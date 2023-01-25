U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

Worldwide Slide Stainers Industry to 2029 - Featuring Roche, Hardy Diagnostics, General Data and BioGenex Among Others

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slide Stainers Market Analysis by Technology, by Product, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising healthcare costs, an increasing geriatric population, a rise in chronic disease prevalence, and increasing laboratory automation are some of the primary market drivers.

However, the excise duty implementation by the US Government is expected to restrain the market growth.

Regional Markets

In 2021, North America had the greatest share of the market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The huge proportion of the North American slide stainers market may be attributed to the region's well-developed healthcare system, convenient access to technologically sophisticated instruments, and the presence of major important players.

The application of excise tax by the US government is projected to impede market growth throughout the projection period. However, a lack of qualified technicians and product recalls are projected to limit market growth throughout the projection period.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players operating in the slide stainers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck Group (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), Hardy Diagnostics (US). General Data Company (US), BioGenex (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Agilent (US), and Danaher (US).

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including technology, product, and end-user from 2022-2029.

Technology (Revenue, USD Million)

  • Cytology

  • Hematoxylin, and Eosin

  • Hematology

  • Immunohistochemistry

  • Microbiology

  • In Situ Hybridization

  • Special Stains

Product (Revenue, USD Million)

  • Consumables & Accessories

  • Equipment

  • Reagents

End User (Revenue, USD Million)

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

  • Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

  • Academic and Research Institutes

  • Other End Users

By Region (Revenue, USD Million)

North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of APAC

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • GCC

  • Rest of MEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyiuf8-stainers?w=12

