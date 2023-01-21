U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +1.08 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,183.10
    +1,124.86 (+5.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

The Worldwide Smart Water Management Industry is Estimated to Reach $53.6 Billion by 2031 at a 14.2% CAGR

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Smart Water Management Market By Offering, By Application, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

According to this report the smart water management market was valued at $14.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $53.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Smart water management includes mechanized systems for water treatment, supply, storage, flood prevention, and water resource management. These systems have been in operation for several decades and are currently under pressure due to rise in demand. In addition, consistent attention, repair, and maintenance is required to smoothen the water supply process.

Moreover, its structures incur high maintenance costs while simultaneously declining in effectiveness. To address this issue, water managers in different parts of the world have started adopting smart ways to manage water effectively, reduce maintenance costs, and provide a satisfactory experience for consumers.

Increase in usage of supervisory control and data acquisition drives the growth of the market. In addition, rise in number of smart cities and increase in use of digital transformation technology fuel the market growth. However, lack of capital investments to install infrastructure and lack of digitally skilled workforce are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, surge in government initiatives to implement smart water management is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global smart water management market is segmented based on offering, application, end user, and geography. By offering, it is divided into solution and service. On the basis of application, it is fragmented into water pipeline monitoring & leak detection, water level monitoring & dam management, water consumption & distribution, irrigation management, waste water monitoring, and others. In terms of end user, the market is classified into commercial, public sector and residential. On the basis of geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the smart water management market analysis are the major players operating in the smart water management market are ABB Ltd., Badger Meter, Honeywell International Inc., Hydropoint, IBM Corporation, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Neptune Technology, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Suez, Takadu, Trimble Inc., Xenius, Ayyeka, Ketos. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the smart water management market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing smart water management market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the smart water management market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global smart water management market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY OFFERING
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Solution
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.2.4 Solution Smart Water Management Market by Solution Type
4.2.4.1 Hardware Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4.2 Hardware Market size and forecast, by country
4.2.4.3 Software Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.4.4 Software Market size and forecast, by country
4.3 Service
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.3.4 Service Smart Water Management Market by Service Type
4.3.4.1 Professional Services Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.4.2 Professional Services Market size and forecast, by country
4.3.4.3 Managed Services Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.4.4 Managed Services Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5: SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Water Pipeline Monitoring & Leak Detection
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Water Level Monitoring and Dam Management
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Water Consumption & Distribution
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Irrigation Management
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country
5.6 Waste Water Monitoring
5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3 Market analysis by country
5.7 Others
5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.7.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Commercial
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Public Sector
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Residential
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 ABB Ltd
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Badger Meter
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Honeywell International Inc.
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Hydropoint
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 IBM Corporation
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Itron
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Landis+Gyr
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Neptune Technology
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Oracle Corporation
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Schneider Electric SE
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.11 Siemens AG
9.11.1 Company overview
9.11.2 Company snapshot
9.11.3 Operating business segments
9.11.4 Product portfolio
9.11.5 Business performance
9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.12 Suez
9.12.1 Company overview
9.12.2 Company snapshot
9.12.3 Operating business segments
9.12.4 Product portfolio
9.12.5 Business performance
9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.13 Takadu
9.13.1 Company overview
9.13.2 Company snapshot
9.13.3 Operating business segments
9.13.4 Product portfolio
9.13.5 Business performance
9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.14 Trimble Inc.
9.14.1 Company overview
9.14.2 Company snapshot
9.14.3 Operating business segments
9.14.4 Product portfolio
9.14.5 Business performance
9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.15 Xenius
9.15.1 Company overview
9.15.2 Company snapshot
9.15.3 Operating business segments
9.15.4 Product portfolio
9.15.5 Business performance
9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.16 Ayyeka
9.16.1 Company overview
9.16.2 Company snapshot
9.16.3 Operating business segments
9.16.4 Product portfolio
9.16.5 Business performance
9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.17 Ketos
9.17.1 Company overview
9.17.2 Company snapshot
9.17.3 Operating business segments
9.17.4 Product portfolio
9.17.5 Business performance
9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4rxvm

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-smart-water-management-industry-is-estimated-to-reach-53-6-billion-by-2031-at-a-14-2-cagr-301727136.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • 3 Stocks Down 70% or More That I'm Loading Up On in 2023

    The boom in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020 and 2021 produced a lot of public companies that are starting to run into serious financial trouble in this difficult economic environment. Banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was a product of the SPAC boom, and like many of its fellow ex-SPACs, its stock has performed poorly -- down about 79% from the peak. In addition to the general cooling off of high-growth stocks, investors are frustrated that SoFi's core student loan refinancing business remains at a virtual standstill, and there are worries that higher interest rates could hurt its lending operations, by far the more profitable side of the business.

