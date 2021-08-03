U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.25
    +15.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,862.00
    +141.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,985.75
    +33.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.00
    +14.10 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.85
    +0.59 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.15 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    +0.62 (+3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3913
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1500
    -0.1590 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,547.60
    -969.62 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.27
    -25.63 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.22
    +20.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Worldwide Small Wind Turbine Industry to 2026 - Vertical Axis Wind Turbine to Witness Moderate Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Wind Turbine Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The small wind turbine market is in a declining phase and is expected to decline at a CAGR of less than 1% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026, reaching a value of USD 187.2 million down by 2026 from USD 191.53 million, in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the growth of the market due to a decrease in energy consumption in countries around the globe, the slowdown in the economic growth of almost all major economies, and disruption of the supply chain. Factors, such as rising environmental concerns and demand from off-grid applications are expected to drive the market. Also, advancements in technology leading to wind turbine manufacturing cost reduction and increase in efficiency have been a major factor for the growth of the small wind turbine market. However, the increasing adoption of alternative energy sources for small-scale renewable development, such as rooftop solar, and small-scale bioenergy facilities are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vertical axis wind turbine is expected to witness a decent amount of growth compared to the horizontal type in the small wind turbine market, owing to the rising popularity of the same in the residential sector, especially in emerging markets, such as China, Brazil, and India.

The emerging markets in Africa and South America offer a robust business opportunity for the small wind power business, as countries, including Brazil, South Africa, and Chile, are on the cusp of development, and there is an increased demand for electricity, which is expected to provide market opportunities for small wind turbine in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market's growth with majority of the demand coming from countries, such as the China and India.

Key Market Trends

Vertical Axis Wind Turbine to Witness Moderate Growth

  • Small Wind turbines offer the benefits of modern electricity services to households that had no access to electricity, reducing electricity costs on islands and in other remote locations that are dependent on oil-fired generation, as well as enabling residents and small businesses to generate their own electricity.

  • Vertical axis wind turbines have the main rotor shaft arranged vertically. This gives higher structural stability to the wind turbines, which are generally placed nearby the densely populated area and reduce the risk of accidents.

  • The vertical axis wind turbines (VAWTs) are becoming popular, especially in the residential sector. Although VAWTs are not as common as horizontal axis wind turbines (HAWT) due to lesser efficiency, VAWTs are quite suitable for deployment at residential sites. Apart from residential use, the VAWTs are also used to power street lights, as they are relatively compact and visually appealing.

  • Additionally, the vertical axis wind turbines eliminate the requirement of a directional positioning system, as compared to the horizontal positioning system. Which reduces the requirement of complex instruments while also, reducing the overall cost.

  • With the technological advancements and the wind turbine manufacturing costs declining significantly, in recent years, the adoption of vertical axis wind turbines is expected to increase in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Moderate Growth

  • Asia-Pacific has dominated the wind power generation market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years as well. The region holds vast potential for the expansion of the small wind turbine market, notably in the form of off-grid and residential-scale small wind turbines.

  • Asia-Pacific accounted for over 36% of global wind energy generation, amounting to 514.3 terawatt-hours in 2019. The government of China has been encouraging the deployment of small wind power (SWP) technologies, since the early 1980s, and it is one of the few emerging economies to actively develop in this sector.

  • Moreover, various government initiatives, such as incentives and energy-saving certificates by the governments in India, China, Malaysia, and Thailand, are also expected to encourage commercial units to adapt to power generation from small wind turbines during the forecast period.

  • One such policy is the "National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy" introduced by the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in 2018. This policy essentially aims at establishing a structure based on which large-scale wind-solar hybrid power projects can be promoted.

  • With the rising pollution concerns across the world due to industrialization, especially in Asia-Pacific, the regional wind power generation has gained considerable momentum. The region has become one of the largest producers of wind energy including small wind energy

  • Therefore, Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to dominate the market due to an increase in demand for energy in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The small wind power market is moderately fragmented. Some of the major players operating in the market include Northern Power Systems Inc., Bergey Wind Power Co., SD Wind Energy, Xzeres Wind Corp., and Ryse Energy.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

  • The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

  • 3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2026
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Investment Opportunities
4.6 Market Dynamics
4.6.1 Drivers
4.6.2 Restraints
4.7 Supply Chain Analysis
4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Axis Type
5.1.1 Horizontal Axis Wind Turbine
5.1.2 Vertical Axis Wind Turbine
5.2 Application
5.2.1 On-grid
5.2.2 Off-grid
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd
6.3.2 Bergey Wind Power Co.
6.3.3 City Windmills Holdings PLC
6.3.4 Fortis Wind
6.3.5 SD Wind Energy
6.3.6 Kliux Energies
6.3.7 Northern Power Systems Inc.
6.3.8 Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd
6.3.9 Xzeres Wind Corp.
6.3.10 Ryse Energy

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7goywx

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 4 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector offers plenty of lucrative investment options: Here are some stocks you'd want to buy now.

