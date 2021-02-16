Worldwide Smart Lock Industry to 2024 - Featuring Allegion, Dormakaba Holding & Spectrum Brands Among Others
The future of the smart lock market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, residential, institution and government, and industrial sectors. The smart lock market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing security and safety concerns, enhanced features compared with traditional lock systems, and rising adoption of smartphones and other connecting devices.
A more than 150 pages report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the smart lock market, then read this report.
The study includes a forecast for the smart locks market by lock type, communication protocol, end use industry, and region as follows:
By Lock Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
Deadbolts
Lever Handles
Padlocks
Other Lock
By Communication Protocol [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
Bluetooth
WiFi
Others
By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
Commercial
Residential
Institutional and Government
Industrial
By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of the World
Some of the smart lock companies profiled in this report include ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Dormakaba Holding, Spectrum Brands, Salto Systems, Onity, Cansec Systems, Samsung Electronics, Haven Lock and Master Lock
Some of the features of smart lock Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include
Market size estimates: Smart lock market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.
Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.
Segmentation analysis: Market size by various applications such as by lock type, communication protocol, end use industry and region
Regional analysis: Smart lock market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for smart lock in the smart lock market.
Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, smart lock in the smart lock market.
Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the smart lock market by lock type (deadbolts, lever handles, padlocks, other locks (knob locks, rim/mortise locks and rim cylinders, and rim latch locks), communication protocol (bluetooth, Wi-Fi, other protocols (Zigbee, Z-wave, thread, and NFC among others), end use industry (commercial, residential, institution & government, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia pacific (APAC), rest of the world (ROW))?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the smart lock market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the smart lock market?
Q.6 What are emerging trends in this smart lock market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are of the changing demands of customers in the smart lock market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the smart lock market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this smart lock market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this smart lock area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this smart lock market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Industry Background and Classifications
2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2 Supply Chain
2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges
3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2 Global Smart Lock Market Trends and Forecast
3.3 Global Smart Lock Market by Lock Type
3.3.1 Deadbolts
3.3.2 Lever Handles
3.3.3 Padlocks
3.3.4 Other Locks (Knob locks, rim/mortise locks and rim cylinders, and rim latch locks)
3.4 Global Smart Lock Market by Communication Protocol
3.4.1 Bluetooth
3.4.2 Wi-Fi
3.4.3 Other Protocols (Zigbee, Z-Wave, Thread, and NFC, among others)
3.5 Global Smart Lock Market by End Use Industry
3.5.1 Commercial
3.5.2 Residential
3.5.3 Institution & Government
3.5.4 Industrial
4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1 Global Smart Lock Market by Region
4.2 North American Smart Lock Market
4.2.1 Market by End Use Industry: Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Institution and Government
4.2.2 Market by Lock Type: Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks, and other
4.2.3 United States Smart Lock Market
4.2.4 Canadian Smart Lock Market
4.2.5 Mexican Smart Lock Market
4.3 European Smart Lock Market
4.3.1 Market by End Use Industry: Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Institution and Government
4.3.2 Market by Lock Type: Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks, and other
4.3.3 German Smart Lock Market
4.3.4 Italian Smart Lock Market
4.3.5 The UK Smart Lock Market
4.4 APAC Smart Lock Market
4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Institution and Government,
4.4.2 Market by Lock Type: Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks, and other
4.4.3 Chinese Smart Lock Market
4.4.4 Indian Smart Lock Market
4.4.5 Japanese Smart Lock Market
4.5 ROW Smart Lock Market
4.5.1 Market by End Use Industry: Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Institution and Government,
4.5.2 Market by Lock Type: Deadbolts, Lever Handles, Padlocks, and other
5 Competitor Analysis
5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.3 Operational Integration
5.4 Geographical Reach
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Lock Market by Lock Type
6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Lock Market by Communication Protocol
6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Lock Market by End Use Industry
6.1.4 Growth Opportunities for the Global Smart Lock Market by Region
6.2 Emerging Trends in the Global Smart Lock Industry
6.3 Strategic Analysis
6.3.1 New Product Development
6.3.2 Capacity Expansion in the Global Smart Lock Market
6.3.3 Certification and Licensing
6.3.4 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures
7 Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1 ASSA ABLOY
7.2 Allegion
7.3 Dormakaba Holding
7.4 Spectrum Brands
7.5 Salto Systems
7.6 Onity
7.7 Cansec Systems
7.8 Master Lock
7.9 Samsung Electronics
7.10 Haven Lock
