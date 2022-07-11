U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

Worldwide Smart Parking Technologies Industry to 2031 - Players Include Comarch, Continental, iRam Technologies and Kapsch TrafficCom Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Parking Technologies Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new study on the global smart parking technologies market has been published by the author. It presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global smart parking technologies market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global smart parking technologies market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global smart parking technologies market.

An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global smart parking technologies market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global smart parking technologies market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global smart parking technologies market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.

Key Questions Answered in this study on Global Smart Parking Technologies Market

  • What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global smart parking technologies market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What is the influence of changing trends in the end-use segment on the global smart parking technologies market?

  • Would Europe continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of smart parking technologies in the next few years?

  • Which factors would hinder the global smart parking technologies market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the leading companies operating in the global smart parking technologies market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast
2.2. Regional Outline
2.3. Market Dynamics Snapshot
2.4. Competition Blueprint

3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Macro-economic Factors
3.2. Key Market Indicator
3.3. Drivers
3.4. Market Restraints and Opportunities
3.5. Market Trends

4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment
4.1. Supply Chain Analysis
4.2. Technology Roadmap Analysis
4.3. Pricing Analysis
4.4. Porter Five Forces Analysis
4.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Analysis, by Parking Type
5.1. Smart Parking Technologies Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Parking Type, 2017-2031
5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Parking Type

6. Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Analysis, by Component
6.1. Smart Parking Technologies Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Component, 2017-2031
6.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component

7. Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Analysis, by System
7.1. Smart Parking Technologies Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by System, 2017-2031
7.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by System

8. Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Analysis, by Application
8.1. Smart Parking Technologies Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
8.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

9. Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Analysis, by End-use
9.1. Smart Parking Technologies Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-use, 2017-2031

10. Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
10.1. Smart Parking Technologies Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Thousand Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2031
10.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

11. North America Smart Parking Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Europe Smart Parking Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Asia Pacific Smart Parking Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Smart Parking Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast

15. South America Smart Parking Technologies Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Competition Assessment
16.1. Global Smart Parking Technologies Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View

17. Company Profiles (Manufacturers/Suppliers)
17.1. AMCO SA
17.2. Cleverciti Systems GmbH
17.3. Comarch SA
17.4. Continental AG
17.5. iRam Technologies Pvt Ltd.
17.6. Kapsch TrafficCom AG
17.7. NEC Corporation
17.8. Robert Bosch GmbH
17.9. Siemens AG
17.10. Smart Parking Limited
17.11. SWARCO
17.12. TKH GROUP
17.13. Valeo S.A
17.14. Vortex

18. Recommendation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54t7ox

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