  • Check out these generous tax credits for energy- saving equipment at home — and there are no income limits

    The federal income tax rules are constantly changing. Here’s updated information on tax-saving credits for installing energy-efficient equipment for your home. You can still claim a federal income-tax credit for expenditures to buy and install qualifying energy-saving solar equipment for your home.

  • BP ups dividend and announces $1.4bn buyback as profits recover

    BP made a profit of $7.8bn in the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss of $21.2bn in the first half of 2020.

  • Poshmark to Launch in India

    Poshmark’s latest expansion takes the social selling platform to a new market — and brings CEO Manish Chandra full circle, he tells WWD.

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • Why investors must begin to think about crypto investing from a tax perspective

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss new crypto reporting requirements in the updated infrastructure bill and what that means for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • 7 Desalination Stocks to Fix California's Once-in-1000-Years Drought

    Seven years ago in this space, I profiled the drought that was baking California (and the companies working to combat it). It was California's worst drought in 500 years, experts said at the time. Things have gotten so bad that California's State Water Resources Control Board may vote on Aug. 3 to cut off water access to Central Valley farmers.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 2nd, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $40,000 would settle the markets.

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Rocket Mortgage rolls out new refinance loan as part of push into solar energy

    The new refinance loans are aimed at homeowners who used financing to purchase solar panels for their homes.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty rate increases after 8 weeks of decline

    Bitcoin’s mining difficulty rate – a measure of how hard it is for a miner to successfully hash a BTC – has increased by 6%, marking the first difficulty hike in eight weeks.

  • Cloud infrastructure market kept growing in Q2, reaching $42B

    The same could be said for the cloud infrastructure market, which just keeps growing, with little sign of slowing down any time soon. Synergy Research reports that the revenue grew at a speedy 39% clip, the fourth consecutive quarter that it has increased. AWS led the way per usual, but Microsoft continued growing at a rapid pace and Google also kept the momentum going.

  • Infineon held back by tight supply, COVID hit to Asian output

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German chipmaker Infineon Technologies said on Tuesday it was battling extreme tightness in its markets as the latest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts production in Asia and inventories hit all-time lows. Results for the fiscal third quarter at the leading supplier of chips to the automotive industry reflected those strains, with quarterly revenue growth of 1% lagging analyst expectations even as profit margins widened. Shares fell 3.2% in pre-market trading as Infineon's results lagged a stronger showing at Franco-Italian rival STMicroelectronics, which last week raised its outlook on high demand and improved pricing power.

  • Coal-Reliant South Africa Is Turning to Gas Power

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- Power failures have become routine in South Africa. At the same time, the country wants to wean itself off the coal that generates more than 80% of its electricity and makes it the world’s ­12th‑biggest source of greenhouse gases.Most of South Africa’s power stations are near the end of their lives. An average of about 1,000 megawatts of capacity is set to be decommissioned annually over the next decade, which presents an ideal opportunity to begin overhauling the energy s

  • Wary Steelmakers Give Legs to Metal’s Rally as Buyers Reel

    (Bloomberg) -- The record rally in steel has further to run as U.S. producers vow not to get burned again by ramping up too fast.Prices for hot-rolled coil futures in the U.S. have surged more than 80% in 2021, the best start to a year in records going back to 2009 and eclipsing gains in other all major commodities. Prices touched an all-time high last week. Despite customer pleas for more metal, steelmakers that paid steep costs to shut down furnaces in the pandemic have yet to announce new pla

  • Summer heat hasn’t melted these squirrels, Texas experts say. They’re just ‘splooting’

    “As temperatures rise don’t be surprised if incidences of splooting increase in your area.”

  • George Clooney Is Helping Locals Near Lake Como Recover After Devastating Flooding

    "It's much worse than I thought," George Clooney said in a video while talking with a state-run television station in Italy

  • Jumpy investors brace for next shoe to drop in China regulatory crackdown

    China's technology and chip sectors came under fresh selling pressure on Tuesday after state media attacked the country's largest social media and video game firm, Tencent Holdings Ltd, and regulators said they are launching an investigation into chip distributors in the auto industry. The broadside comes days after the securities regulator and state media sought to soothe investor fears over the pace and breadth of market reform.

  • When Will Fall Foliage Peak? Here’s What to Expect for Leaf-Peeping Season This Year

    Because it’s never too early to get excited for fall! 🍂

  • MGA Thermal raises $8M AUD led by Main Sequence for its modular energy storage blocks

    MGA Thermal wants to help utility companies transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources with shoebox-sized thermal energy storage blocks. This gives utility providers the ability to store large amounts of energy and have it ready to dispatch even when weather conditions aren’t ideal for generating solar or wind power. The modular blocks also make it easier to convert infrastructure, like coal-fired power plants, into grid-scale energy storage.