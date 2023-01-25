Worldwide Slide Stainers Industry to 2029 - Featuring Roche, Hardy Diagnostics, General Data and BioGenex Among Others
Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slide Stainers Market Analysis by Technology, by Product, by End User, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rising healthcare costs, an increasing geriatric population, a rise in chronic disease prevalence, and increasing laboratory automation are some of the primary market drivers.
However, the excise duty implementation by the US Government is expected to restrain the market growth.
Regional Markets
In 2021, North America had the greatest share of the market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The huge proportion of the North American slide stainers market may be attributed to the region's well-developed healthcare system, convenient access to technologically sophisticated instruments, and the presence of major important players.
The application of excise tax by the US government is projected to impede market growth throughout the projection period. However, a lack of qualified technicians and product recalls are projected to limit market growth throughout the projection period.
Competitor Insights
Some of the key players operating in the slide stainers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck Group (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), Hardy Diagnostics (US). General Data Company (US), BioGenex (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Agilent (US), and Danaher (US).
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including technology, product, and end-user from 2022-2029.
Technology (Revenue, USD Million)
Cytology
Hematoxylin, and Eosin
Hematology
Immunohistochemistry
Microbiology
In Situ Hybridization
Special Stains
Product (Revenue, USD Million)
Consumables & Accessories
Equipment
Reagents
End User (Revenue, USD Million)
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
Academic and Research Institutes
Other End Users
By Region (Revenue, USD Million)
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
GCC
Rest of MEA
