U.S. markets open in 2 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,895.00
    +25.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,592.00
    +217.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,134.25
    +59.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.60
    +15.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.38
    +0.82 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.60
    +13.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    +0.43 (+1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0659
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    -0.26 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2032
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2400
    +0.3800 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,842.91
    -27.08 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.45
    -0.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

The Worldwide Smart Toilet Industry is Expected to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2028: Increased Energy Efficiency and Water Savings Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

smart-toilet-market-share.jpg

smart-toilet-market-share.jpg
smart-toilet-market-share.jpg

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Toilet Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Commercial and Residential), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Toilet Market size is expected to reach $13.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

A smart toilet is a piece of equipment that includes numerous built-in amenities, like a heated seat and an automatic drier. Smart toilets are increasingly becoming the standard in smart homes all over the world. A smart toilet is a high-tech toilet with integrated smart technology, or technology that can connect and interact with the user. These toilets are frequently found in high-tech areas and smart homes across the world.

These gadgets can perform a wide range of tasks, including playing music and flushing at the push of a button, all while conserving valuable water as well as energy. The smart toilet is also known as an intelligent toilet or a modern bidet. It is a form of electronic bidet toilet that combines traditional bidet cleaning as well as the addition of cutting-edge SMART home technology. For a clean and contemporary look, modern intelligent toilets blend electronic bidet cleaning capabilities into a ceramic toilet bowl.

Depending on the manufacturer, make, and model of the toilet, intelligent bidet features can be controlled via voice command, mobile app, or remote-control navigation. A removable toilet seat known as an electronic bidet seat is one of the more affordable choices and is also growing in popularity. Toilets have been around for a very long time, despite being originally considered a luxury. In reality, a flushing toilet with a built-in tank was the first toilet mechanism ever designed. Smart toilets were quickly becoming popular in several countries all over the world.

The Numi, described as the first smart toilet in the world, was introduced by the manufacturer Kohler in 2011. The Numi was ground-breaking because it gave customers the ability to control their own ambient lighting, water temperature, and even music through an integrated radio. Many businesses have now entered the smart toilet market, each creating distinctive features that are significantly useful for people.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the abrupt emergence of the pandemic, the industry for smart toilets almost came to an end. To stop the virus from spreading, the governments of many countries across the world imposed stringent lockdowns. As a result, production and manufacturing were abruptly suspended, and supply networks were upset.

In addition, the disposable income of people was also reduced, due to which, their spending capability diminished by a significant rate.

Additionally, the lockdown had a direct impact on the offline mode, which accounts for the major portion of the distribution route. Further, the infection also compelled governments worldwide to enforce travel restrictions, which, directly disrupted the supply chain. Owing to all these factors, the growth of the smart toilet market was limited.

Market Growth Factors

Increased Energy Efficiency And Water Savings

Due to the current climate circumstances along with unequal distribution of limited resources, people are becoming more worried about energy conservation.

Moreover, these toilets, along with energy, also save a lot of water. Given that they have automated flushes that use measuring techniques to estimate how much water is needed to flush, smart toilets provide better long-term options for water saving. For instance, smart toilets consume as little as 1.6 gallons of water to flush, compared to the 5 to 7 gallons used by conventional toilets.

An Increasing Number Of Technological Advancements

One of the major factors that are rapidly increasing the adoption of smart toilets all over the world is the rising number of technological advancements in smart toilets due to the widespread modernization. Voice-activated equipment and IoT technology are becoming more common in the sector.

To improve the user experience in restrooms, various major companies are frequently incorporating a variety of cutting-edge hygiene technology, including UV lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, auto-open seat covers, auto-flush, and much more.

Market Restraining Factors

Higher Installation And Maintenance Cost

The smart toilet is a completely new class of electrical appliance that is both expensive as well as highly sophisticated. Because they are technological products, smart toilets are more expensive than standard toilets. Additionally, their maintenance is more expensive than their installation cost.

Small-sized toilets cannot use smart toilets. Since the smart toilet takes up a fair amount of space, it is typically not recommended to deploy one in a tiny bathroom. A smart toilet takes up space and makes it difficult to place other toiletries or household appliances, so installing one in a tiny bathroom is expected to make the area appear extremely congested.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Smart Toilet Market

Chapter 4. Global Smart Toilet Market by Application
4.1 Global Commercial Market by Region
4.2 Global Residential Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Smart Toilet Market by Distribution Channel
5.1 Global Offline Market by Region
5.2 Global Online Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Smart Toilet Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1 Xiaomi Corporation
7.1.1 Company Overview
7.1.2 Financial Analysis
7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.1.4 Research & Development Expense
7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
7.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.1.6 SWOT Analysis
7.2 Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company)
7.2.1 Company Overview
7.2.2 Financial Analysis
7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:
7.2.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:
7.3 LIXIL Group Corporation (Grohe AG)
7.3.1 Company Overview
7.3.2 Financial Analysis
7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.3.4 Research & Development Expense
7.4 Roca Sanitario, SA (Roca Corporacion Empresarial, SA)
7.4.1 Company Overview
7.4.2 Financial Analysis
7.5 Kohler Co.
7.5.1 Company Overview
7.6 Toto Ltd.
7.6.1 Company Overview
7.6.2 Financial Analysis
7.6.3 Research & Development Expenses
7.7 Bradley Corporation
7.7.1 Company Overview
7.8 Duravit AG
7.8.1 Company Overview
7.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:
7.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.9 Wellis Magyarorszag Zrt.
7.9.1 Company Overview
7.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
7.10.1 Company Overview
7.10.2 Financial Analysis
7.10.3 Segment Analysis
7.10.4 Research & Development Expense

