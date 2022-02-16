U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide Smart Retail Industry is Expected to Reach $51.48 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Retail Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Product Type, Technology Type, System Type, Offering Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Smart Retail Market is estimated to be USD 23.47 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 51.48 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.01%.

The Global Smart Retail Market is driving due to retailers' increasing use of automation and robots to offer shopping convenience to their customers. The deployment of Robots in supermarkets and hypermarkets helps simplify the product finding process. The rising adoption of new software technologies such as big data analytics, blockchain, machine learning, etc., by retailers, helps facilitate inventory management and improve store operations, which will drive the market's growth.

Also, shifting demand and expectation of customers towards smart shopping solutions allow retailers to increase usage of smart technologies will help in fuelling the market's growth. On the other hand, high maintenance costs associated with advanced high-end computing systems will increase retailers' expenditure and restrict the market's growth.

Furthermore, increasing shoplifting instances will always be a challenge and negatively affect the market's growth. However, the growing number of conversions into smart stores leads to self-delivery vehicles. The rising use of technologies such as innovative sensors to improve connectivity availability of communication solutions in connecting with end-users to offer after-sale services or provide customer feedback by the retailers will create opportunities for the market.

The Global Smart Retail Market is segmented based on Application Type, Product Type, Technology Type, System Type, Offering Type, and Geography.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smart Retail Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Robots to Offer Shopping Convivences
4.1.2 Rising Adoption of New Software Technological by Retailers
4.1.3 Changing Customer Expectations Leading Smart Retailing Adoption
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Theft Risk for Customer Data
4.2.2 High Maintenance Cost of Advanced System
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Adoption of Self-Delivery Vehicles
4.3.2 Growing Usage of Technologies for Connecting End-Users
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Increase in Shoplift Instances

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Smart Retail Market, By Applications Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Foot-Traffic Monitoring
6.3 Inventory Management
6.4 Loyalty Management and Payment
6.5 Predictive Equipment Maintenance
6.6 Brand Protection
6.7 Smart Fitting Rooms

7 Global Smart Retail Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.3 Software

8 Global Smart Retail Market, By Technology Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Virtual Recognition
8.3 Mobiles
8.4 Blockchain
8.5 Artificial Intelligence

9 Global Smart Retail Market, By System Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Digital Signage Solutions
9.3 Smart Labels
9.4 Smart Payment Systems
9.4.1 NFC-Ready POS Terminals
9.4.2 NFC-Ready MPOs Terminals
9.5 Intelligent Vending Machines
9.6 Augmented Reality Solutions
9.7 Virtual Reality Solutions
9.8 Smart Carts
9.9 Robotics
9.10 Analytics

10 Global Smart Retail Market, By Offering Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Apparel and Accessories
10.3 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods
10.4 Hardlines and Leisure Goods
10.5 Others

11 Global Smart Retail Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Albert Heijn
13.2 Alibaba Group Holding Limited
13.3 Amazon.com, Inc
13.4 AWM Smart Shelf
13.5 Bossa Nova Robotics
13.6 Broadcom, Inc
13.7 Caper AI
13.8 Cisco Systems, Inc
13.9 Cozy Infosystems Pvt Ltd
13.10 Diebold Nixdorf
13.11 Estimote, Inc
13.12 Five Elements Robotics
13.13 First Data Corporation
13.14 Focal Systems, Inc
13.15 Google, Inc
13.16 Honeywell International, Inc
13.17 Huawei Technology Co Ltd
13.18 Infineon Technologies AG
13.19 International Business Machine Corporation
13.20 Intel Corporation
13.21 LG Display Co Ltd
13.22 Microsoft
13.23 NCR Corporation
13.24 Nvidia Corporation
13.25 NXP Semiconductors
13.26 Par Technology Corporation
13.27 PAX Global
13.28 Probiz Technologies Pvt Ltd
13.29 Pricer
13.30 PTC, Inc
13.31 Robert Bosch GmbH
13.32 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
13.33 SES-Imagotag
13.34 Smartcart
13.35 Standard Cognition, Corp
13.36 STMicroelectronics
13.37 Texas Instruments, Inc
13.38 Walmart, Inc

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blrn5l

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-smart-retail-industry-is-expected-to-reach-51-48-billion-by-2026--301483991.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

