Worldwide Smart Lighting Industry to 2031 - by Offering, Connectivity Outlook, Application, End-use and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Lighting Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

A new study on the global smart lighting market is published by the author. It presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global smart lighting market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global smart lighting market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2031.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in This study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global smart lighting market.

An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global smart lighting market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global smart lighting market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global smart lighting market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.

Key Questions Answered in This study on Global Smart Lighting Market

  • What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global smart lighting market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What is the influence of changing trends in the offering segment on the global smart lighting market?

  • Would Asia Pacific continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of smart lighting over the next few years?

  • Which factors would hinder the global smart lighting market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the leading companies operating in the global smart lighting market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Market Introduction
1.2. Market and Segments Definition
1.3. Market Taxonomy
1.4. Research Methodology
1.5. Assumption and Acronyms

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast
2.2. Regional Outline
2.3. Market Dynamics Snapshot
2.4. Competition Blueprint

3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Macro-economic Factors
3.2. Key Market Indicator
3.3. Drivers
3.3.1. Economic Drivers
3.3.2. Supply Side Drivers
3.3.3. Demand Side Drivers
3.4. Market Restraints and Opportunities
3.5. Market Trends
3.5.1. Demand Side
3.5.2. Supply Side
3.5.3. Connectivity Outlook Trends

4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment
4.1. Parent Industry Overview - Lighting Industry Overview
4.2. Supply Chain Analysis
4.3. Connectivity Outlook Roadmap Analysis
4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis
4.5. Porter Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis, by Offering
5.1. Smart Lighting Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Offering, 2017-2031
5.1.1. Hardware
5.1.2. Software
5.1.3. Services
5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Offering

6. Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis, by Connectivity Outlook
6.1. Smart Lighting Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Connectivity Outlook, 2017-2031
6.1.1. Wired
6.1.2. Wireless
6.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Connectivity Outlook

7. Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis, by Application
7.1. Smart Lighting Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
7.1.1. Indoor
7.1.2. Outdoor
7.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

8. Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis, by End-use
8.1. Smart Lighting Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-use, 2017-2031
8.1.1. Residential
8.1.2. Commercial
8.1.2.1. Hotels
8.1.2.2. Hospitals
8.1.2.3. Academic Institutes
8.1.2.4. Roadways
8.1.2.5. Public Places (Monuments, Garden, Parks, etc.)
8.1.2.6. Others (Parking Lot, swimming pools, etc.)
8.1.3. Industrial
8.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use

9. Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Smart Lighting Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031
9.1.1. North America
9.1.2. Europe
9.1.3. Asia Pacific
9.1.4. Middle East and Africa
9.1.5. Rest of the World
9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

10. North America Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Asia Pacific Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East and Africa Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

14. South America Smart Lighting Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Assessment
15.1. Global Smart Lighting Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View
15.1.1. Global Smart Lighting Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)
15.1.2. Technological Differentiator

16. Company Profiles (Global Manufacturers/Suppliers)
16.1. LG Corporation
16.1.1. Overview
16.1.2. Product Portfolio
16.1.3. Sales Footprint
16.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.1.6. Key Financials
16.2. Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.
16.2.1. Overview
16.2.2. Product Portfolio
16.2.3. Sales Footprint
16.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.2.6. Key Financials
16.3. Hubbell Incorporated
16.3.1. Overview
16.3.2. Product Portfolio
16.3.3. Sales Footprint
16.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.3.6. Key Financials
16.4. Panasonic
16.4.1. Overview
16.4.2. Product Portfolio
16.4.3. Sales Footprint
16.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.4.6. Key Financials
16.5. Honeywell International Inc.
16.5.1. Overview
16.5.2. Product Portfolio
16.5.3. Sales Footprint
16.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.5.6. Key Financials
16.6. Signify Holding
16.6.1. Overview
16.6.2. Product Portfolio
16.6.3. Sales Footprint
16.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.6.6. Key Financials
16.7. Cree, Inc.
16.7.1. Overview
16.7.2. Product Portfolio
16.7.3. Sales Footprint
16.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.7.6. Key Financials
16.8. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
16.8.1. Overview
16.8.2. Product Portfolio
16.8.3. Sales Footprint
16.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.8.6. Key Financials
16.9. OSRAM
16.9.1. Overview
16.9.2. Product Portfolio
16.9.3. Sales Footprint
16.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.9.6. Key Financials
16.10. Syska LED
16.10.1. Overview
16.10.2. Product Portfolio
16.10.3. Sales Footprint
16.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors
16.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments
16.10.6. Key Financials

17. Recommendation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jtyo0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-smart-lighting-industry-to-2031---by-offering-connectivity-outlook-application-end-use-and-region-301560312.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