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u09c0d

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Here’s What a $1 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    Once a symbol of extravagant wealth, $1 million is now the retirement-savings goal for millions of Americans. For retirees able to accumulate $1 million in savings, the funds translate into inflation-adjusted income of $40,000 in the first year of a three-decade retirement using the 4% spending rule. With the addition of the average annual Social Security payment for retirees of about $20,000, a $1 million nest egg can replace about 85% of a $70,000 median household income.

  • Caroline Ellison 'Knew That It Was Wrong,' Implicates Sam Bankman Fried

    Misleading financial statements hid just how entangled Alameda and FTX finances were.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • Alphabet and 9 More of Wall Street’s Favorite Stocks for Value and Growth Investors

    Value investors typically scoff at the sky-high valuations growth investors are willing to pay. There are many ways for both groups to find them, including looking through stocks that Wall Street loves. For the holidays, Barron’s looked to stuff the stockings of both growth and value investors.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Southwest, Tesla, Alibaba, NIO, and More

    Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights as a winter storm causes chaos across the United States.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks Down 54% and 55% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks have been hammered by high inflation, but that creates a good buying opportunity for investors.

  • EUR/USD 2023 Outlook: The Euro's reversal vs. a return to parity

    By David Wagner

  • With 50% stake, Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest

    If you want to know who really controls Gevo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEVO ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • Why Tesla Is One Stock I'd Avoid in 2023

    Undoubtedly, electric vehicles (EVs) will become the norm over the next couple of decades, ending more than 100 years of internal combustion engine automobile dominance. Statista estimates that sales will grow at a compound annual rate of nearly 17% through 2027, going from $389 billion in 2022 to $847 billion. Tesla is one of the most successful investments of the last 10 years, returning an eye-popping 5,700%.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ). The company's stock received a...

  • Don't Sell Altria Just Yet: 3 Reasons This Stock Has Plenty of Staying Power

    Like many stocks in 2022, shares of tobacco company Altria Group (NYSE: MO) haven't done well. Unlike many of those same stocks, Altria stock hasn't done well over the past five years. Combine that underwhelming performance with the social stigma around cigarettes -- Altria's core business -- and you have the negative sentiment that makes it hard to tempt most investors.

  • 5 Sleep-at-Night Microchip Stocks With Growing Passive Income

    It has been a rough year for semiconductor stocks, but all may not be lost. After all, semiconductors power all of today's big technology applications, from artificial intelligence, to the Internet of Things, to the Metaverse and electric vehicles. While somewhat cyclical, semiconductor stocks are usually generally quite profitable, and their stocks are less expensive than the high-flying software sector.

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.

  • "Bond King" Bill Gross Is Buying Annaly Capital Management and AGNC. Should Investors Follow Suit?

    These two mortgage real estate investment trusts struggled this year, resulting in high annual dividend yields.

  • 3 Medical Dividend Stocks That Hit the Sweet Spot

    Healthcare stocks with dividends can be a good place to park funds during inflationary periods. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) all have dividends yielding 2.5% or more with a history of consistent increases to reward long-term investors. Medical Properties Trust is one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 434 in total that it leases across 30 states and 10 countries.

  • Should You Sell Disney Stock Before the End of 2022?

    Shares of the Magic Kingdom have recently sunk below where they were in early 2020 (when theme parks were completely closed down) and sit at similar levels as in late 2014 (after Disney acquired Lucasfilm but before new Star Wars movies began coming out). Returning CEO Bob Iger is taking back the reins of a pumpkin past midnight. Surely it's time to sell Disney, right?

  • Blackstone Tumbled in 2022; Here's the Outlook for 2023

    Most alternative assets seem to simply represent a leveraged play on the stock market. It's headed by legendary Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman. Blackstone shares have dropped more than 36% year to date, far exceeding the 16% slide for the S&P 500.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Why Warren Buffett Beat the Market In 2022

    Many, if not most, investors, have seen their portfolios sink as well in 2022 -- but not Warren Buffett. Most of Buffett's personal fortune is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). Although there are still a few days left in December, Berkshire looks to be in great shape to deliver a positive, albeit small, annual gain.

  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Farfetch Limited beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.24, expectations were $-0.28. Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to Farfetch Q3 2022 Results Conference Call. My name is Olivia, and I’ll be your conference operator today. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent […]