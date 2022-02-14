The Worldwide Smart Transportation Industry is Expected to Reach $191.5 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Transportation Market by Technology, Solution Type, Transport Mode, Business Model, and Vehicle Types 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report evaluates the smart transportation market by technology and solutions with segmentation by business model, transportation mode, and vehicle types from 2022 to 2027. The report assesses global, regional, and country-specific market opportunities.



Leading smart transportation technologies covered in the report include: Automatic Vehicle Location Systems, Traveler Information Systems, Electronic Payment Systems, and Intelligent Vehicle Initiative Systems.



Select Report Findings:

The overall global smart transportation market will reach $191.5 billion by 2027

Europe and North America will be leading markets at $64.5 billion and $62.5 billion

Germany will be the leading country in the European market, reaching $17.8 billion by 2027

Integrated supervision systems in North America will be a $13.3 billion opportunity by 2027

Roadways, air and railways will be leading modalities across all regional markets through 2027

Smart water transportation for terminals, conveyance and vessels will be the fastest growing modality

Leading smart transportation technologies include: Automatic Vehicle Location System, Traveler Information System, Electronic Payment System, Intelligent Vehicle Initiative System

Smart transportation consists of systems in which information and communication technologies are applied in the field of road, aviation, marine, and rail transport, including infrastructure, vehicles, and users and in traffic management and mobility management, as well as for interfaces with other modes of transport.



It is based upon the integration of many systems, such as automated vehicle location system, real time traffic information system, automated fare collection system, parking information system, and others. Taking all of these systems into consideration, the market for global smart transportation in the year 2021 reached $97.1 billion. We estimate the overall worldwide smart transportation market will reach $191.5 billion by 2027.



Moreover, smart transportation represents a systematic means to resolve, or at least minimize, traffic problems and overall congestion in cities and main travel arteries. Often challenges facing smart transportation systems come from the emergence of technologies in operational management, such as automation, sharing, and electrification.



With the emergence of intelligent transportation systems, and advances in the Internet of Things (IoT), the world is entering towards a new smart transportation paradigm. According to the US Department of Transportation, intelligent transportation Systems leverage technologies to monitor, evaluate, and manage transportation systems to improve efficiency and safety. These technologies will include IoT as well as AI and 5G telecommunications.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

Story continues

3.0 Smart Transportation Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Favorable Government Initiatives

3.1.2 Adoption of IoT and Automation Technologies to improve technological optimization

3.1.3 Increase in Urbanization, Increasing Mega Cities, and Population

3.2 Challenges

3.2.1 Lack of Standards and Interoperability

3.2.2 High Costs



4.0 Smart Transportation Case Studies

4.1 Traffic Management in Dallas, Texas

4.2 Railway Management in Germany

4.3 Sri Lanka Case Study

4.4 Upgradation of Traffic Management System

4.5 Florida Department of Transportation Case study

4.6 Kentkart Case Study

4.7 Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Case Study

4.8 Road Modality and Occupancy Detection in Dordrecht Smart City



5.0 Global Smart Transportation Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

5.1 Global Smart Transportation Market by Technology 2022 - 2027

5.1.1 Automatic Vehicle Location System

5.1.2 Traveler Information System

5.1.3 Electronic Payment System

5.1.4 Intelligent Vehicle Initiative System

5.2 Smart Transportation Market by Solution Type 2022- 2030

5.2.1 Traffic Management System

5.2.2 Integrated Supervision System

5.2.3 Parking Management System

5.2.4 Ticketing Management System

5.3 Smart Transportation Market by Transport Conveyance 2022 - 2027

5.3.1 Roadways

5.3.2 Railways

5.3.3 Air

5.3.4 Water

5.4 Smart Transportation Market by Business Model 2022 - 2027

5.4.1 Private

5.4.2 Public

5.4.3 Shared

5.5 Smart Transportation Market by Vehicle Type 2022 - 2027

5.5.1 Cars

5.5.2 Trucks

5.5.3 Ships

5.5.4 Planes

5.5.5 Railways

5.5.6 Drones



6.0 Regional Markets for Smart Transportation 2022 - 2027

7.0 Company Analysis

7.1 Key Strategies Initiatives

7.2 Thales Group

7.3 Huawei

7.4 IBM

7.5 Siemens

7.6 Accenture

7.7 Cisco

7.8 SAP

7.9 Cubic

7.10 Alstom

7.11 Toshiba

7.12 SAAB

7.13 Bentley Systems

7.14 Bass

7.15 Kapsch

7.16 TomTom International BV.

7.17 MSR-Traffic

7.18 Descartes

7.19 Indra Sistemas

7.20 Schneider Electric

7.21 Trimble

7.22 Conduent

7.23 LG CNS

7.24 AVEVA Group PLC

7.25 Oracle Corporation

7.26 AGT International

7.27 Advantech Co. Ltd



8.0 Conclusions



9.0 Appendix: Connected Vehicles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qtoe9r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-smart-transportation-industry-is-expected-to-reach-191-5-billion-by-2027--301481584.html

SOURCE Research and Markets