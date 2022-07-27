U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

Worldwide Smart Home Appliances Industry to 2027 - by Product, Distribution Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Home Appliances Market, By Product (Washing Machine, Refrigerators, Television, Air Conditioner, Vacuum Cleaners, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart home appliances market is expected to witness an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as the rise in construction of smart homes in developing and developed countries and increased expenditure on home improvement products primarily drives the demand for the global smart home appliances market.

A rise in the investments by the public and private players to advance the IT infrastructure and wireless communication network in their respective countries is expected to influence the global smart home appliances market demand positively. The improved standards of living and demand for luxury goods such as air conditioners, washing machines, and others are also expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

Modern household appliances equipped with user interfaces that frequently carry out their jobs well and offer cutting-edge user experiences are referred to as smart appliances. This equipment could include smart air conditioners, smart security systems, smart televisions, etc. These appliances are frequently linked together using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or voice recognition technology.

The global smart home appliances market is segmented into product, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on product, the market is divided into washing machine, refrigerators, television, air conditioner, vacuum cleaners, and others. The smart washing machines segment is anticipated to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. It is projected that the market will rise due to the surge in demand for technologically advanced home appliances that are effective in operation and have a convenient user interface that can be operated via a connected smartphone app.

The major market players operating in the global smart home appliances market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., BSH Hausgerate GmbH, General Electric Company, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, Breville Group Limited, Voltas Limited, among others.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022E

  • Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global smart home appliances market from 2017 to 2021

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart home appliances market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

  • To classify and forecast global smart home appliances market based on product, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitional landscape

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global smart home appliances market

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global smart home appliances market

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart home appliances market

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global smart home appliances market

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global smart home appliances market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Home Appliances Market

6. Global Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product (Washing Machine, Refrigerators, Television, Air Conditioner, Vacuum Cleaners, Others)
6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Online, Multi Branded Electronic Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Others)
6.2.3. By Company (2021)
6.2.4. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook

8. Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook

9. North America Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook

10. South America Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Smart Home Appliances Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
14.2. BSH Hausgerate GmbH
14.3. General Electric Company
14.4. Whirlpool Corporation
14.5. LG Electronics Inc.
14.6. Panasonic Corporation
14.7. Haier Group Corporation
14.8. Electrolux AB
14.9. Breville Group Limited
14.10. Voltas Limited

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmr2c1

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


