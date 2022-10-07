The Worldwide Slide Stainers Industry is Projected to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Global Slide Stainers Market

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Slide Stainers Market by Product (Reagent (Stains, Probes, ABS), Equipment (Automated, Manual)), Technology (H&E, IHC, ISH, Cytology), Application (Disease Diagnosis (Cancer) Research), End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global slide stainers market is valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027.

The reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainer market in 2021

The slide stainer market by product is further segmented into the slide stainer market is segmented into reagents & kits, equipment, and consumables & accessories. The reagents & kits dominated the slide stainer products with the high usage of the reagent & kits in the diagnosis and research of various diseases such as cancer, infections and other chronic conditions. The lung pathology-related diagnosis and research-related studies have increased the volume of slide staining.

The hematoxyline & eosin segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainer market in 2021

The slide stainer market by technology is further segmented into the slide stainer market is segmented into hematoxylin & eosin, immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, cytology, microbiology, hematology, and special staining. The hematoxylin & eosin dominated the slide stainer products. Hematoxylin & eosin is the most used slide staining technique used for the diagnosis and research of cancer, infectious, and other chronic diseases.

The disease diagnosis application segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period

Based on application, the slide stainer market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. In 2021, the disease diagnosis application accounted for the largest share of the slide stainer market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The increasing cases of cancer, such as breast cancer, gastric cancer, lymphoma, etc., and infections. The prevalence of cancer and various infections is rising, which has boosted the growth rate of the application segment.

Hospitals & diagnostics centers segment accounted for the largest share of end-users of the slide stainer market in 2021

The end-user segment of the slide stainer market is further segmented into hospitals and diagnostics centers, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end-users. The dominant share was accounted for by the hospitals and diagnostics centers segment in 2021, which was driven by the high volume of cancer slide staining due to the cancer biopsies, diagnosis and research. Also, the high burden of infections such as COVID-19 and their diagnosis have promoted the segment of the slide stainer end-users.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market for slide stainer

In 2021, the slide stainer market was further divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America region ruled the market in 2021, followed by Europe. Although, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027, with the improving healthcare infrastructure, medical investments, vast patient base of geriatric patients and increasing cases of cancer, infections and other chronic complications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Slide Stainer Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific Slide Stainer Market: by Application and Country (2021)

4.3 Geographic Mix: Slide Stainer Market

4.4 Slide Stainer Market: Geographic Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.1.2 Recommendations for Cancer Screening

5.2.1.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

5.2.1.4 Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Chronic and Infectious Disease Prevalence

5.2.1.5 Growing Number of Private Diagnostic Centers Globally

5.2.1.6 Increasing Automation in Laboratories

5.2.1.7 Increasing Use of AI in Histopathology

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Equipment Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High-Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Clinical Trials Pertaining to Cancer Drugs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Knowledgeable and Skilled Technicians

5.2.4.2 Product Recalls

5.2.4.3 Availability of Refurbished Equipment

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.5 Threat of Substitutes

5.7 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.7.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.7.2 Buying Criteria

5.8 Regulatory Landscape

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

5.11 Pricing Analysis

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.13 Ecosystem Analysis

5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

6 Slide Stainer Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents and Kits

6.2.1 Stains

6.2.1.1 Staining is Extensively Used in Diagnosis and Research of Carcinoma Tissue Samples

6.2.2 Blocking Sera and Reagents

6.2.2.1 Blocking Sera and Reagents Prevent Nonspecific Binding and Reduce Background Noise

6.2.3 Diluents and Buffers

6.2.3.1 Diluents and Buffers are Used for IHC Workflow Optimization

6.2.4 Mounting Media, Fixative Reagents, and Embedding Media

6.2.4.1 Fixative Reagents are Used to Immobilize Antigens and Retain Cellular and Subcellular Structures

6.2.5 Probes

6.2.5.1 Probes are Widely Used in ISH

6.2.6 Antibodies

6.2.6.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer to Drive Segment Growth

