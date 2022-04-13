U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Worldwide Smart Coatings Industry to 2031 - Featuring PPG Industries, BASF and 3M Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Coatings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The latest study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global smart coatings market in order to accurately gauge its future growth. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and trends that are creating a landscape for the growth of the smart coatings market so as to identify growth opportunities for market stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the global smart coatings market would expand during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global smart coatings market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure growth of the global smart coatings market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects of the global smart coatings market and estimates statistics related to growth of the market in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Bn).

This study covers a detailed segmentation of the global smart coatings market, along with key information and a competition outlook. The report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the global smart coatings market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and implemented by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in this Report on Smart Coatings Market

The report provides detailed information about the global smart coatings market on the basis of a comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the global market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global smart coatings market, so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

  • Which application segment of the global smart coatings market would emerge as major revenue generator during the forecast period?

  • How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of advantages of smart coatings?

  • What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global smart coatings market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global smart coatings market?

  • Which application segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global smart coatings market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the leading companies operating in the global smart coatings market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary
3.1. Global Smart Coatings Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn) and Market Volume (Tons) Share, by Region, 2020
3.2. Regional Overview, 2020

4. Market Overview
4.1. Product Overview
4.2. Key Market Indicators
4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis
4.4. Smart Coatings Market - Global Supply Demand Scenario
4.5. Global Demand-Supply Scenario, 2021-2031
4.6. Porter's Analysis
4.7. Value Chain Analysis
4.8. SWOT Analysis

5. Global Smart Coatings Market Analysis, by Product Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Key Findings
5.3. Key Trends
5.4. Market Size (US$ Bn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by Product Type
5.4.1. Self-healing
5.4.2. Self-cleaning
5.4.3. Anti-corrosion
5.4.4. Anti-microbial
5.4.5. Self-dimming
5.4.6. Others
5.5. Market Attractiveness, by Product Type

6. Global Smart Coatings Market Analysis, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Key Findings
6.3. Key Trends
6.4. Market Size (US$ Bn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by Application
6.4.1. Building & Construction
6.4.2. Automotive
6.4.3. Electronics
6.4.4. Military
6.4.5. Medical
6.4.6. Others
6.5. Market Attractiveness, by Application

7. Global Smart Coatings Market Analysis, by Region
7.1. Global Smart Coatings Market Scenario, by Region, 2020
7.2. Key Findings
7.3. Market Size (US$ Bn) and Volume (Tons) Forecast, by Region
7.3.1. North America
7.3.2. Europe
7.3.3. Asia Pacific
7.3.4. Latin America
7.3.5. Middle East & Africa
7.4. Market Attractiveness, by Country/Region

8. North America Smart Coatings Market Analysis

9. Europe Smart Coatings Market Analysis

10. Asia Pacific Smart Coatings Market Analysis

11. Middle East & Africa Smart Coatings Market Analysis

12. Latin America Smart Coatings Market Analysis

13. Competition Landscape
13.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix
13.2. Market Share Analysis by Company (2020)
13.3. Market Players
13.3.1. DuPont
13.3.1.1. Company Description
13.3.1.2. Business Overview
13.3.1.3. Financial Details
13.3.1.4. Strategic Overview
13.3.2. PPG Industries
13.3.2.1. Company Description
13.3.2.2. Business Overview
13.3.3. The Dow Chemical Co.
13.3.3.1. Company Description
13.3.3.2. Business Overview
13.3.4. BASF SE
13.3.4.1. Company Description
13.3.4.2. Business Overview
13.3.4.3. Financial Details
13.3.4.4. Strategic Overview
13.3.5. 3M Company
13.3.5.1. Company Description
13.3.5.2. Business Overview
13.3.6. AkzoNobel
13.3.6.1. Company Description
13.3.6.2. Business Overview
13.3.7. Helios Group
13.3.7.1. Company Description
13.3.7.2. Business Overview
13.3.8. Inducoat
13.3.8.1. Company Description
13.3.8.2. Business Overview
13.3.9. Jotun AS
13.3.9.1. Company Description
13.3.9.2. Business Overview
13.3.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company
13.3.10.1. Company Description
13.3.10.2. Business Overview
13.3.10.3. Financial Details
13.3.10.4. Strategic Overview
13.3.11. NEI Corporation
13.3.11.1. Company Description
13.3.11.2. Business Overview
13.3.11.3. Financial Details
13.3.11.4. Strategic Overview

14. Primary Research - Key Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtnc0o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-smart-coatings-industry-to-2031---featuring-ppg-industries-basf-and-3m-among-others-301524791.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

