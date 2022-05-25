U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.41
    +41.93 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,150.56
    +221.94 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,451.01
    +186.56 (+1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.32
    +39.50 (+2.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.73
    +0.96 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.50
    -11.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    -0.0048 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2574
    +0.0042 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2770
    +0.4480 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,708.46
    +332.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.78
    -10.22 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

The Worldwide Smart City Industry is Expected to Reach $2.8 Trillion by 2026

·4 min read

DUBLIN, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart City Market (By Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global smart city market is anticipated to reach US$2.86 trillion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 20.64% during the period spanned 2022-2026.

Growth in the market was supported by factors such as increasing technology spending on smart city initiatives, rising global urbanization and surging infrastructural investment. Growing adoption of artificial intelligence is likely to act as a key trend for the market, opposed by rise in privacy & security concerns over IoT that would impose challenges on the market.

The global smart city market can be segmented as follows: governance & education, energy, healthcare, security, infrastructure, building and mobility. The dominant share of the global smart city market in 2020 was held by governance & education system, followed by energy, healthcare, security, infrastructure, building and mobility segment.

The global smart city market on the basis of geography can be segmented into the following segments: the US, Western Europe, China, Asia Pacific (ex. China & Japan) and Japan. In 2020, the largest share of the market was held by the US, which was followed by Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific (ex. China & Japan). Factors such as increasing economic development, rising investments by governmental authorities and upsurge in urbanization helped in supporting US smart city market growth.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global smart city market with potential impact of COVID-19

  • The major regional markets (the US, Western Europe, China, Asia Pacific (ex. China & Japan) and Japan) have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The company profiles of leading players (Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Siemens, IBM Corporation, General Electric and Schneider Electric) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

  • Smart City Developers

  • Raw Material Suppliers

  • Consulting Firms

  • Investment Banks

  • Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Market Analysis
3.1 Global Smart City Market by Value
3.2 Global Smart City Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Smart City Market by Application
3.3.1 Global Smart Governance & Education Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Smart Governance & Education Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Smart Energy Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Smart Energy Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Smart Healthcare Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Smart Healthcare Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 Global Smart Security Market by Value
3.3.8 Global Smart Security Market Forecast by Value
3.3.9 Global Smart Infrastructure Market by Value
3.3.10 Global Smart Infrastructure Market Forecast by Value
3.3.11 Global Smart Building Market by Value
3.3.12 Global Smart Building Market Forecast by Value
3.3.13 Global Smart Mobility Market by Value
3.3.14 Global Smart Mobility Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Smart City Market by Region

4. Regional Market

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Rise in Technology Spending on Smart City Initiatives
5.1.2 Surging Urbanization
5.1.3 Upsurge in Infrastructure Investment
5.1.4 Increasing Applicability of Internet of Things (IoT)
5.1.5 Rising Acceptance of Smart Transportation
5.1.6 Growing Environmental Concerns
5.1.7 Better Living and Global Competition
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
5.2.2 Policies for Overcoming Skill Gaps
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Rise in Privacy & Security Concerns Over Internet of Things (IoT)
5.3.2 Need for Huge Initial Investments

6 Company Profiles
6.1 Cisco Systems
6.1.1 Business Overview
6.2 IBM Corporation
6.2.1 Business Overview
6.3 Microsoft Corporation
6.3.1 Business Overview
6.4 Schneider Electric
6.4.1 Business Overview
6.5 General Electric
6.5.1 Business Overview
6.6 Siemens
6.6.1 Business Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vtw6ta

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-smart-city-industry-is-expected-to-reach-2-8-trillion-by-2026--301555288.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia stock in focus ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs discusses what to expect from Nvidia earnings.

  • Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Why Tesla Stock Raced Higher Today

    Cathie Wood is buying more shares of the EV maker -- and you might want to, too, based on this battery news.