6.3 Equipment

6.3.1 Automated and Semi-Automated Slide Stainers

6.3.1.1 High-Throughput Efficacy and Accuracy of Staining Biological Samples Driving Segment Growth

6.3.2 Manual Slide Staining Sets

6.3.2.1 Low Cost of Manual Staining Sets to Drive Segment Growth

6.4 Consumables and Accessories

7 Slide Stainer Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Disease Diagnostics

7.2.1 Breast Cancer

7.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Breast Cancer to Drive Segment Growth

7.2.2 Gastric Cancer

7.2.2.1 Growing Prevalence of and Increasing Research on Gastric Cancer to Drive Segment Growth

7.2.3 Lymphoma

7.2.3.1 IHC and Biopsy are Preferable Tests to Diagnose Lymphoma

7.2.4 Prostate Cancer

7.2.4.1 IHC Tests are Used to Identify Prostate Cancer

7.2.5 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

7.2.5.1 IHC Helps Analyze Adenocarcinoma and Squamous Carcinoma of Lungs Through Staining of Antibodies

7.2.6 Other Diseases

7.3 Medical Research

7.3.1 Wide Use of Tissue Biopsy and Slide Staining in Drug Development to Drive Segment Growth

8 Slide Stainer Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hematoxylin & Eosin (H&E)

8.2.1 Wide Use of H&E for Staining Various Biological Samples Driving Segment Growth

8.3 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

8.3.1 Automation of IHC Techniques Driving Segment Growth

8.4 In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

8.4.1 Emerging ISH Staining Techniques such as FISH and CISH Driving Segment Growth

8.5 Cytology

8.5.1 Wide Use of Cytology for Cancer Studies Driving Segment Growth

8.6 Microbiology

8.6.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Driving Segment Growth

8.7 Hematology

8.7.1 Increasing Prevalence of Hematology Disorders Driving Segment Growth

8.8 Special Staining

8.8.1 Special Staining is Used Where Routine H&E Techniques Cannot Provide Needed Information

9 Slide Stainer Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

9.2.1 Number of Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Increasing in Several Countries

9.3 Academic and Research Institutes

9.3.1 Increasing Investments for Research on Disease Diagnosis Driving Segment Growth

9.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.4.1 Increasing Research on Drug Discovery to Drive Segment Growth

9.5 Other End-users

10 Slide Stainer Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Revenue Share Analysis

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Pervasive Players

11.5.3 Emerging Leaders

11.5.4 Participants

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix for SMEs/Start-Ups

11.6.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.2 Responsive Companies

11.6.3 Starting Blocks

11.6.4 Dynamic Companies

11.7 Company Footprint Analysis

11.7.1 Regional Footprint of Companies

11.7.2 Product Footprint of Companies

11.7.3 Overall Footprint of Companies

11.8 Competitive Benchmarking

11.9 Competitive Scenario

11.9.1 Product Launches/Approvals

11.9.2 Deals

11.9.3 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.1.2 Danaher

12.1.3 PHC Holdings Corporation

12.1.4 Merck KGaA

12.1.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.1.6 Abcam PLC

12.1.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.1.8 Siemens Healthineers AG

12.1.9 Sakura Finetek Japan Co. Ltd.

12.1.10 Biocare Medical, LLC

12.1.11 Hardy Diagnostics

12.1.12 General Data Company, Inc.

12.1.13 ELITechGroup

12.1.14 BioGenex

12.1.15 Histo-Line Laboratories

12.1.16 SLEE Medical GmbH

12.1.17 Amos Scientific Pty. Ltd.

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 MEDITE Medical GmbH

12.2.2 CellPath Ltd.

12.2.3 Diapath S.p.A.

12.2.4 Bio SB, Inc.

12.2.5 Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

12.2.6 Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

12.2.7 Diagnostic BioSystems, Inc.

12.2.8 Dakewe Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

12.2.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

13 Appendix

