Sunovion Pharmaceuticals INC.

22.22.1 Business Overview

22.22.2 Product Offerings

22.23 Eisai INC.

22.23.1 Business Overview

22.23.2 Product Offerings

22.24 Sanofi

22.24.1 Business Overview

22.24.2 Product Offerings

22.25 Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

22.25.1 Business Overview

22.25.2 Product Offerings

22.26 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries LTD

22.26.1 Business Overview

22.26.2 Product Offerings

22.27 Pfizer INC.

22.27.1 Business Overview

22.27.2 Product Offerings



23 Report Summary

23.1 Key Takeaways

23.2 Strategic Recommendations



24 Quantitative Summary

25 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53raco