  • Strong insider buying suggests a 15% rally in the S&P 500 from here

    One of the troubling things about this market downturn is that as brutal as it got, corporate insiders never showed much interest in their discounted stocks. Using history as a guide, the S&P 500 (SPX) the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) stand to advance 15%-20% over the next three months. “Quality” means buying by insiders with strong records, buying by executives over directors who are further from the business, and bullish formations like cluster buys.

  • Why Costco Stock Could Pop Tomorrow

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) might fall into that category. Its stock price has fallen along with the market this year, and last week it plunged after other retailers posted disappointing first-quarter results. Both Target and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) were caught off guard by rapid changes in consumer spending habits.

  • Better Buy Ahead of FDA Meetings: Moderna vs. Novavax

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) both delivered major returns for investors in the early days of the coronavirus vaccine race. Moderna's vaccine entered the market in December of 2020. Novavax's vaccine began winning authorizations a year later -- but isn't yet approved in the United States.

  • Wall Street Says This Software Name Is Set to Double

    Stocks for cloud-computing companies, which sell software and services linked to remote data centers via the internet, have experienced a horrible start to 2022. While the Nasdaq Composite Index is down nearly 30% year to date, many cloud stocks have fallen much lower. The company provides cloud-based enterprise data warehouse (EDW) services to its customers.

  • Why Kohl's Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) were jumping today as the struggling department store chain took the next step in selling itself, with some potential offers reportedly ranging up to $62 a share. Reuters reported this morning that many of the potential bidders were considering lowering their buyout offer price given market conditions amid the pullback in retail stocks last week and the broad market this year. Among the bidders are Sycamore Partners, Franchise Group, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management (the mall REITs that took over JCPenney), and Acacia Research, which had offered $64/share for Kohl's back in January, though that offer was rejected.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Plunging Today

    Shares of cruise line stocks plunged in trading on Tuesday as the market continues to grapple with economic uncertainty. Industry giant Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) was down as much as 11.3% in trading today, Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) fell 10%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 11.8%. The news continues to be murky at best with companies warning of slowing sales in a variety of sectors, consumers experiencing inflation, and the Federal Reserve continuing to indicate that it will keep raising interest rates.

  • Bank of America CEO: ‘The American consumer is very strong’

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, about rising inflation and the American consumer.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 28% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 17% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, like those under $10, which offer both learning opportunities and huge upside potential. However, in evaluati

  • What Palantir's Stock-Based Compensation Means For You

    Data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been one of the most interesting stocks on Wall Street since it went public due to its mysterious nature, ties to the U.S government, and eccentric CEO Alex Karp. Stock-based compensation is common practice for technology companies like Palantir, and there's often a surge of it when these companies first go public. Palantir has given employees more than $700 million in stock over the past year alone.

  • Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 77x Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) may be sending very bearish signals at the...

  • Costco's in a Bind, but Here's Why It Could Be Cut Loose

    Retail stalwarts like Walmart and Target reported significant drops in profitability due to increased costs on freight, labor, and supply-chain disruption. Bulk retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) reports in the coming days, and investors seemingly are pricing in bad news; the stock is down more than 20% over the past month. Costco is likely to talk about significant cost increases throughout its business when it reports earnings for the third quarter of its fiscal 2022.

  • Better Tech Dividend Stock: AT&T vs. Cisco

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) are generally regarded as conservative income investments rather than high-growth plays. AT&T still pays a forward dividend yield of 5.4% following its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), and Cisco pays a forward yield of 3.5%. Should investors buy either of these blue chip tech stocks as defensive plays against inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds?

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares had been on a bit of a roll over the last two weeks, but that run just hit a wall. Yesterday's drop came after a Chinese competitor provided its quarterly report Monday and its president warned that the second quarter has become more challenging. Nio shares continued to fall in reaction early today, lower by as much as nearly 4%.

  • Stocks edge higher as investors await Fed minutes

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are trading ahead of the release of FOMC minutes from the Fed’s May meeting.

  • Fed minutes show strong commitment to 0.50% rate hikes in June, July

    The meeting minutes outline a strong agreement among Fed officials for further 0.50% moves in at least the next two meetings.