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023

    It's not a bad idea to check what stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owns. A $1,000 investment in the company in 1965, when he took over, would have been worth $36 million through 2021. Keep in mind that many of Berkshire's stocks were not selected by Buffett, but were chosen by one of his investing lieutenants, Ted Weschler and Todd Combs, who have also have an impressive investing record.

  • Tech earnings expected out next week: Microsoft, Tesla, IBM, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs look ahead to the tech stock earnings due out next week.

  • Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla

    Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Years

    Most companies currently paying dividends are equipped to do so for the foreseeable future. Only a handful of dividend-paying companies, however, are built to continue dishing out dividends into the distant unknown as unforeseen changes arise. Here's a closer look at three dividend stocks you can safely hold for years.

  • The 3 Top Dividend Kings for 2023

    These best-of-breed names belong to a select group of 48 companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • There's A Lot To Like About Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Upcoming US$0.41 Dividend

    It looks like Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • 1 Good Sign for Rivian in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

    When electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in late 2021, investors couldn't resist its compelling growth story. It had financial backing and electric delivery truck orders from Amazon and a sharply designed electric pickup truck and SUV for consumers. There is a promising reason for investors to look at taking advantage of that drop, but also a red flag to watch in 2023.

  • 5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Finding young and growing tech stocks is crucial to any investor's portfolio. The explosive returns these investments can have on a portfolio can accelerate your financial goals faster than nearly any other investment -- if purchased for the right price. Unfortunately, many investors found themselves on the wrong side of this coin during 2021, as many growth names were unrealistically valued.

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now, Say Analysts

    The semiconductor chip industry presents investors with a difficult landscape to navigate. A combination of strong headwinds and economic-structural supports are buffeting the industry in contradictory directions, and for at least the near-term the best investment choices aren’t necessarily clear. Take the headwinds first. Some of the strongest revolve around China, the world’s second-largest economy and a major consumer of semiconductor chips. The country was under strict anti-COVID lockdown po

  • Adding to 2 Stocks That Are Dividend Dynamos

    Despite what looks to be increasingly conservative top-line expectations, both names have retrenched in recent weeks.

  • Microsoft Kicks Off Tech Earnings Set to Slump Most Since 2016

    (Bloomberg) -- US technology stocks are about to hit their next hurdle when earnings season for the most influential segment of the S&P 500 Index gets underway in the coming week: vanishing profits. Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutBeyonce Launches $100,000-a-Night Dubai Resor

  • Intel Stock Never Returned to Its Dot-Com Bubble High -- Could AT&T Be in the Same Boat?

    AT&T has had a negative return since the top of the dot-com bubble -- but the picture changes dramatically when you measure its performance from different perspectives.

  • Kinder Morgan Takes Its First Step Toward Capturing This Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) formed a new business unit in 2021 to capitalize on commercial opportunities as the global economy transitions to lower-carbon energy. The initial focus of its new Energy Transition Ventures group has been building a renewable natural gas platform. It has also been evaluating opportunities in other sectors, including carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS).

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could See at Least 40% Pop — Here’s Why They Could Surge

    Markets remain volatile as 2023 gets into full swing, with a strong two-week gain followed by several days of losses. The headwinds remain the obvious: inflation, though moderating, remains high, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to battling the surge in prices, even at risk of a recession. On the other hand, stocks found support from a general improvement in sentiment, as investors believe that the downward trend in inflation rates may be here to stay. So the market landscape presents s

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That I'm Loading Up On in 2023

    These stocks are all down by at least 42% from their all-time highs despite impressive performances from their underlying businesses.